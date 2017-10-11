201.5
Home » Latest News » Tropical Storm Ophelia expected…

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become a hurricane

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 5:50 am 10/11/2017 05:50am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ophelia is moving southeastward in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane overnight or on Thursday.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are near 65 mph (100 kph).

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Ophelia, which isn’t currently a threat to any land, was centered about 785 miles (1,265 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and moving southeast near 6 mph (9 kph).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest