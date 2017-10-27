BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|135420
|6.08
|5.91
|6.05
|AT&TInc 1.96
|498896
|34.02
|33.54
|33.97+.30
|AbbVie 2.84f
|88483
|94.97
|90.75
|91.93+2.37
|Aetna 2f
|123351
|180.57
|172.58
|173.12—5.48
|Alibaba
|192851
|177.00
|171.11
|176.15+5.83
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|161546
|10.77
|10.50
|10.65+.16
|Ambev .06e
|217906
|6.48
|6.37
|6.39+.07
|Annaly 1.20a
|133430
|11.66
|11.34
|11.61+.11
|Axalta
|182275
|34.47
|28.04
|33.15+4.81
|BcoBrads .37e
|69903
|11.04
|10.78
|11.01+.17
|BcoSantSA .23e
|122245
|6.64
|6.52
|6.53—.21
|BkofAm .48
|540168
|27.96
|27.62
|27.80+.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|382680
|35.94
|34.10
|34.26—2.00
|BarrickG .12
|129803
|14.78
|14.54
|14.68+.17
|BostonSci
|102297
|29.09
|28.25
|28.50—.32
|BrMySq 1.56
|89606
|61.69
|59.79
|59.94—1.01
|CVSHealth 2
|322675
|74.99
|68.16
|68.99—4.32
|CabotO&G .20
|126425
|27.02
|24.61
|26.75+2.10
|Camecog .40
|70663
|8.41
|7.68
|8.30—.54
|CardnlHlth 1.85
|77571
|64.63
|61.64
|62.01—2.74
|Cemex .29t
|72265
|8.26
|8.20
|8.21+.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|225859
|18.50
|17.40
|17.49—1.02
|ChesEng
|304585
|3.78
|3.47
|3.77+.24
|Chevron 4.32
|
|141656
|116.40
|112.57
|113.54—4.90
|CgpVelLCrd
|65539
|18.39
|16.95
|18.31+1.26
|Citigroup 1.28
|108178
|73.98
|73.01
|73.87+.08
|ClevCliffs
|152420
|6.37
|6.04
|6.31—.22
|CocaCola 1.48
|98600
|46.33
|45.91
|46.07—.16
|ColgPalm 1.60
|85277
|70.90
|69.14
|70.40—.81
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|77687
|52.23
|50.20
|51.21—.25
|CSVLgNGrs
|468981
|9.24
|8.88
|9.11—.81
|DeltaAir 1.22
|74628
|51.24
|49.95
|50.56—.37
|DrGMBllrs
|101223
|15.57
|14.64
|15.22+.17
|DxSCBearrs
|81388
|13.58
|13.15
|13.19—.26
|DxBiotBear
|76046
|5.40
|4.97
|5.02—.39
|Disney 1.56
|77855
|98.36
|96.89
|98.31—.25
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|81042
|73.10
|72.23
|72.54—.51
|Dynegy
|70121
|11.31
|10.97
|11.22+.04
|EQTCorp .12
|111616
|65.03
|59.24
|63.31+3.24
|EldorGldg .02e
|121159
|1.37
|1.26
|1.29—.02
|EnCanag .06
|126725
|11.25
|10.55
|11.24+.54
|EgyTrEqs 1.18f
|75636
|17.77
|16.85
|17.67+.95
|EngyTrfPt 2.26f
|83521
|17.24
|16.82
|17.01+.41
|ENSCO .04
|239330
|5.26
|4.76
|5.21+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|136231
|84.24
|82.01
|83.71+.24
|FordM .60a
|327091
|12.20
|12.01
|12.06—.21
|FrptMcM
|224643
|14.32
|13.90
|14.13—.56
|GGPInc .88
|101348
|20.36
|19.80
|19.95—.50
|GenElec .96
|964855
|21.30
|20.64
|20.79—.53
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|116837
|45.17
|44.10
|44.64—.61
|Gerdau .02e
|76486
|3.59
|3.47
|3.54+.04
|Gigamon
|101910
|38.75
|38.06
|38.70+2.55
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|66074
|36.53
|36.16
|36.23—.37
|Goldcrpg .24
|67734
|13.15
|12.82
|13.10+.18
|GpTelevisa
|123943
|23.80
|21.94
|22.54—1.34
|HPInc .53
|202894
|21.66
|21.32
|21.50—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|114218
|42.58
|40.99
|42.43+1.19
|Hanesbdss .60
|71216
|22.79
|22.29
|22.52—.30
|HPEntn .26
|69015
|14.34
|14.18
|14.28+.03
|Huntsmn .50
|118849
|31.16
|30.06
|31.06+1.26
|ICICIBk .16e
|201192
|9.20
|8.71
|8.80—.02
|iShGold
|176962
|12.24
|12.16
|12.24+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|161935
|41.60
|40.80
|41.55+.92
|iShSilver
|69805
|15.93
|15.70
|15.91+.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|181114
|46.54
|46.04
|46.49+.82
|iShEMkts .59e
|531743
|46.19
|45.58
|46.14+.66
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|68531
|120.95
|120.68
|120.91+.36
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|94495
|123.33
|122.75
|123.24+.81
|iSEafe 1.66e
|175290
|69.20
|68.89
|69.18+.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|125941
|88.49
|88.23
|88.47+.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|254787
|149.91
|148.30
|149.79+1.03
|iShREst 2.76e
|64066
|79.76
|78.76
|79.60+.36
|Infosys .40e
|72866
|15.08
|14.87
|15.00—.01
|Interpublic .72
|79575
|20.10
|19.47
|19.67—.50
|iShCorEM .95e
|80004
|55.69
|54.99
|55.65+.76
|ItauUnibH .32e
|95054
|13.54
|13.23
|13.45+.17
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|97193
|102.23
|101.05
|101.77+.03
|JnprNtwk .40
|77947
|25.28
|24.78
|25.20+.34
|Keycorp .38
|101783
|18.49
|18.32
|18.37—.15
|KindMorg .50
|157756
|18.31
|17.82
|18.03+.03
|Kinrossg
|113273
|3.98
|3.82
|3.95+.08
|Kroger s .50
|131041
|20.72
|20.36
|20.57—.25
|Lowes 1.64f
|69860
|81.00
|79.42
|80.61—.92
|MBIA
|73923
|7.10
|6.50
|6.91+.40
|Macys 1.51
|247325
|20.50
|19.60
|19.69—1.65
|MarathnO .20
|86891
|13.81
|13.39
|13.81+.25
|Medtrnic 1.84
|76467
|81.69
|80.70
|81.30+.86
|Merck 1.88
|283247
|60.48
|57.82
|58.24—3.75
|MorgStan 1
|87354
|51.35
|50.51
|51.16+.40
|Nabors .24
|400065
|6.02
|5.32
|5.55—.59
|NOilVarco .20
|71033
|33.95
|32.01
|33.23—.63
|NikeB s .84
|120113
|56.36
|55.65
|55.96—.85
|NokiaCp .17e
|414816
|4.99
|4.82
|4.91+.15
|OasisPet
|74020
|9.05
|8.50
|8.99+.30
|Oracle .76
|147825
|50.97
|50.03
|50.88+.73
|Pandora
|85703
|7.42
|7.18
|7.20—.07
|Penney
|864115
|3.30
|2.78
|3.12—.54
|PetrbrsA
|71039
|10.51
|10.17
|10.50+.36
|Petrobras
|180809
|10.77
|10.38
|10.73+.34
|Pfizer 1.28
|147277
|35.75
|35.40
|35.60—.14
|PUVixSTrs
|294765
|17.23
|15.46
|15.62—1.93
|ProctGam 2.76f
|71563
|87.53
|86.45
|87.04—.46
|RangeRs .08
|85819
|18.14
|17.41
|18.06+.34
|RegionsFn .36
|115173
|15.85
|15.69
|15.72—.09
|RiceEngy
|225053
|29.15
|26.13
|28.51+2.22
|RiteAid
|402175
|1.68
|1.54
|1.57—.10
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|679744
|257.89
|255.63
|257.71+2.09
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|86260
|37.24
|37.13
|37.23+.09
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|181412
|33.43
|32.05
|33.37+.95
|Schlmbrg 2
|127576
|63.87
|62.88
|63.55+.18
|SiderurNac
|80030
|2.84
|2.72
|2.73—.11
|SnapIncAn
|233508
|15.48
|14.22
|15.44+1.05
|SwstAirl .50f
|86870
|55.53
|53.54
|54.11—1.00
|SwstnEngy
|256232
|5.45
|5.08
|5.44+.27
|SpiritRltC .72
|95196
|8.26
|7.85
|8.19+.23
|Sprint
|96405
|7.05
|6.94
|6.99—.01
|Squaren
|96179
|35.29
|34.22
|35.20+1.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|99425
|53.49
|52.99
|53.10—.46
|SPEngy 2.04e
|160734
|67.70
|66.35
|67.34+.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|547639
|26.83
|26.61
|26.78—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|74638
|72.52
|72.15
|72.32+.03
|SPTech .78e
|142082
|62.71
|61.88
|62.54+1.64
|SPUtil 1.55e
|101698
|55.18
|54.55
|55.05+.34
|TALEducs
|125385
|29.67
|27.93
|28.01+.28
|Target 2.48
|66124
|61.56
|59.86
|60.26—1.75
|TeckResg .20f
|74704
|20.96
|20.06
|20.86+.02
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|167544
|13.76
|13.26
|13.32—.37
|TimeWarn 1.61
|91807
|99.42
|98.71
|98.79—.18
|Transocn
|134782
|10.36
|9.91
|10.33+.16
|Twitter
|609631
|21.96
|20.15
|21.68+1.37
|UndrArms
|76729
|16.43
|16.00
|16.05—.33
|UnionPac 2.42
|
|69764
|119.71
|116.48
|117.08+.61
|USNGas
|131770
|6.13
|6.05
|6.11—.15
|USOilFd
|235022
|10.85
|10.55
|10.84+.27
|USSteel .20
|101316
|27.39
|26.70
|27.08—.61
|ValeSA .29e
|256559
|10.06
|9.75
|10.01+.13
|ValeantPh
|95019
|11.82
|11.34
|11.41—.24
|VanEGold .06e
|375863
|22.64
|22.31
|22.57+.14
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|126096
|23.74
|23.08
|23.67+.31
|VanEJrGld
|93285
|32.28
|31.61
|32.10+.19
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|103624
|44.77
|44.25
|44.74+.54
|Vantiv
|64956
|69.02
|67.71
|68.01—.74
|Vereit .55
|154271
|7.95
|7.70
|7.89+.14
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|110775
|49.39
|48.53
|48.87—.02
|Visa s .66
|76991
|110.13
|108.69
|109.71—.09
|WeathfIntl
|214733
|3.31
|3.16
|3.27+.06
|WellsFargo 1.56f
|
|161753
|56.04
|55.13
|55.87+.25
|WhitingPet
|320647
|5.91
|5.39
|5.82+.26
|WmsCos 1.20
|65719
|28.85
|28.10
|28.62+.21
|Yamanag .02
|94804
|2.56
|2.44
|2.55+.08
