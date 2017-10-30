BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 160198 6.09 5.85 5.85—.20 AT&TInc 1.96 504735 34.33 33.39 33.54—.43 AbbottLab 1.06 68603 55.31 54.06 54.29—1.08 AbbVie 2.84f 62606 92.06 88.91 90.96—.97 Alibaba 195790 181.90 177.59 181.58+5.43 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 139656 10.87 10.69 10.74+.09 Altria 2.64f 66820 64.80 63.66 64.05—.87 Ambev .06e 213656 6.38 6.31 6.35—.04 Annaly 1.20a 98238 11.69 11.47 11.56—.05 Axalta 95014 34.09 32.15 32.43—.72 BB&TCp 1.32 69754 49.37 48.68 49.11+.37 BPPLC 2.38 82992 39.75 39.39 39.62+.52 BcoBrads .37e 64412 10.91 10.58 10.68—.33 BcoSantSA .23e 101326 6.77 6.73 6.73+.20 BkofAm .48 502473 27.76 27.46 27.60—.20 BiPVxSTrs 418602 35.38 33.91 34.48+.22 BarrickG .12 92364 14.88 14.56 14.69+.01 BostonSci 67210 28.50 28.12 28.16—.34 BrMySq 1.56 83044 61.53 60.28 60.84+.90 CVSHealth 2 101215 69.66 68.01 68.45—.54 CabotO&G .20 75640 27.31 26.65 27.19+.44 CalAtlantic .16 168711 50.48 48.77 49.07+8.62 Cemex .29t 61496 8.28 8.01 8.04—.17 CntryLink 2.16 268921 18.42 17.07 18.40+.91 ChesEng 284592 3.99 3.73 3.84+.07 Chevron 4.32 71401 115.10 112.84 114.39+.85 Citigroup 1.28 101381 73.91 73.18 73.78—.09 ClevCliffs 85518 6.35 6.07 6.09—.22 CocaCola 1.48 66427 46.07 45.82 45.86—.21 ConocoPhil 1.06 62942 51.80 50.89 51.39+.18 CSVLgNGrs 134495 9.42 9.02 9.23+.12 DevonE .24 58881 36.55 35.77 36.00+.12 DxGBullrs 60712 30.75 29.07 30.22+.80 DrGMBllrs 98292 16.15 15.17 15.88+.66 DxSCBearrs 91167 13.81 13.28 13.60+.41 DxBiotBear 57913 5.12 4.78 4.98—.04 Dynegy 496796 12.84 11.76 11.85+.63 EldorGldg .02e 87910 1.37 1.29 1.36+.07 EnCanag .06 103515 11.42 11.20 11.28+.04 EgyTrEqs 1.18f 62659 17.99 17.56 17.69+.02 EngyTrfPt 2.26f 59935 17.45 17.08 17.30+.29 ENSCO .04 229140 5.63 5.10 5.41+.20 EntProdPt 1.69f x77055 25.04 24.68 24.80+.43 ExxonMbl 3.08 72471 83.95 83.41 83.54—.17 FstDatan 143802 18.54 17.80 17.80—1.17 FirstEngy 1.44 56368 32.70 32.26 32.67+.37 FordM .60a 357482 12.15 11.95 12.10+.04 FrptMcM 149442 14.26 13.94 13.94—.19 GGPInc .88 78128 20.26 19.93 19.95 Gap .92 57068 26.64 25.75 26.08—.60 GenElec .96 949070 20.72 20.26 20.41—.38 GenMotors 1.52 231940 43.81 42.26 43.37—1.27 Gerdau .02e 69249 3.53 3.36 3.37—.18 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 70536 36.93 36.57 36.69+.46 Goldcrpg .24 63552 13.47 13.06 13.38+.28 HPInc .53 73847 21.53 21.32 21.39—.11 Hallibrtn .72 72269 43.07 42.15 42.93+.50 HPEntn .26 118574 14.28 13.91 13.98—.30 HostHotls .80a 69419 19.51 19.26 19.30—.14 Huntsmn .50 128266 32.00 31.10 31.36+.30 ICICIBk .16e 180427 9.28 8.97 9.04+.24 iShGold 61760 12.29 12.22 12.26+.03 iShBrazil .67e 280719 41.00 39.90 40.16—1.39 iShChinaLC .87e 107313 45.95 45.62 45.77—.72 iShEMkts .59e 347776 46.11 45.79 45.85—.29 iSh20yrT 3.05 82934 124.46 123.56 124.42+1.18 iSEafe 1.66e 142039 69.36 69.20 69.34+.16 iShR2K 1.77e 280155 149.45 147.39 148.21—1.58 Infosys .40e 60351 15.01 14.79 14.89—.11 Interpublic .72 63499 19.61 19.30 19.31—.36 iShJapanrs 85102 58.42 58.29 58.40—.02 ItauUnibH .32e 139097 13.35 12.97 13.13—.32 JPMorgCh 2.24f 85433 101.93 100.87 101.41—.36 JnprNtwk .40 63049 25.23 24.73 24.92—.28 Kellogg 2.16f 57073 60.12 58.76 58.87—1.39 Keycorp .38 63984 18.41 18.14 18.23—.14 KindMorg .50 x105330 18.25 17.92 18.10+.20 Kroger s .50 69194 20.77 20.41 20.64+.07 LBrands 2.40 57010 44.43 42.54 42.83—1.88 LennarA .16 121584 57.25 55.52 55.68—2.33 Lowes 1.64f 67871 80.32 79.40 79.41—1.20 LyonBasA 3.60 82682 107.83 98.82 106.00+6.99 Macys 1.51 233299 19.59 18.62 18.84—.85 MarathnO .20 186886 14.24 13.84 14.16+.35 MasterCrd .88 63560 151.48 148.58 148.95+.43 Medtrnic 1.84 59199 81.06 79.50 80.53—.77 Merck 1.88 376741 56.05 54.41 54.71—3.53 MorgStan 1 x87276 50.78 49.97 50.46—.45 Nabors .24 145438 5.74 5.50 5.55 NikeB s .84 96432 55.88 54.84 55.27—.69 NobleCorp .08 57912 4.20 3.97 4.10+.11 NokiaCp .17e 201908 4.87 4.80 4.82—.09 OasisPet 65283 9.33 9.04 9.22+.23 Oracle .76 88755 50.75 50.24 50.68—.20 Pandora 77876 7.45 7.22 7.23+.03 Penney 383396 3.09 2.80 2.87—.25 PetrbrsA 95275 10.54 10.19 10.24—.26 Petrobras 205802 10.82 10.57 10.60—.13 Pfizer 1.28 233910 35.47 35.02 35.15—.45 PUVixSTrs 315781 16.64 15.31 15.85+.23 ProShtVxs 68744 107.38 102.79 105.46—.87 PulteGrp .36 73295 30.33 29.69 29.79—.28 RangeRs .08 75042 18.26 17.83 17.95—.11 RegionsFn .36 100544 15.71 15.54 15.60—.12 RiceEngy 93224 28.69 27.93 28.04—.47 RiteAid 174013 1.66 1.57 1.61+.04 RoyDShllA 3.76 79892 62.23 61.67 62.19+.92 S&P500ETF 4.13e 447066 257.60 256.41 256.75—.96 SpdrLehHY 2.30 60955 37.25 37.17 37.22—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 128251 33.99 33.41 33.75+.38 Schlmbrg 2 64994 64.50 63.53 64.11+.56 SnapIncAn 235183 16.27 15.05 15.68+.24 SwstnEngy 190136 5.51 5.28 5.35—.09 SpiritRltC .72 95017 8.30 8.17 8.23+.04 Sprint 593001 7.05 6.05 6.34—.65 Squaren 92482 35.81 34.66 35.75+.55 SPHlthC 1.01e 58682 81.92 81.08 81.26—.88 SPCnSt 1.28e 91891 53.03 52.61 52.65—.45 SPEngy 2.04e 114629 67.88 67.31 67.69+.35 SPDRFncl .46e 477567 26.79 26.60 26.67—.11 SPInds 1.12e 89979 72.21 71.77 71.82—.50 SPTech .78e 84560 62.92 62.44 62.68+.14 SPUtil 1.55e 98022 55.17 54.88 55.06+.01 SupEnrgy .32 65298 8.59 8.21 8.50+.21 TALEducs 130518 28.28 27.03 27.18—.83 Target 2.48 59264 60.20 59.31 59.55—.71 TevaPhrm 1.36e 229917 14.00 13.34 13.55+.23 Transocn 147140 10.71 10.29 10.39+.06 TriPointe 81425 17.75 17.22 17.38+.15 Twitter 330916 21.78 21.06 21.25—.43 UndrArms 124151 16.68 15.53 16.41+.36 UnArCwi 85841 14.87 14.11 14.74+.34 USOilFd 119825 10.93 10.81 10.87+.03 USSteel .20 94417 27.09 26.35 26.46—.62 ValeSA .29e 342946 10.09 9.73 9.82—.19 ValeantPh 85099 11.71 11.31 11.41 VanEGold .06e 286527 22.91 22.48 22.76+.19 VEckOilSvc .47e 98111 24.09 23.63 24.07+.40 VanEJrGld 101740 32.70 32.01 32.47+.37 VangEmg 1.10e 130129 44.64 44.34 44.38—.36 VangFTSE 1.10e 67479 43.99 43.90 43.98+.10 Vereit .55 85485 7.92 7.77 7.82—.07 VerizonCm 2.36f 238062 49.12 47.42 47.83—1.04 Vipshop 68326 8.13 7.79 7.87—.33 VistraEnn 259821 20.01 18.37 18.57—1.73 WalMart 2.04 65916 87.95 86.39 86.95—1.22 WeathfIntl 203330 3.36 3.22 3.27 WellsFargo 1.56f 115442 55.96 55.31 55.85—.02 WhitingPet 261927 6.14 5.76 5.89+.07 Yamanag .02 91254 2.66 2.53 2.65+.10

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.