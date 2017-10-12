NEW YORK YANKEES

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E Hicks .316 .350 19 3 6 1 0 1 4 1 6 0 0 0 Gardner .286 .304 21 2 6 1 0 0 2 1 3 1 1 0 Castro .273 .304 22 3 6 2 0 0 1 1 5 0 0 0 Gregorius .235 .435 17 3 4 0 0 2 3 6 3 0 0 0 Frazier .235 .316 17 3 4 1 0 0 1 2 5 0 1 2 Bird .222 .364 18 3 4 0 0 2 3 3 7 0 0 0 Sanchez .174 .174 23 3 4 0 0 2 3 0 10 0 0 0 Judge .050 .208 20 1 1 1 0 0 2 4 16 0 0 0 Ellsbury .000 .333 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 Headley .000 .077 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0 0 0 Torreyes .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Team Totals .201 .289 174 21 35 6 0 7 19 21 64 1 2 3

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO Chapman 0 0 0.00 3 0 2 5.2 4 0 0 0 2 10 Garcia 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.2 0 0 0 0 2 3 Kahnle 0 0 0.00 2 0 1 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 5 Tanaka 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 7.0 3 0 0 0 1 7 Robertson 1 0 1.93 3 0 0 4.2 1 1 1 1 2 5 Betances 0 1 3.00 3 0 0 3.0 1 1 1 0 3 5 Sabathia 0 0 3.72 2 2 0 9.2 8 6 4 0 3 14 Severino 1 0 3.86 1 1 0 7.0 4 3 3 2 1 9 Gray 0 1 8.10 1 1 0 3.1 3 3 3 1 4 2 Warren 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 1 Green 0 0 81.00 1 0 0 0.1 2 3 3 1 0 0 Team Totals 3 2 3.06 5 5 3 47.0 28 18 16 5 18 61

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.