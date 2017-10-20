Balanced Fund 11407.29 + .13 + .17 + 11.39
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1969.65 – .37 – .51 + 5.02
Emerging Markets 343.33 + .05 – .72 + 30.70
Equity Income Fund 11187.13 + .46 + .90 + 12.43
GNMA 716.61 – .11 – .44 + 1.26
General Municipal Debt 1297.15 – .13 + .08 + 5.25
Gold Fund 259.28 – .97 – 3.43 + 8.79
High Current Yield 2115.02 + .02 + .25 + 7.34
High Yield Municipal 597.20 – .10 + .10 + 6.86
International Fund 1866.21 – .27 – .54 + 23.43
Science and Technology Fund 2290.31 + .50 + .55 + 32.98
Short Investment Grade 352.60 – .04 – .08 + 1.73
Short Municipal 182.77 – .03 + .01 + 1.65
US Government 640.90 – .22 – .42 + 1.76
-0-
