Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ophelia is moving southeastward in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane overnight or on Thursday.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are near 65 mph (100 kph).

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Ophelia, which isn’t currently a threat to any land, was centered about 785 miles (1,265 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and moving southeast near 6 mph (9 kph).

