BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|87501
|5.91
|5.61
|5.70—.11
|AT&TInc 1.96
|152818
|36.45
|35.75
|36.23+.53
|Alibaba
|63883
|180.05
|178.51
|179.71+1.26
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|19304
|11.24
|11.13
|11.15—.03
|Ambev .06e
|78362
|6.94
|6.85
|6.89—.09
|AMovilL .66e
|18846
|18.20
|17.92
|17.93—.08
|AmExp 1.40
|22999
|93.35
|90.81
|91.74—1.12
|Annaly 1.20a
|30669
|12.33
|12.23
|12.30+.08
|Aramark .41
|30519
|43.81
|42.14
|42.59+.26
|ArcelorMrs
|25777
|29.67
|28.92
|29.03—.32
|BcoBrads .37e
|33057
|11.58
|11.46
|11.53—.05
|BcoSantSA .23e
|x23653
|6.53
|6.47
|6.50—.03
|BcoSBrasil .23e
|19749
|9.89
|9.64
|9.75+.26
|BkofAm .48f
|360042
|26.31
|25.87
|26.21+.38
|BiPVxSTrs
|104959
|35.26
|34.86
|34.94—.40
|BarrickG .12
|34231
|16.69
|16.27
|16.29—.39
|BestIncn
|27362
|12.38
|11.72
|11.97+.57
|BlackBerry
|21889
|11.77
|11.40
|11.48—.09
|BrMySq 1.56
|22049
|65.04
|64.03
|64.13—1.16
|CVSHealth 2
|25818
|73.40
|72.12
|72.38—.22
|Calpine
|41884
|14.79
|14.69
|14.77+.10
|Cemex .29t
|37179
|8.06
|7.95
|7.96—.07
|CntryLink 2.16
|34667
|20.23
|19.80
|19.86—.39
|ChesEng
|75184
|3.95
|3.85
|3.86—.03
|Chevron 4.32
|25341
|120.89
|119.43
|119.51+.35
|CienaCorp
|19120
|21.84
|21.18
|21.25—.63
|CgpVelLCrd
|30228
|16.90
|16.36
|16.43+.32
|CgpVelICrd
|19378
|22.67
|21.90
|22.56—.45
|Citigroup 1.28
|92791
|72.58
|71.37
|71.70—.41
|ClevCliffs
|81326
|7.73
|7.30
|7.40—.18
|CocaCola 1.48
|22034
|46.49
|46.10
|46.46+.28
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|18249
|50.13
|49.65
|49.74+.34
|CSVInvNrs
|21897
|26.58
|26.02
|26.24+1.52
|CSVLgNGrs
|78965
|10.43
|10.18
|10.32—.67
|DeltaAir 1.22
|19102
|53.85
|53.28
|53.58—.38
|DenburyR
|30919
|1.24
|1.17
|1.19—.02
|DxGBullrs
|23405
|35.48
|34.08
|34.27—.99
|DrGMBllrs
|44307
|19.45
|18.71
|18.85—.51
|DirDGlBrrs
|27851
|23.80
|22.92
|23.67+.65
|DxSCBearrs
|35152
|13.34
|13.05
|13.33+.02
|DxBiotBear
|36050
|4.58
|4.27
|4.50—.06
|DrxSCBulls
|18554
|67.70
|66.27
|66.32—.11
|Disney 1.56
|18300
|98.27
|97.54
|98.11+.73
|EnCanag .06
|35510
|11.55
|11.27
|11.28—.14
|ENSCO .04
|75172
|5.81
|5.61
|5.70+.17
|Exelon 1.31
|24332
|39.56
|38.98
|39.55+.31
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|19551
|82.95
|82.54
|82.59+.18
|FairmSant
|32880
|4.44
|4.20
|4.21—.34
|FstDatan
|22626
|18.00
|17.63
|17.97+.35
|FstHorizon .36
|25865
|19.38
|19.02
|19.15+.23
|FordM .60a
|147262
|12.13
|11.96
|12.05—.01
|FrptMcM
|141053
|15.59
|15.04
|15.14+.39
|Gap .92
|39127
|27.00
|26.53
|26.97—.28
|GenElec .96
|159925
|23.15
|22.93
|23.11+.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|46501
|45.86
|45.35
|45.50—.38
|Genworth
|21445
|4.03
|3.92
|3.93—.02
|Gerdau .02e
|40654
|3.68
|3.56
|3.61+.03
|GoldFLtd .02e
|18722
|4.24
|4.14
|4.16+.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|20466
|13.44
|13.17
|13.17—.23
|HPInc .53
|41533
|21.85
|21.68
|21.77+.06
|HPEntn .26
|18659
|14.96
|14.83
|14.84—.05
|HostHotls .80a
|24570
|19.53
|19.35
|19.39—.12
|Huntsmn .50
|24429
|29.17
|28.66
|29.11—.21
|IAMGldg
|19249
|6.19
|6.00
|6.04—.11
|iShGold
|44436
|12.55
|12.52
|12.53—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|59006
|43.42
|42.80
|42.97—.37
|iShSilver
|30682
|16.49
|16.40
|16.42+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|43262
|46.39
|46.26
|46.31+.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|120313
|46.82
|46.66
|46.70+.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|19173
|125.85
|125.38
|125.81—.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|41901
|69.62
|69.53
|69.55—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|68920
|150.35
|149.26
|149.30—.08
|Interpublic .72
|31053
|20.82
|20.33
|20.41—.41
|iShJapanrs
|19738
|57.69
|57.63
|57.67+.29
|iShCorEM .95e
|46067
|56.33
|56.16
|56.21+.04
|ItauUnibH .32e
|29144
|14.13
|13.90
|13.96—.17
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|48951
|97.53
|96.34
|97.30+1.44
|JnprNtwk .40
|19377
|26.20
|25.75
|25.85+.03
|Keycorp .38
|44651
|18.36
|18.18
|18.24+.05
|KindMorg .50
|26414
|18.94
|18.75
|18.84+.08
|Kroger s .50
|47496
|21.30
|20.90
|20.92—.38
|LendingClb
|24342
|6.53
|6.32
|6.35—.11
|LloydBkg .47a
|36254
|3.57
|3.54
|3.56—.02
|MGM Rsts .44
|38565
|29.85
|29.53
|29.62—.13
|Macys 1.51
|99379
|20.05
|19.55
|19.58—.63
|MarathnO .20
|56162
|14.12
|13.82
|13.84+.09
|Merck 1.88
|21599
|63.73
|63.44
|63.47+.08
|NRGEgy .12
|18918
|26.46
|25.85
|26.32+.26
|Nabors .24
|19351
|7.52
|7.38
|7.41+.06
|NikeB s .84
|37254
|51.30
|50.66
|51.23+.40
|NobleCorp .08
|25748
|4.12
|4.01
|4.08+.12
|NobleEngy .40
|19341
|27.72
|27.34
|27.64+.49
|NokiaCp .17e
|36186
|5.93
|5.85
|5.88—.06
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|54557
|41.40
|39.86
|39.95—2.70
|OasisPet
|30940
|8.88
|8.58
|8.69+.21
|Omnicom 2.20
|19688
|74.97
|73.00
|73.45—1.70
|Oracle .76
|29370
|48.83
|48.49
|48.67+.06
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|255035
|57.48
|49.83
|53.34—4.34
|Pandora
|19688
|8.01
|7.86
|7.98+.01
|Penney
|36421
|3.43
|3.35
|3.40—.02
|PetrbrsA
|23161
|10.30
|10.09
|10.16—.03
|Petrobras
|48677
|10.63
|10.42
|10.47—.02
|Pfizer 1.28
|40189
|36.48
|36.12
|36.14—.21
|PUVixSTrs
|73918
|16.62
|16.23
|16.33—.39
|PrUCruders
|21202
|18.13
|17.74
|17.78+.23
|ProShtVxs
|18745
|105.05
|103.85
|104.78+1.12
|RangeRs .08
|21922
|19.83
|19.17
|19.58+.14
|RegionsFn .36
|25643
|14.98
|14.84
|14.90+.07
|RiteAid
|218789
|1.89
|1.75
|1.86+.12
|RubyTues
|98742
|2.38
|2.36
|2.37+.38
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|132529
|255.50
|254.93
|255.07+.19
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|23966
|56.64
|56.01
|56.26+.28
|SpdrRetls .49e
|19253
|40.00
|39.60
|39.61—.39
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|34859
|33.100
|33.57
|33.58—.02
|STMicro .40
|19033
|20.16
|19.96
|20.09+.11
|Schwab .32
|24635
|44.75
|43.91
|44.23—.50
|SiderurNac
|18457
|3.30
|3.15
|3.18—.01
|SnapIncAn
|123309
|16.73
|15.91
|16.19—.31
|SwstnEngy
|53745
|5.74
|5.58
|5.64—.08
|Sprint
|27916
|7.21
|7.13
|7.20+.08
|Squaren
|28223
|33.30
|32.58
|33.18+.37
|StageStrs .20
|30317
|2.43
|1.60
|1.77—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|29068
|68.69
|68.15
|68.19+.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|169509
|26.31
|26.14
|26.22+.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|52687
|54.25
|53.59
|53.95—.20
|Suncorg 1.28
|19136
|34.23
|33.62
|33.66—.07
|Synchrony .60f
|25571
|31.45
|30.91
|31.00+.18
|TeckResg .20f
|28494
|23.67
|22.98
|23.01+.08
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|101107
|15.15
|14.72
|14.74—.25
|Transocn
|96615
|11.28
|11.05
|11.16+.30
|Twitter
|75049
|18.61
|18.23
|18.43—.20
|USNGas
|32054
|6.40
|6.35
|6.38—.14
|USOilFd
|82167
|10.54
|10.42
|10.44+.07
|USSteel .20
|70039
|27.68
|26.58
|26.85—.52
|ValeSA .29e
|181511
|10.65
|10.32
|10.43—.02
|ValeSApf .29e
|23566
|9.86
|9.57
|9.66—.03
|ValeantPh
|49631
|13.45
|13.10
|13.13—.26
|VanEGold .12e
|91248
|23.88
|23.57
|23.61—.23
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|20298
|25.35
|25.10
|25.10+.03
|VanEJrGld
|22329
|34.66
|34.22
|34.29—.33
|VangEmg 1.10e
|26638
|45.33
|45.19
|45.22+.04
|Vereit .55
|28268
|8.47
|8.28
|8.30—.12
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|41056
|48.35
|47.70
|48.16+.30
|Vipshop
|37794
|8.32
|7.90
|8.23+.35
|Visa s .66
|27995
|109.05
|107.16
|107.88—.78
|WalMart 2.04
|38873
|86.62
|85.10
|85.14—1.49
|WeathfIntl
|45293
|3.96
|3.85
|3.85—.04
|WellsFargo 1.52
|82262
|53.97
|53.42
|53.65—.04
|WhitingPet
|73290
|5.53
|5.30
|5.32—.08
|Yamanag .02
|39119
|2.71
|2.63
|2.70+.05
