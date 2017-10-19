Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE FALLEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump denies disrespecting grieving family

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is emphatically rejecting claims he was disrespectful to the grieving family of a slain soldier, as the firestorm he ignited over his assertions of empathy for American service members spread into a third contentious day.

The controversy has generated new turmoil in the White House. After one slain soldier’s father accused the president of going back on a promise to send a check for $25,000, the White House said the money had been sent.

The aunt of an Army sergeant killed in Niger says Trump showed “disrespect” to the soldier’s loved ones as he telephoned them to extend condolences. Sgt. La David Johnson was one of four American soldiers killed nearly two weeks ago; Trump called the families Tuesday.

OFFICE PARK SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Suspect discarded gun, ran when he saw police

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — A police chief in Delaware says the suspect in the shooting of six people in Delaware and Maryland, three fatally, discarded a handgun and ran when police spotted him walking in a town.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy says 37-year-old Radee Prince was arrested by police and federal agents after he had run about 75 feet Wednesday night in Glasgow. No one was hurt in the apprehension.

Prince has been the subject of a multistate search since the shooting Wednesday morning at his job in Edgewood, Maryland.

Tracy said at a news conference that a tip led authorities to Prince’s car, which they found, unoccupied, near a high school about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Prince was found nearby; Tracy says the suspect never made it onto school grounds.

Tracy says arrest warrants are being prepared in both states, and Prince will have a bail hearing in Delaware but did not say when.

CHINA-PARTY CONGRESS-REFORM DILEMMA

China’s conflicted goals: Freer markets, more party control

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is expanding its role in business even as it promises freer markets and support for entrepreneurs on the eve of President Xi Jinping’s second five-year term as leader.

Party officials are tightening control over state-owned enterprises and want a voice in how some foreign companies are run. State companies that dominate energy and other fields are being made even bigger through mergers.

Beijing’s conflicting goals are raising concerns leaders might put off changes needed to reinvigorate a cooling economy that faces surging debt and trade tensions with Washington and Europe.

No major policy changes are expected out of the party congress that is due to re-appoint Xi as general secretary. But investors are watching for signs of where the party wants to go and how fast.

CONGRESS-HEALTH CARE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Governors urge Congress to back health subsidies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of governors is urging congressional leaders to support a plan to calm health insurance markets after President Donald Trump blocked federal subsidies to insurers.

The letter, signed by 10 governors, says, “Stabilizing insurance markets is one of the primary areas where Congress can take action to ensure that consumers have affordable health care options.”

The agreement by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., calls for a two-year extension of the subsidies. The governors write that Congress should extend the subsidies at least through 2019.

The letter released Wednesday night is signed by the governors of Ohio, Colorado, Montana, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Vermont.

OBAMA LETTERS

Letters from young Obama show a man trying to find his way

WASHINGTON (AP) — Letters released by a university in Georgia and written by a young Barack Obama show a cerebral yet questioning man trying to find his place in the world.

Emory University is making available to researchers nine letters sent by the former president to his college girlfriend, Alexandra McNear.

Written in the 1980s, the letters give a peek into Obama’s psyche as he sought out the path that would eventually land him in the White House as the United States’ first black president.

Emory officials said the “very lyrical, very poetic” letters will be useful to researchers trying to craft a picture of an early Obama. Parts have already appeared in books about Obama.

The letters span from 1982 to 1984 while Obama was at Columbia University and shortly after graduation.

CHILDREN-MEDIA STUDY

Study: Lower-income kids give more time to TV, digital media

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV and using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes, according to a survey released Thursday.

The report by the nonprofit group Common Sense Media on the viewing habits of more than 1,400 children nationwide age 8 and under found that less-affluent youngsters spend nearly three-and-a-half hours daily watching TV and using varied devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and video game players.

By comparison, kids in higher-income homes spend just under two hours on such activities. The offspring of better-educated parents also spend less time with media (1 hour, 37 minutes) compared with children of those with less education (2 hours, 50 minutes).

“Before we can begin to understand the impact of media and technology on kids and families, we have to better understand their attitudes and behaviors,” James P. Steyer, the nonprofit group’s CEO and founder, and Reveta Franklin Bowers, chair of its board, said in a preface to the report.

The survey found that Latino parents expressed the most concern about what their children are exposed to in media, including sex, violence and racial and gender stereotypes. African-American parents voiced somewhat less concern, with white parents expressing the least worry among ethnic groups.

But a majority of parents overall said their children’s use of digital media helps boost learning and creativity.

The time youngsters spend reading or being read to has remained steady at 30 minutes daily, compared with previous studies in 2011 and 2013. But fewer than half (43 percent) of children under 2 are read to each day, counter to the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation that reading to kids should begin at infancy to help develop language and literacy skills.

Nearly half (49 percent) of children are watching TV or using electronic media shortly before bedtime, contrary to the academy’s recommendation of an hour gap between such activities and sleep.

According to its conclusion, the survey “should not be read as a judgment on the quality of children’s time with media; rather, it is a snapshot of how media and technology are infused into daily life. Additional experimental and qualitative work is essential to better understanding the full implications of children’s media use.”

Other key findings:

— Children 8 and younger spend an average of 2 hours, 19 minutes daily with screen media, about the same as in prior study years. TV gets the lion’s share, 58 minutes, but mobile has risen rapidly from 5 minutes daily in 2011 to 48 minutes in 2017.

— ?The “digital divide” is narrower but still exists between more and less affluent families. Home computers and internet access were found in 72 percent and 74 percent, respectively, of low-income homes, compared with 97 percent and 96 percent for higher-income families.

— In a surprising twist, children pick “old-fashioned” paper books over digital reading. Only three of the 29 minutes that kids spend reading each day are on electronic devices.

MUSIC-CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

Country stars honor shooting victims at CMT Artists show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Jason Aldean and other stars honored victims of a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas instead of handing out awards at the CMT Artists of the Year show.

The awards show Wednesday night pivoted to focus on victims of the shooting, as well as those recovering from hurricanes and wildfires, with a night of somber tributes, inspirational anthems and voices lifted in harmony.

Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting started Oct. 1, stood on stage with the night’s other award winners, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, to dedicate the night to music fans.

Aldean closed out the show with a group performance of “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officials report progress in stopping blazes

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — California fire officials have reported significant progress on containing wildfires that have ravaged parts of Northern California.

CalFire Deputy Chief Bret Gouvea told a news conference that firefighters were getting “good containment” around the blazes and have “stopped the forward progress and movement of all these fires.”

The fires that swept through parts of seven counties starting Oct. 8 were the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history. At least 42 people died, 6,000 homes were lost, and at the height of the blazes about 100,000 people were evacuated.

About 22,000 people remain under evacuation orders.

CONGRESS-BUSINESS-TAXES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump warns Democrats about opposing tax plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued a thinly warning threat to Democrats who might oppose the Republican tax plan.

That’s according to Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat who attended a White House meeting on the issue Wednesday.

Brown says Trump told senators, “I couldn’t imagine being a Democrat and running in 2018 having voted against” the GOP tax legislation.

Brown notes that most of the Democratic members of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee who were invited to the meeting are up for re-election next year in states Trump won in 2016. Brown is among them.

Trump and Republican leaders in Congress are casting the tax plan as a boon to the middle class. Democrats say it would mostly benefit wealthy individuals and big corporations.

SENATE-ATTORNEY GENERAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sessions won’t say if he’ll jail journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is refusing to pledge that he won’t seek to jail journalists for doing their jobs.

Under questioning at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, Sessions said he could not make that “blanket” commitment.

His position is a reversal of the stance taken by attorneys general in the Obama administration, who had said they would not seek to imprison members of the news media who were doing their jobs

The Trump administration has announced an aggressive crackdown on leaks of national security information to journalists.

