The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending October 22, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Origin by Dan Brown – 9780385542692 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Deep Freeze by John Sandford – 9780698407114 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Me Before You by Jojo Moyes – 9781101606377 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Sweet Little Lies by Abbi Glines – No ISBN Available – (Abbi Glines Publishing)

5. The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille – 9781501101748 – (Simon & Schuster)

6. Ruthless King by Meghan March – 9781943796694 – (Meghan March LLC)

7. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson – 9781501139178 – (Simon & Schuster)

10.The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz – 9780451494337 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

