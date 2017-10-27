BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 135420 6.08 5.91 6.05 AT&TInc 1.96 498896 34.02 33.54 33.97+.30 AbbVie 2.84f 88483 94.97 90.75 91.93+2.37 Aetna 2f 123351 180.57 172.58 173.12—5.48 Alibaba 192851 177.00 171.11 176.15+5.83 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 161546 10.77 10.50 10.65+.16 Ambev .06e 217906 6.48 6.37 6.39+.07 Annaly 1.20a 133430 11.66 11.34 11.61+.11 Axalta 182275 34.47 28.04 33.15+4.81 BcoBrads .37e 69903 11.04 10.78 11.01+.17 BcoSantSA .23e 122245 6.64 6.52 6.53—.21 BkofAm .48 540168 27.96 27.62 27.80+.06 BiPVxSTrs 382680 35.94 34.10 34.26—2.00 BarrickG .12 129803 14.78 14.54 14.68+.17 BostonSci 102297 29.09 28.25 28.50—.32 BrMySq 1.56 89606 61.69 59.79 59.94—1.01 CVSHealth 2 322675 74.99 68.16 68.99—4.32 CabotO&G .20 126425 27.02 24.61 26.75+2.10 Camecog .40 70663 8.41 7.68 8.30—.54 CardnlHlth 1.85 77571 64.63 61.64 62.01—2.74 Cemex .29t 72265 8.26 8.20 8.21+.05 CntryLink 2.16 225859 18.50 17.40 17.49—1.02 ChesEng 304585 3.78 3.47 3.77+.24 Chevron 4.32 141656 116.40 112.57 113.54—4.90 CgpVelLCrd 65539 18.39 16.95 18.31+1.26 Citigroup 1.28 108178 73.98 73.01 73.87+.08 ClevCliffs 152420 6.37 6.04 6.31—.22 CocaCola 1.48 98600 46.33 45.91 46.07—.16 ColgPalm 1.60 85277 70.90 69.14 70.40—.81 ConocoPhil 1.06 77687 52.23 50.20 51.21—.25 CSVLgNGrs 468981 9.24 8.88 9.11—.81 DeltaAir 1.22 74628 51.24 49.95 50.56—.37 DrGMBllrs 101223 15.57 14.64 15.22+.17 DxSCBearrs 81388 13.58 13.15 13.19—.26 DxBiotBear 76046 5.40 4.97 5.02—.39 Disney 1.56 77855 98.36 96.89 98.31—.25 DowDuPnt 1.84 81042 73.10 72.23 72.54—.51 Dynegy 70121 11.31 10.97 11.22+.04 EQTCorp .12 111616 65.03 59.24 63.31+3.24 EldorGldg .02e 121159 1.37 1.26 1.29—.02 EnCanag .06 126725 11.25 10.55 11.24+.54 EgyTrEqs 1.18f 75636 17.77 16.85 17.67+.95 EngyTrfPt 2.26f 83521 17.24 16.82 17.01+.41 ENSCO .04 239330 5.26 4.76 5.21+.20 ExxonMbl 3.08 136231 84.24 82.01 83.71+.24 FordM .60a 327091 12.20 12.01 12.06—.21 FrptMcM 224643 14.32 13.90 14.13—.56 GGPInc .88 101348 20.36 19.80 19.95—.50 GenElec .96 964855 21.30 20.64 20.79—.53 GenMotors 1.52 116837 45.17 44.10 44.64—.61 Gerdau .02e 76486 3.59 3.47 3.54+.04 Gigamon 101910 38.75 38.06 38.70+2.55 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 66074 36.53 36.16 36.23—.37 Goldcrpg .24 67734 13.15 12.82 13.10+.18 GpTelevisa 123943 23.80 21.94 22.54—1.34 HPInc .53 202894 21.66 21.32 21.50—.02 Hallibrtn .72 114218 42.58 40.99 42.43+1.19 Hanesbdss .60 71216 22.79 22.29 22.52—.30 HPEntn .26 69015 14.34 14.18 14.28+.03 Huntsmn .50 118849 31.16 30.06 31.06+1.26 ICICIBk .16e 201192 9.20 8.71 8.80—.02 iShGold 176962 12.24 12.16 12.24+.06 iShBrazil .67e 161935 41.60 40.80 41.55+.92 iShSilver 69805 15.93 15.70 15.91+.06 iShChinaLC .87e 181114 46.54 46.04 46.49+.82 iShEMkts .59e 531743 46.19 45.58 46.14+.66 iShiBoxIG 3.87 68531 120.95 120.68 120.91+.36 iSh20yrT 3.05 94495 123.33 122.75 123.24+.81 iSEafe 1.66e 175290 69.20 68.89 69.18+.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 125941 88.49 88.23 88.47+.24 iShR2K 1.77e 254787 149.91 148.30 149.79+1.03 iShREst 2.76e 64066 79.76 78.76 79.60+.36 Infosys .40e 72866 15.08 14.87 15.00—.01 Interpublic .72 79575 20.10 19.47 19.67—.50 iShCorEM .95e 80004 55.69 54.99 55.65+.76 ItauUnibH .32e 95054 13.54 13.23 13.45+.17 JPMorgCh 2.24f 97193 102.23 101.05 101.77+.03 JnprNtwk .40 77947 25.28 24.78 25.20+.34 Keycorp .38 101783 18.49 18.32 18.37—.15 KindMorg .50 157756 18.31 17.82 18.03+.03 Kinrossg 113273 3.98 3.82 3.95+.08 Kroger s .50 131041 20.72 20.36 20.57—.25 Lowes 1.64f 69860 81.00 79.42 80.61—.92 MBIA 73923 7.10 6.50 6.91+.40 Macys 1.51 247325 20.50 19.60 19.69—1.65 MarathnO .20 86891 13.81 13.39 13.81+.25 Medtrnic 1.84 76467 81.69 80.70 81.30+.86 Merck 1.88 283247 60.48 57.82 58.24—3.75 MorgStan 1 87354 51.35 50.51 51.16+.40 Nabors .24 400065 6.02 5.32 5.55—.59 NOilVarco .20 71033 33.95 32.01 33.23—.63 NikeB s .84 120113 56.36 55.65 55.96—.85 NokiaCp .17e 414816 4.99 4.82 4.91+.15 OasisPet 74020 9.05 8.50 8.99+.30 Oracle .76 147825 50.97 50.03 50.88+.73 Pandora 85703 7.42 7.18 7.20—.07 Penney 864115 3.30 2.78 3.12—.54 PetrbrsA 71039 10.51 10.17 10.50+.36 Petrobras 180809 10.77 10.38 10.73+.34 Pfizer 1.28 147277 35.75 35.40 35.60—.14 PUVixSTrs 294765 17.23 15.46 15.62—1.93 ProctGam 2.76f 71563 87.53 86.45 87.04—.46 RangeRs .08 85819 18.14 17.41 18.06+.34 RegionsFn .36 115173 15.85 15.69 15.72—.09 RiceEngy 225053 29.15 26.13 28.51+2.22 RiteAid 402175 1.68 1.54 1.57—.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 679744 257.89 255.63 257.71+2.09 SpdrLehHY 2.30 86260 37.24 37.13 37.23+.09 SpdrOGEx .73e 181412 33.43 32.05 33.37+.95 Schlmbrg 2 127576 63.87 62.88 63.55+.18 SiderurNac 80030 2.84 2.72 2.73—.11 SnapIncAn 233508 15.48 14.22 15.44+1.05 SwstAirl .50f 86870 55.53 53.54 54.11—1.00 SwstnEngy 256232 5.45 5.08 5.44+.27 SpiritRltC .72 95196 8.26 7.85 8.19+.23 Sprint 96405 7.05 6.94 6.99—.01 Squaren 96179 35.29 34.22 35.20+1.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 99425 53.49 52.99 53.10—.46 SPEngy 2.04e 160734 67.70 66.35 67.34+.12 SPDRFncl .46e 547639 26.83 26.61 26.78—.02 SPInds 1.12e 74638 72.52 72.15 72.32+.03 SPTech .78e 142082 62.71 61.88 62.54+1.64 SPUtil 1.55e 101698 55.18 54.55 55.05+.34 TALEducs 125385 29.67 27.93 28.01+.28 Target 2.48 66124 61.56 59.86 60.26—1.75 TeckResg .20f 74704 20.96 20.06 20.86+.02 TevaPhrm 1.36e 167544 13.76 13.26 13.32—.37 TimeWarn 1.61 91807 99.42 98.71 98.79—.18 Transocn 134782 10.36 9.91 10.33+.16 Twitter 609631 21.96 20.15 21.68+1.37 UndrArms 76729 16.43 16.00 16.05—.33 UnionPac 2.42 69764 119.71 116.48 117.08+.61 USNGas 131770 6.13 6.05 6.11—.15 USOilFd 235022 10.85 10.55 10.84+.27 USSteel .20 101316 27.39 26.70 27.08—.61 ValeSA .29e 256559 10.06 9.75 10.01+.13 ValeantPh 95019 11.82 11.34 11.41—.24 VanEGold .06e 375863 22.64 22.31 22.57+.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 126096 23.74 23.08 23.67+.31 VanEJrGld 93285 32.28 31.61 32.10+.19 VangEmg 1.10e 103624 44.77 44.25 44.74+.54 Vantiv 64956 69.02 67.71 68.01—.74 Vereit .55 154271 7.95 7.70 7.89+.14 VerizonCm 2.36f 110775 49.39 48.53 48.87—.02 Visa s .66 76991 110.13 108.69 109.71—.09 WeathfIntl 214733 3.31 3.16 3.27+.06 WellsFargo 1.56f 161753 56.04 55.13 55.87+.25 WhitingPet 320647 5.91 5.39 5.82+.26 WmsCos 1.20 65719 28.85 28.10 28.62+.21 Yamanag .02 94804 2.56 2.44 2.55+.08

