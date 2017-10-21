Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE FALLEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House defends Kelly in fight over war dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is defending chief of staff John Kelly after he mischaracterized the remarks of a Democratic congresswoman.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it is “inappropriate” to question a retired four-star general such as Kelly.

The administration also insisted it’s long past time to end the political squabbling over President Donald Trump’s compassion for America’s war dead, even as it lobbed fresh vilification at Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Kelly said Wilson delivered a 2015 speech at an FBI field office dedication in which she “talked about how she was instrumental in getting the funding for that building.” Video of the speech contradicted his recollection.

For her part, Wilson is bringing race into the dispute, telling The New York Times, “The White House itself is full of white supremacists.”

__

TALCUM POWDER-CANCER LAWSUIT

Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.

The judge on Friday granted the company a new trial, saying there were errors in the previous case that ended with the award two months ago.

Eva Echeverria, who used the powder for decades, alleged that the company failed to adequately warn consumers about talcum powder’s potential cancer risks.

Although Echeverria has died, her attorney, Mark Robinson Jr., says he’ll appeal the reversal.

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson denies its product is carcinogenic and says it’s pleased with the decision.

The company is facing hundreds of similar lawsuits. On Tuesday, a Missouri appellate court threw out a $72 million award.

TOO MUCH SCREEN TIME?

Kids, screens and parental guilt: Time to loosen up?

NEW YORK (AP) — Parents of small children have long been told about the perils of “screen time.” And with more screens, and new technologies such as Amazon’s Alexa speaker, the message is getting louder.

And while plenty of parents are feeling guilty about it, some experts say it might be time to relax a little.

Jen Bjorem, a pediatric speech pathologist in Leawood, Kansas, said that while it’s “quite unrealistic” for many families to totally do away with screen time, balance is key.

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit group focused on kids’ use of media and technology, says kids aged 8 and under average about 2 hours and 19 minutes with screens every day at home. That’s up from an hour and a half in 2013, when smartphones were not yet ubiquitous.

CHILE-NERUDA DEATH

Experts say Chilean poet Neruda did not die of cancer

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — An international team of scientists says Nobel Prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda did not die of cancer, as officials in Chile had said.

The panel of experts focused on identifying pathogenic bacteria that might have caused the death of the poet. They made their announcement Friday in the Chilean capital.

The leftist writer died in the chaos following Chile’s 1973 right-wing military coup. The official version was that he died of cancer but some have speculated that he was poisoned.

Neruda’s body was exhumed in 2013 to determine the cause of his death but those tests showed no toxic agents in his bones.

Still, Chile’s government said in 2015 that it’s “highly probable that a third party” was responsible for his death.

Neruda was reburied last year.

PUERTO RICO-INTERNET BALLOONS

Google parent turns on internet balloons in Puerto Rico

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. says its stratospheric balloons are now delivering the internet to remote areas of Puerto Rico where cellphone towers were knocked out by Hurricane Maria.

Two of the search giant’s “Project Loon” balloons are already over the country enabling texts, emails and basic web access to AT&T customers with handsets that use its 4G LTE network.

Several more balloons are on their way from Nevada, and Google has been authorized by the Federal Communications Commission to send up to 30 balloons to serve the hard-hit area.

Project Loon head Alastair Westgarth says in a blog post that the technology is still experimental, though it has been tested since last year in Peru following flooding there.

AP-AS-CHINA-NORTH-KOREA-THE-INFLUENCE-MYTH-

Chinese power over North Korea? It’s more myth than reality

BEIJING (AP) — China and North Korea share a long border, history and ideology, but the notion that Beijing can use its influence to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear bombs runs against a complicated reality.

Their relationship is less about friendship or political bonds than a deep and mutually uneasy dependency. Nominally allies, the neighbors operate in a near constant state of tension, a mix of ancient distrust and dislike and the grating knowledge they are inextricably tangled up with each other.

John Delury, an expert on both countries at Seoul’s Yonsei University, says “the North Koreans have always driven China crazy, and, for their part, the North Koreans have always felt betrayed by China. But both sides need each other in elemental ways.”

JAPAN-ELECTION

Japan votes: Incumbent PM Abe appears headed to victory

TOKYO (AP) — Media polls indicate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition will handily win a general election Sunday, possibly even retaining its two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house of parliament.

Japanese voters appear to want to stick with what they know, rather than hand the reins to an opposition with little or no track record. Uncertainly over North Korea and its growing missile and nuclear arsenal may be heightening that underlying conservatism.

Abe dissolved the lower house a little more than three weeks ago, forcing the snap election.

A strong election showing would boost Abe’s chances of being reappointed to another three-year term as leader of his Liberal-Democratic Party next September, extending his premiership.

HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer says actress accusing Weinstein is scared

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles lawyer for an Italian actress who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape says it has had a “humongous impact on her life” and she is extremely scared.

Attorney David M. Ring told reporters Friday that his client met Weinstein briefly at the L.A. Italia film festival in 2013 and he bullied his way into her hotel room.

Ring says that she gave Los Angeles police detectives a description of sexual assault and rape.

The attorney says the actress has had no interaction with Weinstein since then.

Weinstein’s representative has denied the Oscar-winner had non-consensual sex with any woman.

ALCS

Verlander, Astros beat Yankees 7-1 to force Game 7 in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander remained perfect with Houston, pitching seven shutout innings when the team needed him most, and Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs as the Astros extended the AL Championship Series to a decisive Game 7 with a 7-1 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Acquired in an Aug. 31 trade, Verlander has won all nine outings with the Astros. And with his new club facing elimination in Game 6 against the Yankees, he delivered again.

After striking out 13 in a complete-game victory in Game 2, Verlander threw another gem. The right-hander scattered five hits and struck out eight to improve to 9-0 with 67 strikeouts since being traded from Detroit. George Springer helped him out of a jam in the seventh, leaping to make a catch at the center-field wall and rob Todd Frazier of extra bases with two on and Houston up 3-0.

Game 7 is Saturday night in Houston, with the winner advancing to the World Series against the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

NEW BATTLE OF THE ALAMO

New Battle of the Alamo is brewing over Texas shrine revamp

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Remember the Alamo? A new Texas battle is brewing over how best to do so.

Land Commissioner George P. Bush is overseeing a $450 million revamp of the shrine where 189 Texas independence fighters were killed by Mexican Gen. Santa Anna’s troops in 1836.

That includes excavation and restoration of historical structures, closing nearby streets and building a new museum.

Some conservatives worry that the importance of the Battle of the Alamo will be marginalized by “political correctness,” with less-desirable aspects of participants’ history “sanitized.”

The clash comes as Confederate monuments haven been removed across the country.

The criticism has put Bush on the defensive as he seeks re-election next year. He is using campaign funds on a website and radio ads defending the restoration plans.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.