BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 87501 5.91 5.61 5.70—.11 AT&TInc 1.96 152818 36.45 35.75 36.23+.53 Alibaba 63883 180.05 178.51 179.71+1.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 19304 11.24 11.13 11.15—.03 Ambev .06e 78362 6.94 6.85 6.89—.09 AMovilL .66e 18846 18.20 17.92 17.93—.08 AmExp 1.40 22999 93.35 90.81 91.74—1.12 Annaly 1.20a 30669 12.33 12.23 12.30+.08 Aramark .41 30519 43.81 42.14 42.59+.26 ArcelorMrs 25777 29.67 28.92 29.03—.32 BcoBrads .37e 33057 11.58 11.46 11.53—.05 BcoSantSA .23e x23653 6.53 6.47 6.50—.03 BcoSBrasil .23e 19749 9.89 9.64 9.75+.26 BkofAm .48f 360042 26.31 25.87 26.21+.38 BiPVxSTrs 104959 35.26 34.86 34.94—.40 BarrickG .12 34231 16.69 16.27 16.29—.39 BestIncn 27362 12.38 11.72 11.97+.57 BlackBerry 21889 11.77 11.40 11.48—.09 BrMySq 1.56 22049 65.04 64.03 64.13—1.16 CVSHealth 2 25818 73.40 72.12 72.38—.22 Calpine 41884 14.79 14.69 14.77+.10 Cemex .29t 37179 8.06 7.95 7.96—.07 CntryLink 2.16 34667 20.23 19.80 19.86—.39 ChesEng 75184 3.95 3.85 3.86—.03 Chevron 4.32 25341 120.89 119.43 119.51+.35 CienaCorp 19120 21.84 21.18 21.25—.63 CgpVelLCrd 30228 16.90 16.36 16.43+.32 CgpVelICrd 19378 22.67 21.90 22.56—.45 Citigroup 1.28 92791 72.58 71.37 71.70—.41 ClevCliffs 81326 7.73 7.30 7.40—.18 CocaCola 1.48 22034 46.49 46.10 46.46+.28 ConocoPhil 1.06 18249 50.13 49.65 49.74+.34 CSVInvNrs 21897 26.58 26.02 26.24+1.52 CSVLgNGrs 78965 10.43 10.18 10.32—.67 DeltaAir 1.22 19102 53.85 53.28 53.58—.38 DenburyR 30919 1.24 1.17 1.19—.02 DxGBullrs 23405 35.48 34.08 34.27—.99 DrGMBllrs 44307 19.45 18.71 18.85—.51 DirDGlBrrs 27851 23.80 22.92 23.67+.65 DxSCBearrs 35152 13.34 13.05 13.33+.02 DxBiotBear 36050 4.58 4.27 4.50—.06 DrxSCBulls 18554 67.70 66.27 66.32—.11 Disney 1.56 18300 98.27 97.54 98.11+.73 EnCanag .06 35510 11.55 11.27 11.28—.14 ENSCO .04 75172 5.81 5.61 5.70+.17 Exelon 1.31 24332 39.56 38.98 39.55+.31 ExxonMbl 3.08 19551 82.95 82.54 82.59+.18 FairmSant 32880 4.44 4.20 4.21—.34 FstDatan 22626 18.00 17.63 17.97+.35 FstHorizon .36 25865 19.38 19.02 19.15+.23 FordM .60a 147262 12.13 11.96 12.05—.01 FrptMcM 141053 15.59 15.04 15.14+.39 Gap .92 39127 27.00 26.53 26.97—.28 GenElec .96 159925 23.15 22.93 23.11+.13 GenMotors 1.52 46501 45.86 45.35 45.50—.38 Genworth 21445 4.03 3.92 3.93—.02 Gerdau .02e 40654 3.68 3.56 3.61+.03 GoldFLtd .02e 18722 4.24 4.14 4.16+.04 Goldcrpg .24 20466 13.44 13.17 13.17—.23 HPInc .53 41533 21.85 21.68 21.77+.06 HPEntn .26 18659 14.96 14.83 14.84—.05 HostHotls .80a 24570 19.53 19.35 19.39—.12 Huntsmn .50 24429 29.17 28.66 29.11—.21 IAMGldg 19249 6.19 6.00 6.04—.11 iShGold 44436 12.55 12.52 12.53—.01 iShBrazil .67e 59006 43.42 42.80 42.97—.37 iShSilver 30682 16.49 16.40 16.42+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 43262 46.39 46.26 46.31+.08 iShEMkts .59e 120313 46.82 46.66 46.70+.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 19173 125.85 125.38 125.81—.04 iSEafe 1.66e 41901 69.62 69.53 69.55—.02 iShR2K 1.77e 68920 150.35 149.26 149.30—.08 Interpublic .72 31053 20.82 20.33 20.41—.41 iShJapanrs 19738 57.69 57.63 57.67+.29 iShCorEM .95e 46067 56.33 56.16 56.21+.04 ItauUnibH .32e 29144 14.13 13.90 13.96—.17 JPMorgCh 2.24f 48951 97.53 96.34 97.30+1.44 JnprNtwk .40 19377 26.20 25.75 25.85+.03 Keycorp .38 44651 18.36 18.18 18.24+.05 KindMorg .50 26414 18.94 18.75 18.84+.08 Kroger s .50 47496 21.30 20.90 20.92—.38 LendingClb 24342 6.53 6.32 6.35—.11 LloydBkg .47a 36254 3.57 3.54 3.56—.02 MGM Rsts .44 38565 29.85 29.53 29.62—.13 Macys 1.51 99379 20.05 19.55 19.58—.63 MarathnO .20 56162 14.12 13.82 13.84+.09 Merck 1.88 21599 63.73 63.44 63.47+.08 NRGEgy .12 18918 26.46 25.85 26.32+.26 Nabors .24 19351 7.52 7.38 7.41+.06 NikeB s .84 37254 51.30 50.66 51.23+.40 NobleCorp .08 25748 4.12 4.01 4.08+.12 NobleEngy .40 19341 27.72 27.34 27.64+.49 NokiaCp .17e 36186 5.93 5.85 5.88—.06 Nordstrm 1.48a 54557 41.40 39.86 39.95—2.70 OasisPet 30940 8.88 8.58 8.69+.21 Omnicom 2.20 19688 74.97 73.00 73.45—1.70 Oracle .76 29370 48.83 48.49 48.67+.06 PG&ECp 2.12f 255035 57.48 49.83 53.34—4.34 Pandora 19688 8.01 7.86 7.98+.01 Penney 36421 3.43 3.35 3.40—.02 PetrbrsA 23161 10.30 10.09 10.16—.03 Petrobras 48677 10.63 10.42 10.47—.02 Pfizer 1.28 40189 36.48 36.12 36.14—.21 PUVixSTrs 73918 16.62 16.23 16.33—.39 PrUCruders 21202 18.13 17.74 17.78+.23 ProShtVxs 18745 105.05 103.85 104.78+1.12 RangeRs .08 21922 19.83 19.17 19.58+.14 RegionsFn .36 25643 14.98 14.84 14.90+.07 RiteAid 218789 1.89 1.75 1.86+.12 RubyTues 98742 2.38 2.36 2.37+.38 S&P500ETF 4.13e 132529 255.50 254.93 255.07+.19 SpdrS&PRB .74e 23966 56.64 56.01 56.26+.28 SpdrRetls .49e 19253 40.00 39.60 39.61—.39 SpdrOGEx .73e 34859 33.100 33.57 33.58—.02 STMicro .40 19033 20.16 19.96 20.09+.11 Schwab .32 24635 44.75 43.91 44.23—.50 SiderurNac 18457 3.30 3.15 3.18—.01 SnapIncAn 123309 16.73 15.91 16.19—.31 SwstnEngy 53745 5.74 5.58 5.64—.08 Sprint 27916 7.21 7.13 7.20+.08 Squaren 28223 33.30 32.58 33.18+.37 StageStrs .20 30317 2.43 1.60 1.77—.04 SPEngy 2.04e 29068 68.69 68.15 68.19+.05 SPDRFncl .46e 169509 26.31 26.14 26.22+.09 SPUtil 1.55e 52687 54.25 53.59 53.95—.20 Suncorg 1.28 19136 34.23 33.62 33.66—.07 Synchrony .60f 25571 31.45 30.91 31.00+.18 TeckResg .20f 28494 23.67 22.98 23.01+.08 TevaPhrm 1.36e 101107 15.15 14.72 14.74—.25 Transocn 96615 11.28 11.05 11.16+.30 Twitter 75049 18.61 18.23 18.43—.20 USNGas 32054 6.40 6.35 6.38—.14 USOilFd 82167 10.54 10.42 10.44+.07 USSteel .20 70039 27.68 26.58 26.85—.52 ValeSA .29e 181511 10.65 10.32 10.43—.02 ValeSApf .29e 23566 9.86 9.57 9.66—.03 ValeantPh 49631 13.45 13.10 13.13—.26 VanEGold .12e 91248 23.88 23.57 23.61—.23 VEckOilSvc .86e 20298 25.35 25.10 25.10+.03 VanEJrGld 22329 34.66 34.22 34.29—.33 VangEmg 1.10e 26638 45.33 45.19 45.22+.04 Vereit .55 28268 8.47 8.28 8.30—.12 VerizonCm 2.36f 41056 48.35 47.70 48.16+.30 Vipshop 37794 8.32 7.90 8.23+.35 Visa s .66 27995 109.05 107.16 107.88—.78 WalMart 2.04 38873 86.62 85.10 85.14—1.49 WeathfIntl 45293 3.96 3.85 3.85—.04 WellsFargo 1.52 82262 53.97 53.42 53.65—.04 WhitingPet 73290 5.53 5.30 5.32—.08 Yamanag .02 39119 2.71 2.63 2.70+.05 —————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.