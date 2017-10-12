NEW YORK YANKEES

|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Hicks
|.316
|.350
|19
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner
|.286
|.304
|21
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Castro
|.273
|.304
|22
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.235
|.435
|17
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|.235
|.316
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Bird
|.222
|.364
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez
|.174
|.174
|23
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Judge
|.050
|.208
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Ellsbury
|.000
|.333
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Headley
|.000
|.077
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Torreyes
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Team Totals
|.201
|.289
|174
|21
|35
|6
|0
|7
|19
|21
|64
|1
|2
|3
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Chapman
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|2
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Kahnle
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Tanaka
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Robertson
|1
|0
|1.93
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Betances
|0
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Sabathia
|0
|0
|3.72
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|8
|6
|4
|0
|3
|14
|Severino
|1
|0
|3.86
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|9
|Gray
|0
|1
|8.10
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Warren
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Green
|0
|0
|81.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Team Totals
|3
|2
|3.06
|5
|5
|3
|47.0
|28
|18
|16
|5
|18
|61
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.