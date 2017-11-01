BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .48 67888 10.66 10.55 10.57—.06 AKSteel 579473 4.92 4.33 4.35—.24 AT&TInc 1.96 371644 33.94 33.29 33.55—.10 AbbottLab 1.06 75784 54.57 53.61 54.00—.23 AbbVie 2.84f 68526 93.34 90.27 92.44+2.19 Alibaba 260463 188.88 183.58 186.08+1.19 Allergan 2.80 112561 188.36 169.64 184.58+7.35 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 143323 10.93 10.74 10.90+.18 Ambev .06e 205617 6.45 6.29 6.29—.04 Anadarko .20 89068 51.02 49.16 50.14+.77 Annaly 1.20a 90284 11.60 11.47 11.52+.06 ArchDan 1.28 68944 41.11 40.08 40.62—.25 BB&TCp 1.32 76024 49.91 49.35 49.55+.31 BPPLC 2.38 66374 41.20 40.65 40.76+.09 BcoBrads .37e 83289 10.53 10.24 10.28—.29 BkofAm .48 452870 27.73 27.36 27.53+.14 BiPVxSTrs 304400 34.45 33.48 34.09+.20 BarrickG .12 120549 14.56 14.21 14.22—.23 Brinker 1.52f 70002 33.40 29.99 32.90+2.18 CBSB .72 70088 56.71 55.74 56.19+.07 CVSHealth 2 83479 69.53 68.19 69.00+.47 CabotO&G .20 71225 28.10 27.55 27.91+.21 Calpine 89466 15.10 14.93 15.00+.06 Cemex .29t 97327 8.22 7.95 7.96—.15 CntryLink 2.16 196488 19.05 17.52 17.85—1.14 ChesEng 311473 4.07 3.96 3.96+.06 Citigroup 1.28 106181 74.52 73.81 74.03+.53 ClevCliffs 137427 6.35 6.04 6.21+.25 CocaCola 1.48 68898 46.09 45.64 45.80—.18 CmtyHlt 84888 5.86 5.26 5.44—.46 Constellm 120536 11.75 11.05 11.10—.10 CSVLgNGrs 129339 8.51 8.08 8.50—.03 DenburyR 67071 1.30 1.23 1.26+.03 DevonE .24 92437 39.32 37.68 39.08+2.18 DrGMBllrs 120550 16.10 15.14 15.28+.13 DxSCBearrs 116488 13.79 12.98 13.56+.25 Disney 1.56 68005 99.46 98.00 99.03+1.22 DowDuPnt 1.84 75280 73.58 72.32 73.32+1.01 Dynegy 89964 12.59 12.22 12.34—.11 EldorGldg .02e 71533 1.28 1.24 1.25 EnCanag .06 137248 12.31 11.88 12.13+.43 EndvSilvg 88941 2.29 1.94 1.98—.10 EgyTrEqs 1.18f 83303 18.06 17.84 17.92+.17 EngyTrfPt 2.26f 91243 17.88 17.47 17.66+.25 ENSCO .04 165973 5.89 5.43 5.48+.09 EnvisnHln 451838 31.65 26.56 28.03—14.57 EsteeLdr 1.36 74605 124.80 117.14 122.12+10.31 ExxonMbl 3.08 82671 83.94 83.26 83.87+.52 FstDatan 99444 17.90 17.20 17.34—.47 Fitbitn 99284 6.38 6.20 6.25+.11 FordM .60a 422394 12.47 12.28 12.35+.08 FrptMcM 179145 14.69 14.27 14.38+.40 GGPInc .88 65376 19.70 19.40 19.44—.02 GenElec .96 885091 20.52 19.96 20.02—.14 GenMotors 1.52 144031 43.37 41.90 43.13+.15 Gerdau .02e 163661 3.36 3.21 3.22—.09 Goldcrpg .24 74888 13.40 13.10 13.17+.11 HPInc .53 82257 21.64 21.39 21.47—.08 Hallibrtn .72 70908 43.93 43.03 43.05+.31 Hanesbdss .60 102421 22.59 21.68 22.01—.49 HPEntn .26 153664 13.94 13.47 13.60—.32 HostHotls .80a 74668 19.88 19.58 19.73+.17 Huntsmn .50 65889 32.59 31.81 31.83—.19 ICICIBk .16e 172188 9.63 9.46 9.51+.36 iShGold 123036 12.30 12.22 12.25+.04 iShBrazil .67e 157217 40.70 39.83 39.90—.27 iShSilver 103422 16.24 15.93 16.18+.39 iShChinaLC .87e 93211 46.49 46.20 46.23+.30 iShEMkts .59e 468235 46.85 46.49 46.52+.24 iSh20yrT 3.05 87367 125.14 124.30 124.75+.29 iSEafe 1.66e 225178 69.100 69.67 69.70+.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 87891 88.20 88.01 88.02—.45 iShR2K 1.77e 289860 150.53 147.44 148.27—.99 iShJapanrs 109899 59.10 58.92 58.98+.33 iShCorEM .95e 88226 56.46 56.04 56.09+.31 ItauUnibH .32e x105376 12.98 12.63 12.65—.15 JPMorgCh 2.24f 80948 101.70 100.73 100.92+.31 Keycorp .38 73100 18.58 18.27 18.28+.03 KindMorg .50 104737 18.38 18.05 18.13+.02 Kinrossg 95823 4.04 3.91 3.96+.01 Kroger s .50 96457 21.29 20.76 20.90+.20 LennarA .16 67520 56.98 55.46 56.96+1.29 MGM Rsts .44 87407 31.98 30.74 30.82—.53 Macys 1.51 148307 19.62 18.76 18.95+.19 MarathnO .20 169005 14.89 14.35 14.87+.65 Merck 1.88 159442 55.80 55.28 55.34+.25 MorgStan 1 76127 50.55 49.50 49.63—.37 Mosaic .10m 75188 23.14 22.50 22.64+.30 NRGEgy .12 65547 25.32 24.65 24.84—.16 Nabors .24 119329 5.98 5.60 5.77+.14 NewellRub .92f 84431 41.31 40.71 41.00+.22 NewfldExp 73996 31.97 30.31 30.90+.11 NikeB s .84 72478 55.50 54.85 55.07+.08 NokiaCp .17e 153481 5.00 4.91 4.94+.05 OasisPet 147243 10.27 9.66 10.16+.71 OmegaHlt 2.60f 79795 28.59 28.02 28.06—.80 Oracle .76 98919 51.17 50.57 50.64—.26 Penney 246813 2.87 2.63 2.66—.14 PetrbrsA 68379 10.47 10.32 10.36+.11 Petrobras 185470 10.90 10.76 10.83+.18 Pfizer 1.28 153034 35.73 34.90 35.26+.20 PitnyBw .75 114944 13.23 11.20 11.40—2.34 PUVixSTrs 268801 15.79 14.92 15.45+.13 Qudiann 73320 28.15 25.76 27.05+2.15 RangeRs .08 75475 18.59 18.19 18.43+.32 RegionsFn .36 89227 15.77 15.50 15.56+.08 RiteAid 192461 1.71 1.64 1.68+.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 477551 258.43 257.07 257.49+.37 SpdrLehHY 2.30 69275 37.11 37.03 37.04—.20 SpdrOGEx .73e 281604 35.43 34.55 35.30+1.02 Schlmbrg 2 112757 64.96 63.99 64.28+.28 SnapIncAn 202776 15.52 14.39 14.51—.83 SwstnEngy 215856 5.86 5.60 5.85+.30 SpiritRltC .72 97038 8.43 8.30 8.41+.10 Sprint 136947 6.60 6.34 6.46—.08 Squaren 103096 37.52 35.87 36.47—.72 SPHlthC 1.01e 71289 81.65 81.09 81.31+.20 SPCnSt 1.28e 74327 53.40 53.09 53.26+.17 SPEngy 2.04e 168659 68.100 68.29 68.68+.77 SPDRFncl .46e 384675 26.83 26.61 26.64+.04 SPInds 1.12e 87814 71.92 71.45 71.49—.04 SPTech .78e 93806 63.33 62.63 62.96+.01 SPUtil 1.55e 107984 55.21 54.72 54.81—.31 Technip .13 70011 28.39 27.62 27.76+.37 TeckResg .20f 68041 21.35 20.85 21.10+.66 TevaPhrm 1.36e 250527 14.08 13.38 14.02+.22 3DSys 165287 9.88 8.70 9.45—2.93 TimeWarn 1.61 75868 99.14 97.78 98.39+.10 Transocn 143018 10.93 10.41 10.48—.02 Twitter 185365 20.99 20.40 20.61—.01 UndrArms 276655 12.95 11.98 12.05—.47 UnArCwi 214245 11.82 10.91 11.29—.24 USNGas 88821 5.97 5.86 5.97—.01 USOilFd 196146 11.06 10.82 10.90—.03 USSteel .20 369927 29.33 26.67 27.30+1.98 ValeSA .29e 295259 10.16 9.96 10.04+.25 ValeantPh 89170 12.02 11.54 11.93+.24 VanEGold .06e 302493 22.83 22.42 22.48 VnEkRus .01e 97269 22.21 21.93 21.99+.20 VEckOilSvc .47e 75086 24.96 24.35 24.48+.24 VanEJrGld 81003 32.67 32.00 32.12+.13 VangEmg 1.10e 115254 45.04 44.71 44.74+.11 Vereit .55 86062 7.91 7.82 7.87—.02 VerizonCm 2.36f 108456 48.12 47.56 47.83—.04 WPXEngy 84815 11.85 11.42 11.70+.42 WeathfIntl 426373 3.89 3.57 3.67+.20 WellsFargo 1.56f 114490 56.84 56.19 56.21+.07 WhitingPet 319862 6.56 6.10 6.31+.30 Yamanag .02 79089 2.65 2.57 2.57—.04 ZTOExpn 86881 17.18 15.98 16.92+.93

