BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|160198
|6.09
|5.85
|5.85—.20
|AT&TInc 1.96
|504735
|34.33
|33.39
|33.54—.43
|AbbottLab 1.06
|68603
|55.31
|54.06
|54.29—1.08
|AbbVie 2.84f
|62606
|92.06
|88.91
|90.96—.97
|Alibaba
|195790
|181.90
|177.59
|181.58+5.43
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|139656
|10.87
|10.69
|10.74+.09
|Altria 2.64f
|66820
|64.80
|63.66
|64.05—.87
|Ambev .06e
|213656
|6.38
|6.31
|6.35—.04
|Annaly 1.20a
|98238
|11.69
|11.47
|11.56—.05
|Axalta
|95014
|34.09
|32.15
|32.43—.72
|BB&TCp 1.32
|69754
|49.37
|48.68
|49.11+.37
|BPPLC 2.38
|82992
|39.75
|39.39
|39.62+.52
|BcoBrads .37e
|64412
|10.91
|10.58
|10.68—.33
|BcoSantSA .23e
|101326
|6.77
|6.73
|6.73+.20
|BkofAm .48
|502473
|27.76
|27.46
|27.60—.20
|BiPVxSTrs
|418602
|35.38
|33.91
|34.48+.22
|BarrickG .12
|92364
|14.88
|14.56
|14.69+.01
|BostonSci
|67210
|28.50
|28.12
|28.16—.34
|BrMySq 1.56
|83044
|61.53
|60.28
|60.84+.90
|CVSHealth 2
|101215
|69.66
|68.01
|68.45—.54
|CabotO&G .20
|75640
|27.31
|26.65
|27.19+.44
|CalAtlantic .16
|
|168711
|50.48
|48.77
|49.07+8.62
|Cemex .29t
|61496
|8.28
|8.01
|8.04—.17
|CntryLink 2.16
|268921
|18.42
|17.07
|18.40+.91
|ChesEng
|284592
|3.99
|3.73
|3.84+.07
|Chevron 4.32
|71401
|115.10
|112.84
|114.39+.85
|Citigroup 1.28
|101381
|73.91
|73.18
|73.78—.09
|ClevCliffs
|85518
|6.35
|6.07
|6.09—.22
|CocaCola 1.48
|66427
|46.07
|45.82
|45.86—.21
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|62942
|51.80
|50.89
|51.39+.18
|CSVLgNGrs
|134495
|9.42
|9.02
|9.23+.12
|DevonE .24
|58881
|36.55
|35.77
|36.00+.12
|DxGBullrs
|60712
|30.75
|29.07
|30.22+.80
|DrGMBllrs
|98292
|16.15
|15.17
|15.88+.66
|DxSCBearrs
|91167
|13.81
|13.28
|13.60+.41
|DxBiotBear
|57913
|5.12
|4.78
|4.98—.04
|Dynegy
|496796
|12.84
|11.76
|11.85+.63
|EldorGldg .02e
|87910
|1.37
|1.29
|1.36+.07
|EnCanag .06
|103515
|11.42
|11.20
|11.28+.04
|EgyTrEqs 1.18f
|62659
|17.99
|17.56
|17.69+.02
|EngyTrfPt 2.26f
|59935
|17.45
|17.08
|17.30+.29
|ENSCO .04
|229140
|5.63
|5.10
|5.41+.20
|EntProdPt 1.69f
|
|x77055
|25.04
|24.68
|24.80+.43
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|72471
|83.95
|83.41
|83.54—.17
|FstDatan
|143802
|18.54
|17.80
|17.80—1.17
|FirstEngy 1.44
|56368
|32.70
|32.26
|32.67+.37
|FordM .60a
|357482
|12.15
|11.95
|12.10+.04
|FrptMcM
|149442
|14.26
|13.94
|13.94—.19
|GGPInc .88
|78128
|20.26
|19.93
|19.95
|Gap .92
|57068
|26.64
|25.75
|26.08—.60
|GenElec .96
|949070
|20.72
|20.26
|20.41—.38
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|231940
|43.81
|42.26
|43.37—1.27
|Gerdau .02e
|69249
|3.53
|3.36
|3.37—.18
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|70536
|36.93
|36.57
|36.69+.46
|Goldcrpg .24
|63552
|13.47
|13.06
|13.38+.28
|HPInc .53
|73847
|21.53
|21.32
|21.39—.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|72269
|43.07
|42.15
|42.93+.50
|HPEntn .26
|118574
|14.28
|13.91
|13.98—.30
|HostHotls .80a
|69419
|19.51
|19.26
|19.30—.14
|Huntsmn .50
|128266
|32.00
|31.10
|31.36+.30
|ICICIBk .16e
|180427
|9.28
|8.97
|9.04+.24
|iShGold
|61760
|12.29
|12.22
|12.26+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|280719
|41.00
|39.90
|40.16—1.39
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|107313
|45.95
|45.62
|45.77—.72
|iShEMkts .59e
|347776
|46.11
|45.79
|45.85—.29
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|82934
|124.46
|123.56
|124.42+1.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|142039
|69.36
|69.20
|69.34+.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|280155
|149.45
|147.39
|148.21—1.58
|Infosys .40e
|60351
|15.01
|14.79
|14.89—.11
|Interpublic .72
|63499
|19.61
|19.30
|19.31—.36
|iShJapanrs
|85102
|58.42
|58.29
|58.40—.02
|ItauUnibH .32e
|139097
|13.35
|12.97
|13.13—.32
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|85433
|101.93
|100.87
|101.41—.36
|JnprNtwk .40
|63049
|25.23
|24.73
|24.92—.28
|Kellogg 2.16f
|57073
|60.12
|58.76
|58.87—1.39
|Keycorp .38
|63984
|18.41
|18.14
|18.23—.14
|KindMorg .50
|x105330
|18.25
|17.92
|18.10+.20
|Kroger s .50
|69194
|20.77
|20.41
|20.64+.07
|LBrands 2.40
|57010
|44.43
|42.54
|42.83—1.88
|LennarA .16
|121584
|57.25
|55.52
|55.68—2.33
|Lowes 1.64f
|67871
|80.32
|79.40
|79.41—1.20
|LyonBasA 3.60
|
|82682
|107.83
|98.82
|106.00+6.99
|Macys 1.51
|233299
|19.59
|18.62
|18.84—.85
|MarathnO .20
|186886
|14.24
|13.84
|14.16+.35
|MasterCrd .88
|
|63560
|151.48
|148.58
|148.95+.43
|Medtrnic 1.84
|59199
|81.06
|79.50
|80.53—.77
|Merck 1.88
|376741
|56.05
|54.41
|54.71—3.53
|MorgStan 1
|x87276
|50.78
|49.97
|50.46—.45
|Nabors .24
|145438
|5.74
|5.50
|5.55
|NikeB s .84
|96432
|55.88
|54.84
|55.27—.69
|NobleCorp .08
|57912
|4.20
|3.97
|4.10+.11
|NokiaCp .17e
|201908
|4.87
|4.80
|4.82—.09
|OasisPet
|65283
|9.33
|9.04
|9.22+.23
|Oracle .76
|88755
|50.75
|50.24
|50.68—.20
|Pandora
|77876
|7.45
|7.22
|7.23+.03
|Penney
|383396
|3.09
|2.80
|2.87—.25
|PetrbrsA
|95275
|10.54
|10.19
|10.24—.26
|Petrobras
|205802
|10.82
|10.57
|10.60—.13
|Pfizer 1.28
|233910
|35.47
|35.02
|35.15—.45
|PUVixSTrs
|315781
|16.64
|15.31
|15.85+.23
|ProShtVxs
|68744
|107.38
|102.79
|105.46—.87
|PulteGrp .36
|73295
|30.33
|29.69
|29.79—.28
|RangeRs .08
|75042
|18.26
|17.83
|17.95—.11
|RegionsFn .36
|100544
|15.71
|15.54
|15.60—.12
|RiceEngy
|93224
|28.69
|27.93
|28.04—.47
|RiteAid
|174013
|1.66
|1.57
|1.61+.04
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|79892
|62.23
|61.67
|62.19+.92
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|447066
|257.60
|256.41
|256.75—.96
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|60955
|37.25
|37.17
|37.22—.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|128251
|33.99
|33.41
|33.75+.38
|Schlmbrg 2
|64994
|64.50
|63.53
|64.11+.56
|SnapIncAn
|235183
|16.27
|15.05
|15.68+.24
|SwstnEngy
|190136
|5.51
|5.28
|5.35—.09
|SpiritRltC .72
|95017
|8.30
|8.17
|8.23+.04
|Sprint
|593001
|7.05
|6.05
|6.34—.65
|Squaren
|92482
|35.81
|34.66
|35.75+.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|58682
|81.92
|81.08
|81.26—.88
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|91891
|53.03
|52.61
|52.65—.45
|SPEngy 2.04e
|114629
|67.88
|67.31
|67.69+.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|477567
|26.79
|26.60
|26.67—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|89979
|72.21
|71.77
|71.82—.50
|SPTech .78e
|84560
|62.92
|62.44
|62.68+.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|98022
|55.17
|54.88
|55.06+.01
|SupEnrgy .32
|65298
|8.59
|8.21
|8.50+.21
|TALEducs
|130518
|28.28
|27.03
|27.18—.83
|Target 2.48
|59264
|60.20
|59.31
|59.55—.71
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|229917
|14.00
|13.34
|13.55+.23
|Transocn
|147140
|10.71
|10.29
|10.39+.06
|TriPointe
|81425
|17.75
|17.22
|17.38+.15
|Twitter
|330916
|21.78
|21.06
|21.25—.43
|UndrArms
|124151
|16.68
|15.53
|16.41+.36
|UnArCwi
|85841
|14.87
|14.11
|14.74+.34
|USOilFd
|119825
|10.93
|10.81
|10.87+.03
|USSteel .20
|94417
|27.09
|26.35
|26.46—.62
|ValeSA .29e
|342946
|10.09
|9.73
|9.82—.19
|ValeantPh
|85099
|11.71
|11.31
|11.41
|VanEGold .06e
|286527
|22.91
|22.48
|22.76+.19
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|98111
|24.09
|23.63
|24.07+.40
|VanEJrGld
|101740
|32.70
|32.01
|32.47+.37
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|130129
|44.64
|44.34
|44.38—.36
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|67479
|43.99
|43.90
|43.98+.10
|Vereit .55
|85485
|7.92
|7.77
|7.82—.07
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|238062
|49.12
|47.42
|47.83—1.04
|Vipshop
|68326
|8.13
|7.79
|7.87—.33
|VistraEnn
|259821
|20.01
|18.37
|18.57—1.73
|WalMart 2.04
|65916
|87.95
|86.39
|86.95—1.22
|WeathfIntl
|203330
|3.36
|3.22
|3.27
|WellsFargo 1.56f
|
|115442
|55.96
|55.31
|55.85—.02
|WhitingPet
|261927
|6.14
|5.76
|5.89+.07
|Yamanag .02
|91254
|2.66
|2.53
|2.65+.10
