BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 104704 6.12 5.96 6.05+.03 AT&TInc 1.96 443537 33.89 33.60 33.67+.18 AbbVie 2.56 101057 91.86 85.24 89.56—2.21 Alibaba 126229 171.45 168.58 170.32+.10 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 233281 10.54 10.23 10.49+.17 Altria 2.64f 86676 65.94 63.71 65.79+2.00 Ambev .06e 157531 6.48 6.32 6.32—.16 Annaly 1.20a 197992 11.90 11.47 11.50—.34 BcoSantSA .23e 75378 6.85 6.70 6.74+.11 BkofAm .48 540872 27.98 27.68 27.74+.11 Barclay .15e 128750 9.84 9.43 9.45—.99 BiPVxSTrs 361490 36.30 35.37 36.26—.09 BarrickG .12 278308 15.59 14.45 14.51—1.24 BostonSci 121158 29.31 28.37 28.82—.79 BrMySq 1.56 127672 63.25 60.40 60.95—3.05 CVSHealth 2 216286 76.47 70.78 73.31—2.22 CardnlHlth 1.85 82975 69.34 64.20 64.75—2.30 Cemex .29t 116610 8.41 8.15 8.16+.06 CntryLink 2.16 128002 18.68 18.40 18.51—.02 ChesEng 234851 3.56 3.41 3.53—.02 Citigroup 1.28 125302 74.25 73.60 73.79+.17 ClevCliffs 145877 6.85 6.42 6.53—.30 CocaCola 1.48 103730 46.75 46.22 46.23+.18 Coeur 74484 7.87 7.38 7.52—.82 ConocoPhil 1.06 72022 51.77 49.79 51.46+1.50 CSVLgNGrs 232691 10.15 9.83 9.92—.40 DeltaAir 1.22 106019 53.62 50.74 50.93—1.31 DxGBullrs 98720 30.58 28.41 28.83—1.60 DrGMBllrs 142517 15.98 14.83 15.05—.75 DirDGlBrrs 69929 27.99 26.00 27.61+1.42 DxBiotBear 84993 5.50 5.20 5.41+.21 DowDuPnt 1.84 165041 73.85 72.03 73.05+1.96 Dynegy 107125 11.38 10.85 11.18+.40 EQTCorp .12 66832 60.86 58.20 60.07—.79 EldorGldg .02e 118683 1.35 1.24 1.31+.01 EnCanag .06 134538 10.72 10.16 10.70+.10 EgyTrEqs 1.14 76457 16.79 15.82 16.72+.62 EngyTrfPt 2.20 94503 16.89 16.06 16.60+.21 ENSCO .04 234041 5.16 4.83 5.01—.04 EntProdPt 1.69f 66249 24.67 23.85 24.58+.22 ExxonMbl 3.08 81901 83.65 83.11 83.47+.30 FordM .60a 441358 12.34 12.06 12.27+.23 FrptMcM 161315 14.90 14.60 14.69—.01 GGPInc .88 67682 20.92 20.18 20.45—.15 GNC .80 160339 7.71 6.62 6.65—1.47 GenElec .96 806696 21.65 21.20 21.32—.18 GenMotors 1.52 95373 45.64 45.10 45.25+.13 Gerdau .02e 98353 3.68 3.49 3.50—.19 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 116794 37.40 36.51 36.60—1.59 Goldcrpg .24 181870 13.66 12.79 12.92+.04 HPInc .53 156572 21.91 21.47 21.52—.15 Hallibrtn .72 81009 41.91 40.96 41.24—.22 Hess 1f 65764 42.38 40.26 41.28—.93 HPEntn .26 68624 14.31 14.08 14.25+.17 ICICIBk .16e 178864 9.07 8.82 8.82—.29 iShGold 88743 12.26 12.16 12.18—.11 iShBrazil .67e 232801 41.90 40.61 40.63—1.25 iShSilver 64900 16.00 15.82 15.85—.16 iShChinaLC .87e 123690 45.99 45.67 45.67—.03 iShEMkts .59e 494193 45.91 45.47 45.48—.31 iShiBoxIG 3.87 93341 120.80 120.54 120.55—.01 iSh20yrT 3.05 78635 123.06 122.43 122.43—.41 iSEafe 1.66e 123282 69.26 69.01 69.02—.01 iShiBxHYB 5.09 104125 88.46 88.19 88.23—.11 iShR2K 1.77e 142788 149.34 148.51 148.76+.31 Infosys .40e 66237 15.09 14.96 15.01 Interpublic .72 90952 20.29 19.50 20.17+.67 iShJapanrs 75518 58.11 57.93 57.98+.31 iShCorEM .95e 74273 55.38 54.89 54.89—.35 ItauUnibH .32e 65681 13.71 13.24 13.28—.38 JPMorgCh 2.24f 128182 102.42 101.32 101.74+.72 JnprNtwk .40 95386 24.93 24.50 24.86+.30 Keycorp .38 141762 18.62 18.29 18.52+.20 Kimco 1.12f 73934 18.75 17.78 18.33—.16 KindMorg .50 142284 18.11 17.87 18.00+.04 Kinrossg 88641 3.97 3.85 3.87—.07 Kroger s .50 87200 21.35 20.64 20.82—.31 MBIA 78007 6.66 6.25 6.51+.29 Macys 1.51 75724 21.47 20.92 21.34+.10 MarathnO .20 108075 13.61 13.28 13.56+.08 McKesson 1.36 71237 162.61 142.60 143.54—7.84 Medtrnic 1.84 70075 80.72 78.86 80.44+1.24 Merck 1.88 102405 62.69 61.81 61.99—.46 MorgStan 1 95941 51.20 50.58 50.76+.23 Nabors .24 180487 6.49 6.00 6.14—.27 NewOriEd .40e 77847 85.41 81.58 82.75—6.18 NewmtM .30 78049 37.19 35.07 35.81—.94 NikeB s .84 215171 57.25 55.14 56.81+1.87 NokiaCp .17e 656273 5.00 4.75 4.76—1.29 OasisPet 65893 8.69 8.31 8.69+.14 Oceaneerg .60 123668 20.25 17.11 19.34—4.26 Oracle .76 167566 50.30 49.77 50.15+.45 Penney 87404 3.69 3.61 3.66—.03 Petrobras 113743 10.57 10.35 10.39—.12 Pfizer 1.28 154491 36.22 35.60 35.74—.42 Potash .40 71328 19.42 18.85 19.34—.33 PSSrLoan 1.01 73317 23.14 23.10 23.11—.02 PUVixSTrs 369612 17.58 16.69 17.55—.10 QEPRes .08 98182 8.13 7.35 8.07+.41 Qudiann 100648 26.66 22.72 22.80—3.59 RangeRs .08 87166 18.03 17.44 17.72—.36 RegionsFn .36 153911 15.88 15.60 15.81+.24 RiceEngy 127788 26.69 25.57 26.29—.48 RiteAid 339961 1.79 1.62 1.67—.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 587993 256.30 255.48 255.62+.33 SpdrLehHY 2.30 102483 37.22 37.12 37.14—.05 SpdrOGEx .73e 122944 32.43 31.67 32.42+.17 STMicro .40 87531 23.34 22.48 23.08+2.18 Schlmbrg 2 84429 63.81 63.06 63.37—.07 SnapIncAn 169253 14.76 14.11 14.39+.23 SwstAirl .50f 141641 58.72 54.19 55.11—2.05 SwstnEngy 224634 5.19 4.90 5.17+.12 Sprint 112118 7.19 6.97 7.00—.10 Squaren 115442 34.75 32.83 34.11+1.21 SPMatls .98e 69568 59.62 58.93 59.43+.78 SPHlthC 1.01e 130835 82.64 81.66 82.16—.83 SPCnSt 1.28e 133802 53.94 53.55 53.56+.04 SPEngy 2.04e 92012 67.44 66.82 67.22+.14 SPDRFncl .46e 393926 26.92 26.75 26.80+.15 SPInds 1.12e 79826 72.63 72.13 72.29+.10 SPTech .78e 93393 61.16 60.86 60.90+.25 SPUtil 1.55e 172016 55.25 54.69 54.71+.01 Suncorg 1.28 70283 33.86 33.24 33.56+.62 SupEnrgy .32 90509 8.11 7.66 7.89—.04 TALEducs 373166 30.46 26.42 27.73—4.64 Technip .13 78668 26.69 26.04 26.58+1.42 TeckResg .20f 170479 22.28 20.66 20.84—2.04 TenetHlth 83798 14.33 12.72 12.87—1.30 Teradyn .28 82957 42.25 39.86 42.03+2.91 TevaPhrm 1.36e 163338 14.01 13.66 13.69—.24 TimeWarn 1.61 66587 99.65 98.97 98.97+.25 Transocn 108205 10.20 9.86 10.17+.04 Twitter 1040825 20.63 18.90 20.31+3.17 UtdContl 95389 61.33 59.47 59.95+.03 USOilFd 145755 10.58 10.43 10.57+.09 USSteel .20 92596 28.34 27.62 27.69—.42 ValeSA .29e 378721 10.30 9.88 9.88—.45 ValeantPh 112204 12.08 11.63 11.65—.41 VanEGold .06e 492897 22.87 22.30 22.43—.40 VanEJrGld 142452 32.50 31.75 31.91—.48 VangEmg 1.10e 95486 44.60 44.20 44.20—.23 Vereit .55 121150 7.86 7.68 7.75—.05 VerizonCm 2.36f 133916 49.43 48.75 48.89+.25 Vipshop 83159 8.47 7.86 8.35+.38 Visa s .66 71959 110.74 109.67 109.80+.31 WeathfIntl 283861 3.42 3.20 3.21—.15 WellsFargo 1.56f 148779 56.17 55.49 55.62+.37 WhitingPet 387533 5.58 4.89 5.56+.69 Xeroxrs 1 69771 32.83 29.82 30.65—2.45 Yamanag .02 86384 2.53 2.45 2.47—.05

