Balanced Fund 11407.29 + .13 + .17 + 11.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1969.65 – .37 – .51 + 5.02

Emerging Markets 343.33 + .05 – .72 + 30.70

Equity Income Fund 11187.13 + .46 + .90 + 12.43

GNMA 716.61 – .11 – .44 + 1.26

General Municipal Debt 1297.15 – .13 + .08 + 5.25

Gold Fund 259.28 – .97 – 3.43 + 8.79

High Current Yield 2115.02 + .02 + .25 + 7.34

High Yield Municipal 597.20 – .10 + .10 + 6.86

International Fund 1866.21 – .27 – .54 + 23.43

Science and Technology Fund 2290.31 + .50 + .55 + 32.98

Short Investment Grade 352.60 – .04 – .08 + 1.73

Short Municipal 182.77 – .03 + .01 + 1.65

US Government 640.90 – .22 – .42 + 1.76

