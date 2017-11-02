German jobless rate slips to 5.4 percent in October

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.4 percent in October as the buoyant labor market in Europe’s biggest economy benefited from a traditional autumn increase in hiring.

The Federal Labor Agency said Thursday that the number of people registered as unemployed stood at 2.389 million last month — 60,000 fewer than in September and 151,000 fewer than a year earlier. The unadjusted jobless rate slipped from 5.5 percent the previous month.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was steady at 5.6 percent and the number of people out of work was 11,000 lower than in September, roughly in line with economists’ forecast of a 10,000 drop.

