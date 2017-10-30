201.5
Home » Latest News » Chiefs force 5 TOs,…

Chiefs force 5 TOs, beat Broncos 29-19 in AFC West showdown

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 11:40 pm 10/30/2017 11:40pm
Share
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrates his touchdown after he stripped the ball from Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28), during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Peters recovered the ball and ran for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked five field goals, Marcus Peters returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the turnover-prone Denver Broncos 29-19 on Monday night.

Alex Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, most of it going to tight end Travis Kelce , who hauled in seven balls for 133 yards and the score. The Chiefs (6-2) also intercepted Trevor Siemian three times and hopped on two fumbles to beat Denver (3-4) for the fourth straight time.

Siemian finished 19 of 36 for 198 yards and a touchdown, and has now thrown eight picks and only three TD passes in the past five games. The Broncos have lost all but one of them.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest