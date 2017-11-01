BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .48
|67888
|10.66
|10.55
|10.57—.06
|AKSteel
|579473
|4.92
|4.33
|4.35—.24
|AT&TInc 1.96
|371644
|33.94
|33.29
|33.55—.10
|AbbottLab 1.06
|75784
|54.57
|53.61
|54.00—.23
|AbbVie 2.84f
|68526
|93.34
|90.27
|92.44+2.19
|Alibaba
|260463
|188.88
|183.58
|186.08+1.19
|Allergan 2.80
|
|112561
|188.36
|169.64
|184.58+7.35
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|143323
|10.93
|10.74
|10.90+.18
|Ambev .06e
|205617
|6.45
|6.29
|6.29—.04
|Anadarko .20
|89068
|51.02
|49.16
|50.14+.77
|Annaly 1.20a
|90284
|11.60
|11.47
|11.52+.06
|ArchDan 1.28
|68944
|41.11
|40.08
|40.62—.25
|BB&TCp 1.32
|76024
|49.91
|49.35
|49.55+.31
|BPPLC 2.38
|66374
|41.20
|40.65
|40.76+.09
|BcoBrads .37e
|83289
|10.53
|10.24
|10.28—.29
|BkofAm .48
|452870
|27.73
|27.36
|27.53+.14
|BiPVxSTrs
|304400
|34.45
|33.48
|34.09+.20
|BarrickG .12
|120549
|14.56
|14.21
|14.22—.23
|Brinker 1.52f
|70002
|33.40
|29.99
|32.90+2.18
|CBSB .72
|70088
|56.71
|55.74
|56.19+.07
|CVSHealth 2
|83479
|69.53
|68.19
|69.00+.47
|CabotO&G .20
|71225
|28.10
|27.55
|27.91+.21
|Calpine
|89466
|15.10
|14.93
|15.00+.06
|Cemex .29t
|97327
|8.22
|7.95
|7.96—.15
|CntryLink 2.16
|196488
|19.05
|17.52
|17.85—1.14
|ChesEng
|311473
|4.07
|3.96
|3.96+.06
|Citigroup 1.28
|106181
|74.52
|73.81
|74.03+.53
|ClevCliffs
|137427
|6.35
|6.04
|6.21+.25
|CocaCola 1.48
|68898
|46.09
|45.64
|45.80—.18
|CmtyHlt
|84888
|5.86
|5.26
|5.44—.46
|Constellm
|120536
|11.75
|11.05
|11.10—.10
|CSVLgNGrs
|129339
|8.51
|8.08
|8.50—.03
|DenburyR
|67071
|1.30
|1.23
|1.26+.03
|DevonE .24
|92437
|39.32
|37.68
|39.08+2.18
|DrGMBllrs
|120550
|16.10
|15.14
|15.28+.13
|DxSCBearrs
|116488
|13.79
|12.98
|13.56+.25
|Disney 1.56
|68005
|99.46
|98.00
|99.03+1.22
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|75280
|73.58
|72.32
|73.32+1.01
|Dynegy
|89964
|12.59
|12.22
|12.34—.11
|EldorGldg .02e
|71533
|1.28
|1.24
|1.25
|EnCanag .06
|137248
|12.31
|11.88
|12.13+.43
|EndvSilvg
|88941
|2.29
|1.94
|1.98—.10
|EgyTrEqs 1.18f
|83303
|18.06
|17.84
|17.92+.17
|EngyTrfPt 2.26f
|91243
|17.88
|17.47
|17.66+.25
|ENSCO .04
|165973
|5.89
|5.43
|5.48+.09
|EnvisnHln
|451838
|31.65
|26.56
|28.03—14.57
|EsteeLdr 1.36
|
|74605
|124.80
|117.14
|122.12+10.31
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|82671
|83.94
|83.26
|83.87+.52
|FstDatan
|99444
|17.90
|17.20
|17.34—.47
|Fitbitn
|99284
|6.38
|6.20
|6.25+.11
|FordM .60a
|422394
|12.47
|12.28
|12.35+.08
|FrptMcM
|179145
|14.69
|14.27
|14.38+.40
|GGPInc .88
|65376
|19.70
|19.40
|19.44—.02
|GenElec .96
|885091
|20.52
|19.96
|20.02—.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|144031
|43.37
|41.90
|43.13+.15
|Gerdau .02e
|163661
|3.36
|3.21
|3.22—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|74888
|13.40
|13.10
|13.17+.11
|HPInc .53
|82257
|21.64
|21.39
|21.47—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|70908
|43.93
|43.03
|43.05+.31
|Hanesbdss .60
|102421
|22.59
|21.68
|22.01—.49
|HPEntn .26
|153664
|13.94
|13.47
|13.60—.32
|HostHotls .80a
|74668
|19.88
|19.58
|19.73+.17
|Huntsmn .50
|65889
|32.59
|31.81
|31.83—.19
|ICICIBk .16e
|172188
|9.63
|9.46
|9.51+.36
|iShGold
|123036
|12.30
|12.22
|12.25+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|157217
|40.70
|39.83
|39.90—.27
|iShSilver
|103422
|16.24
|15.93
|16.18+.39
|iShChinaLC .87e
|93211
|46.49
|46.20
|46.23+.30
|iShEMkts .59e
|468235
|46.85
|46.49
|46.52+.24
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|87367
|125.14
|124.30
|124.75+.29
|iSEafe 1.66e
|225178
|69.100
|69.67
|69.70+.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|87891
|88.20
|88.01
|88.02—.45
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|289860
|150.53
|147.44
|148.27—.99
|iShJapanrs
|109899
|59.10
|58.92
|58.98+.33
|iShCorEM .95e
|88226
|56.46
|56.04
|56.09+.31
|ItauUnibH .32e
|
|x105376
|12.98
|12.63
|12.65—.15
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|80948
|101.70
|100.73
|100.92+.31
|Keycorp .38
|73100
|18.58
|18.27
|18.28+.03
|KindMorg .50
|104737
|18.38
|18.05
|18.13+.02
|Kinrossg
|95823
|4.04
|3.91
|3.96+.01
|Kroger s .50
|96457
|21.29
|20.76
|20.90+.20
|LennarA .16
|67520
|56.98
|55.46
|56.96+1.29
|MGM Rsts .44
|87407
|31.98
|30.74
|30.82—.53
|Macys 1.51
|148307
|19.62
|18.76
|18.95+.19
|MarathnO .20
|169005
|14.89
|14.35
|14.87+.65
|Merck 1.88
|159442
|55.80
|55.28
|55.34+.25
|MorgStan 1
|76127
|50.55
|49.50
|49.63—.37
|Mosaic .10m
|75188
|23.14
|22.50
|22.64+.30
|NRGEgy .12
|65547
|25.32
|24.65
|24.84—.16
|Nabors .24
|119329
|5.98
|5.60
|5.77+.14
|NewellRub .92f
|84431
|41.31
|40.71
|41.00+.22
|NewfldExp
|73996
|31.97
|30.31
|30.90+.11
|NikeB s .84
|72478
|55.50
|54.85
|55.07+.08
|NokiaCp .17e
|153481
|5.00
|4.91
|4.94+.05
|OasisPet
|147243
|10.27
|9.66
|10.16+.71
|OmegaHlt 2.60f
|79795
|28.59
|28.02
|28.06—.80
|Oracle .76
|98919
|51.17
|50.57
|50.64—.26
|Penney
|246813
|2.87
|2.63
|2.66—.14
|PetrbrsA
|68379
|10.47
|10.32
|10.36+.11
|Petrobras
|185470
|10.90
|10.76
|10.83+.18
|Pfizer 1.28
|153034
|35.73
|34.90
|35.26+.20
|PitnyBw .75
|114944
|13.23
|11.20
|11.40—2.34
|PUVixSTrs
|268801
|15.79
|14.92
|15.45+.13
|Qudiann
|73320
|28.15
|25.76
|27.05+2.15
|RangeRs .08
|75475
|18.59
|18.19
|18.43+.32
|RegionsFn .36
|89227
|15.77
|15.50
|15.56+.08
|RiteAid
|192461
|1.71
|1.64
|1.68+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|477551
|258.43
|257.07
|257.49+.37
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|69275
|37.11
|37.03
|37.04—.20
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|281604
|35.43
|34.55
|35.30+1.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|112757
|64.96
|63.99
|64.28+.28
|SnapIncAn
|202776
|15.52
|14.39
|14.51—.83
|SwstnEngy
|215856
|5.86
|5.60
|5.85+.30
|SpiritRltC .72
|97038
|8.43
|8.30
|8.41+.10
|Sprint
|136947
|6.60
|6.34
|6.46—.08
|Squaren
|103096
|37.52
|35.87
|36.47—.72
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|71289
|81.65
|81.09
|81.31+.20
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|74327
|53.40
|53.09
|53.26+.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|168659
|68.100
|68.29
|68.68+.77
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|384675
|26.83
|26.61
|26.64+.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|87814
|71.92
|71.45
|71.49—.04
|SPTech .78e
|93806
|63.33
|62.63
|62.96+.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|107984
|55.21
|54.72
|54.81—.31
|Technip .13
|70011
|28.39
|27.62
|27.76+.37
|TeckResg .20f
|68041
|21.35
|20.85
|21.10+.66
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|250527
|14.08
|13.38
|14.02+.22
|3DSys
|165287
|9.88
|8.70
|9.45—2.93
|TimeWarn 1.61
|75868
|99.14
|97.78
|98.39+.10
|Transocn
|143018
|10.93
|10.41
|10.48—.02
|Twitter
|185365
|20.99
|20.40
|20.61—.01
|UndrArms
|276655
|12.95
|11.98
|12.05—.47
|UnArCwi
|214245
|11.82
|10.91
|11.29—.24
|USNGas
|88821
|5.97
|5.86
|5.97—.01
|USOilFd
|196146
|11.06
|10.82
|10.90—.03
|USSteel .20
|369927
|29.33
|26.67
|27.30+1.98
|ValeSA .29e
|295259
|10.16
|9.96
|10.04+.25
|ValeantPh
|89170
|12.02
|11.54
|11.93+.24
|VanEGold .06e
|302493
|22.83
|22.42
|22.48
|VnEkRus .01e
|97269
|22.21
|21.93
|21.99+.20
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|75086
|24.96
|24.35
|24.48+.24
|VanEJrGld
|81003
|32.67
|32.00
|32.12+.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|115254
|45.04
|44.71
|44.74+.11
|Vereit .55
|86062
|7.91
|7.82
|7.87—.02
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|108456
|48.12
|47.56
|47.83—.04
|WPXEngy
|84815
|11.85
|11.42
|11.70+.42
|WeathfIntl
|426373
|3.89
|3.57
|3.67+.20
|WellsFargo 1.56f
|
|114490
|56.84
|56.19
|56.21+.07
|WhitingPet
|319862
|6.56
|6.10
|6.31+.30
|Yamanag .02
|79089
|2.65
|2.57
|2.57—.04
|ZTOExpn
|86881
|17.18
|15.98
|16.92+.93
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.