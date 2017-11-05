201.5
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 12:00 am 11/05/2017 12:00am
The Latest: Trump says looks forward to golf in Japan

Trump calls Japan ‘crucial ally’ as he kicks off Asia trip

Grim cost predicted in effort to destroy North Korea’s nukes

AP finds hackers hijacked at least 195 Trump web addresses

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on terrorism, taxes and Russia probe

A look at who’s off to Asia with Trump, who’s staying behind

Latest JFK files say no evidence found of CIA link to Oswald

Brazile says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden

Police: Sen. Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home

The Latest: President makes stop at Trump hotel in Honolulu

