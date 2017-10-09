Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-Giants pitcher Lowry forced to flee wildfires

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry and his family were among those who had to flee from the ferocious series of wildfires in Northern California.

Lowry told The Associated Press that he, his wife, his two daughters and his 2-week-old son had to leave their home in Santa Rosa in a matter of minutes as the flames approached.

Lowry says he “can’t shake hearing people scream in terror as the flames barreled down on us.”

He said he ran into a closed U.S. 101 freeway because the flames had jumped it. But he and his family were able to get away in time and get to a friends’ house where they are staying.

Lowry, who pitched for the Giants from 2003 and 2007, now owns an outdoor sporting goods store in Santa Rosa.

The fires have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and killed at least 10 people.

TEXAS TECH-SHOOTING-LOCKDOWN-THE LATEST

The Latest: State help given to probe of officer’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has mobilized state law enforcement resources to help Lubbock and Texas Tech University police investigate the fatal shooting of a campus police officer.

University officials say a 19-year-old Tech student in custody is suspected of killing the officer Monday night at the campus police headquarters.

In a statement, Abbott also says he offered condolences to Texas Tech University Chancellor Robert Duncan. He also says “hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed” and added he and wife Cecilia, “pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”

TRUMP-REPUBLICANS BACKLASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Most GOP senators silent amid Corker-Trump feud

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Corker is hardly the only Republican lawmaker raising dark concerns about harm President Donald Trump might cause the U.S. and the world. But he’s one of the few willing to air those worries in public.

Most GOP senators were silent Monday, a day after Corker charged that the White House was an “adult day care” and Trump could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says both Trump and Corker should “cool it.”

BC- LT-MEXICO-QUAKE-FAULTY CONSTRUCTION

Engineers: lives lost in Mexico quake could have been saved

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After thousands died in the 1985 earthquake in Mexico’s capital, experts rewrote building codes hoping to prevent another catastrophe.

But they left out a crucial reform: a ban on a construction technique that new data shows caused almost two-thirds of the building collapses in last month’s quake.

Several prominent engineers say had Mexico City outlawed this building technique, dozens of lives likely could have been saved on Sept. 19. The magnitude 7.1 quake killed 369 people and covered avenues in rubble.

Data compiled by a Stanford University professor shows that 61 percent of the buildings that fell were designed with a construction method called flat slab, in which floors are supported only by concrete columns, without beams. That design is now forbidden in some other places.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN-SEXUAL HARASSMENT-HOLLYWOOD’S RECKONING

In Weinstein’s downfall, a moment of reckoning for Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — The allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein pose an acute crisis for Hollywood, which has faced increasing scrutiny over the fair treatment of women in the industry.

Studies have shown that just four percent of the top movies at the box office were directed by women. The disparity earlier prompted a federal investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

A pay gap, too, has been brought to the forefront by vocal stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. The best-paid stars, the majority of the executive jobs and most of the filmmakers remain overwhelmingly male in Hollywood.

Melissa Silverstein, the founder and publisher of Women and Hollywood, an influential blog that advocates for gender equality in Hollywood, says “a tectonic shift” is happening in the movie business.

ALDS-INDIANS-YANKEES

Severino, Judge help Yanks top Indians 7-3 to force Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino bounced back from his playoff debacle, slumping Aaron Judge delivered a big hit and the New York Yankees took advantage of shoddy defense by Cleveland to beat the Indians 7-3 Monday night and push their AL Division Series to a decisive Game 5.

Gary Sanchez homered and Judge laced an early two-run double for his only hit of the series to go with 12 strikeouts in 15 at-bats.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer struggled on three days’ rest and was chased in the second inning. But it was on the wet Yankee Stadium field where the Indians really flopped, committing a season-high four errors that marked a franchise record for a postseason game and led to six unearned runs. The defending AL champions made only 76 errors all season, the lowest total in the league.

After preventing a three-game sweep with a 1-0 win Sunday night, the wild-card Yankees will start CC Sabathia in Game 5 at Cleveland on Wednesday. Indians ace Corey Kluber gets the ball in a rematch from Game 2, when he was hit hard by New York.

AP-FBN-ESPN-JEMELE-HILL

ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team’s advertisers and not buy the team’s merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.

ALDS-ASTROS-RED SOX

Astros beat Red Sox 5-4 in Game 4, advance to ALCS

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander outpitched Chris Sale in a relief role reversal of aces, and the Houston Astros advanced to their first AL Championship Series, rallying past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Monday in Game 4 of their playoff matchup.

Houston will open the ALCS on Friday, either at Cleveland or at home against the New York Yankees. The Indians held a 2-1 edge over the Yankees going into Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Monday night.

With Verlander and Sale — the Game 1 starters — both pressed into relief, the Astros prevailed to win the ALDS 3-1.

Alex Bregman homered off Sale to tie it in the eighth and Josh Reddick hit an RBI single off closer Craig Kimbrel later in the inning.

The Astros last reached the league championship series in 2005 as a National League, and were swept in the World Series by the White Sox.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA

Chemist says Kim had 1.4 times lethal dosage of VX on face

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — A government chemist says the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader had about 1.4 times the lethal dosage of VX nerve agent on his face after he was attacked at a Malaysian airport terminal.

Government chemist Raja Subramaniam testified Tuesday at the murder trial of two women accused of smearing the chemical weapon on Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb. 13.

The chemist said pure VX was in Kim’s eye and blood and on the collar and sleeves of Kim’s blazer.

Raja said he couldn’t directly say if the VX concentration was enough to kill Kim, but the amount “is about 1.4 times the lethal dosage.”

He said the amount in Kim’s eye was smaller, but that correlated to VX penetrating faster through the eye than through the skin.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Trump: Hard-line immigration policies are price of DACA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump told congressional leaders on Sunday that his hard-line immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many of whom were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump’s list of demands included overhauling the country’s green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.

Many were policies Democrats have said explicitly are off the table and have threatened to derail ongoing negotiations over legislation protecting young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

