AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Trump says looks forward to golf in Japan
Trump calls Japan ‘crucial ally’ as he kicks off Asia trip
Grim cost predicted in effort to destroy North Korea’s nukes
AP finds hackers hijacked at least 195 Trump web addresses
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on terrorism, taxes and Russia probe
A look at who’s off to Asia with Trump, who’s staying behind
Latest JFK files say no evidence found of CIA link to Oswald
Brazile says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden
Police: Sen. Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home
The Latest: President makes stop at Trump hotel in Honolulu
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.