Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Wildfires across California ravage towns and cities

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighborhoods.

Authorities say at least 10 are dead, at least 100 are injured and at least 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed. All three figures were expected to surge in the coming days as more information is reported.

The city of Santa Rosa and its 175,000 residents felt much of the damage, with strip malls, business parks, hotels and subdivisions swallowed up by the fire.

Smaller towns and vineyards in wine country were also hard hit, their residents forced to flee.

Taken as a group, the fires are already among the deadliest in California history.

TRUMP-RUSSIA-ALLIES

Amid cooperation, some Trump allies urge Russia probe fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allies of President Donald Trump are urging him to aggressively challenge the Justice Department’s special counsel, Robert Mueller, even as his legal team strikes a cooperative approach with federal investigators.

The struggle between Trump’s advisers and supporters comes as Mueller and his team line up interviews with current and former White House staff.

Trump lawyer John Dowd says the president “respects” Mueller’s investigation and has asked all of his staff to cooperate.

But interviews with about 15 associates and advisers found many who want the president to get back to fighting Mueller. Some Trump associates say they believe Trump’s very presidency is in peril.

One Trump associate predicted that stance would change if Mueller’s probe closes in on Trump’s family and businesses.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

1,000 leads later, authorities still stumped by Vegas gunman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than a week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, investigators are still stumped about what led a high-stakes gambler to kill 58 people and wound hundreds of others at a country music concert.

It’s an answer they may never find.

The FBI and Las Vegas police have sorted through more than a thousand leads and examined Stephen Paddock’s politics, finances and social behavior. But the typical investigative avenues that have previously helped uncover motives in past shootings have yielded few clues.

Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI profiler and hostage negotiator, says in not leaving behind an easily accessible manifesto, Paddock defied societal expectations that mass murderers will want their disturbed motives known to the world.

SPAIN-CATALONIA

High security ahead of key Catalan parliamentary address

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police are guarding public buildings and closing off a park surrounding the regional Catalan parliament in Barcelona where a declaration of independence on Tuesday evening is likely to be met with a harsh response from Spanish central authorities.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont hasn’t revealed the precise message he will deliver in a 6 p.m. (1600GMT) plenary session, but separatist politicians have said they expect a declaration based on the results of the disputed Oct. 1 independence referendum.

The separatists have declared valid the pro-independence victory in the vote, which was followed by mass protests of Catalans angered by heavy-handed police tactics.

There have also been large-scale rallies by people committed to national unity.

How the declaration will be enforced and what the Spanish government’s response will be are the key questions.

BRAZIL-BROKEN FAITH-INVESTIGATIONS

Brazil branches of US-based church target of numerous probes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say they have launched several investigations connected to two local branches of Word of Faith Fellowship, a secretive evangelical sect based in North Carolina.

Authorities are investigating whether a picture-framing factory connected to the Franco da Rocha-based church broke labor laws. Investigators say they also are probing how land bought in the name of that branch ended up being legally owned by two pastors.

Education ministries in both Franco da Rocha and Sao Joaquim de Bicas (Sow Gwa-quim ge Bicas) are investigating several allegations related to church schools.

The investigations were spurred by Associated Press stories in July detailing allegations that Word of Faith Fellowship funneled young Brazilians congregants to the U.S. and forced them to work at church-affiliated businesses for little or no pay.

TEXAS TECH-SHOOTING

Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old student accused of fatally shooting a Texas Tech University police officer at the campus police station.

University officials identified the suspect Monday night as Hollis Daniels.

In a statement, the university says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and — upon entering the room — found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then brought the suspect to the police station.

While at the station, Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer. The suspect was later apprehended near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Texas Tech officials initially issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, urging those on campus “to take shelter in a safe location.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN-DONNA KARAN

Donna Karan sorry after comments praising Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fashion mogul Donna Karan is apologizing after praising Harvey Weinstein following his firing from his film company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.

The Daily Mail reports Karan told reporters on a red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night that Weinstein “has done some amazing things” and he and his wife are “wonderful people.” The 69-year-old Karan added that some women are asking for “trouble” by the way they dress and “presenting themselves the way they do.”

In a statement Monday, Karan said her remarks were taken out of context and don’t represent her feelings. She says she believes “sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.”

Karan says she’s “truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim.”

COLLEGE WELLNESS

College enshrines healthy living in bricks and mortar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Pledges by college students to abstain from drugs and alcohol are nothing new.

Now some students are meditating, working out, practicing yoga, eating healthfully. And at the University of Vermont it’s become a bona fide lifestyle.

In UVM’s Wellness Environment, known as WE, students live in a new, big substance-free dorm and take a required class in what affects the health of their brains and bodies. They’re given incentives to stay healthy like access to a free gym membership, nutrition and fitness coaches and an app that tracks their activities.

Hannah Bryant, of Brewster, Massachusetts, said in her first three weeks of school the WE program already had made a huge difference in her life. She said a recent evening meditation class “can really change your week around.”

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police say suspect practiced before Kim’s murder

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian police officer has testified that an airport security video shows one of the women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea’s leader apparently practicing on another person before the actual attack.

The two women are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face at a busy Malaysian airport terminal. Their lawyers have said they thought they were taking part in a harmless prank for a hidden camera TV show.

Police officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz told the court Tuesday that the earlier security video shows Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong softly wiping something on the face of a person from behind in the same area of the airport as the attack. He said when the person turned around, Huong clasped her hands together and bowed slightly as if she was apologizing before retreating slowly.

However, he said another security video taken at the time of the murder showed Huong being very rough in her actions “as if she was attacking” Kim.

“To me, her action was quite aggressive,” Wan Azirul said, adding that Huong seemed to retreat in haste, walking very quickly.

Prosecutors said the earlier video was taken two days before the actual attack.

They are to show a video of the attack to the court on Wednesday.

NLDS-DODGERS-DIAMONDBACKS

Bellinger, Dodgers beat D-backs 3-1 to return to NLCS

PHOENIX (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered, drove in two runs and flipped over a dugout railing to steal an out for a dominant Yu Darvish, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 Monday night to finish a three-game sweep in their NL Division Series.

Darvish, acquired from Texas in a trade deadline deal, struck out seven over five innings to outpitch Arizona’s Zack Greinke and earn the big Japanese right-hander his first postseason victory in three tries.

Four Los Angeles relievers combined to preserve a three-hitter. Kenley Jansen worked around a single by David Peralta for a three-out save, striking out Paul Goldschmidt to end it. Only four batters reached base all night for the Diamondbacks, including Daniel Descalso’s homer.

The Dodgers, who won 104 games for the best record in baseball and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, face the winner of the Nationals-Cubs series for the NL championship. Los Angeles lost to Chicago in last year’s NLCS.

Bellinger hit his homer in the fifth, then made a daring catch to end the bottom of the inning. The rookie first baseman fell into the Dodgers dugout as he snagged Jeff Mathis’ popup, nearly dropping into the lap of manager Dave Roberts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.