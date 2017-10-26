BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|104704
|6.12
|5.96
|6.05+.03
|AT&TInc 1.96
|443537
|33.89
|33.60
|33.67+.18
|AbbVie 2.56
|101057
|91.86
|85.24
|89.56—2.21
|Alibaba
|126229
|171.45
|168.58
|170.32+.10
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|233281
|10.54
|10.23
|10.49+.17
|Altria 2.64f
|86676
|65.94
|63.71
|65.79+2.00
|Ambev .06e
|157531
|6.48
|6.32
|6.32—.16
|Annaly 1.20a
|197992
|11.90
|11.47
|11.50—.34
|BcoSantSA .23e
|75378
|6.85
|6.70
|6.74+.11
|BkofAm .48
|540872
|27.98
|27.68
|27.74+.11
|Barclay .15e
|128750
|9.84
|9.43
|9.45—.99
|BiPVxSTrs
|361490
|36.30
|35.37
|36.26—.09
|BarrickG .12
|278308
|15.59
|14.45
|14.51—1.24
|BostonSci
|121158
|29.31
|28.37
|28.82—.79
|BrMySq 1.56
|127672
|63.25
|60.40
|60.95—3.05
|CVSHealth 2
|216286
|76.47
|70.78
|73.31—2.22
|CardnlHlth 1.85
|82975
|69.34
|64.20
|64.75—2.30
|Cemex .29t
|116610
|8.41
|8.15
|8.16+.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|128002
|18.68
|18.40
|18.51—.02
|ChesEng
|234851
|3.56
|3.41
|3.53—.02
|Citigroup 1.28
|125302
|74.25
|73.60
|73.79+.17
|ClevCliffs
|145877
|6.85
|6.42
|6.53—.30
|CocaCola 1.48
|103730
|46.75
|46.22
|46.23+.18
|Coeur
|74484
|7.87
|7.38
|7.52—.82
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|72022
|51.77
|49.79
|51.46+1.50
|CSVLgNGrs
|232691
|10.15
|9.83
|9.92—.40
|DeltaAir 1.22
|106019
|53.62
|50.74
|50.93—1.31
|DxGBullrs
|98720
|30.58
|28.41
|28.83—1.60
|DrGMBllrs
|142517
|15.98
|14.83
|15.05—.75
|DirDGlBrrs
|69929
|27.99
|26.00
|27.61+1.42
|DxBiotBear
|84993
|5.50
|5.20
|5.41+.21
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|
|165041
|73.85
|72.03
|73.05+1.96
|Dynegy
|107125
|11.38
|10.85
|11.18+.40
|EQTCorp .12
|66832
|60.86
|58.20
|60.07—.79
|EldorGldg .02e
|118683
|1.35
|1.24
|1.31+.01
|EnCanag .06
|134538
|10.72
|10.16
|10.70+.10
|EgyTrEqs 1.14
|76457
|16.79
|15.82
|16.72+.62
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|94503
|16.89
|16.06
|16.60+.21
|ENSCO .04
|234041
|5.16
|4.83
|5.01—.04
|EntProdPt 1.69f
|66249
|24.67
|23.85
|24.58+.22
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|81901
|83.65
|83.11
|83.47+.30
|FordM .60a
|441358
|12.34
|12.06
|12.27+.23
|FrptMcM
|161315
|14.90
|14.60
|14.69—.01
|GGPInc .88
|67682
|20.92
|20.18
|20.45—.15
|GNC .80
|160339
|7.71
|6.62
|6.65—1.47
|GenElec .96
|806696
|21.65
|21.20
|21.32—.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|95373
|45.64
|45.10
|45.25+.13
|Gerdau .02e
|98353
|3.68
|3.49
|3.50—.19
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|
|116794
|37.40
|36.51
|36.60—1.59
|Goldcrpg .24
|181870
|13.66
|12.79
|12.92+.04
|HPInc .53
|156572
|21.91
|21.47
|21.52—.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|81009
|41.91
|40.96
|41.24—.22
|Hess 1f
|65764
|42.38
|40.26
|41.28—.93
|HPEntn .26
|68624
|14.31
|14.08
|14.25+.17
|ICICIBk .16e
|178864
|9.07
|8.82
|8.82—.29
|iShGold
|88743
|12.26
|12.16
|12.18—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|232801
|41.90
|40.61
|40.63—1.25
|iShSilver
|64900
|16.00
|15.82
|15.85—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|123690
|45.99
|45.67
|45.67—.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|494193
|45.91
|45.47
|45.48—.31
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|93341
|120.80
|120.54
|120.55—.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|78635
|123.06
|122.43
|122.43—.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|123282
|69.26
|69.01
|69.02—.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|104125
|88.46
|88.19
|88.23—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|142788
|149.34
|148.51
|148.76+.31
|Infosys .40e
|66237
|15.09
|14.96
|15.01
|Interpublic .72
|90952
|20.29
|19.50
|20.17+.67
|iShJapanrs
|75518
|58.11
|57.93
|57.98+.31
|iShCorEM .95e
|74273
|55.38
|54.89
|54.89—.35
|ItauUnibH .32e
|65681
|13.71
|13.24
|13.28—.38
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|128182
|102.42
|101.32
|101.74+.72
|JnprNtwk .40
|95386
|24.93
|24.50
|24.86+.30
|Keycorp .38
|141762
|18.62
|18.29
|18.52+.20
|Kimco 1.12f
|73934
|18.75
|17.78
|18.33—.16
|KindMorg .50
|142284
|18.11
|17.87
|18.00+.04
|Kinrossg
|88641
|3.97
|3.85
|3.87—.07
|Kroger s .50
|87200
|21.35
|20.64
|20.82—.31
|MBIA
|78007
|6.66
|6.25
|6.51+.29
|Macys 1.51
|75724
|21.47
|20.92
|21.34+.10
|MarathnO .20
|108075
|13.61
|13.28
|13.56+.08
|McKesson 1.36
|
|71237
|162.61
|142.60
|143.54—7.84
|Medtrnic 1.84
|70075
|80.72
|78.86
|80.44+1.24
|Merck 1.88
|102405
|62.69
|61.81
|61.99—.46
|MorgStan 1
|95941
|51.20
|50.58
|50.76+.23
|Nabors .24
|180487
|6.49
|6.00
|6.14—.27
|NewOriEd .40e
|77847
|85.41
|81.58
|82.75—6.18
|NewmtM .30
|78049
|37.19
|35.07
|35.81—.94
|NikeB s .84
|215171
|57.25
|55.14
|56.81+1.87
|NokiaCp .17e
|656273
|5.00
|4.75
|4.76—1.29
|OasisPet
|65893
|8.69
|8.31
|8.69+.14
|Oceaneerg .60
|123668
|20.25
|17.11
|19.34—4.26
|Oracle .76
|167566
|50.30
|49.77
|50.15+.45
|Penney
|87404
|3.69
|3.61
|3.66—.03
|Petrobras
|113743
|10.57
|10.35
|10.39—.12
|Pfizer 1.28
|154491
|36.22
|35.60
|35.74—.42
|Potash .40
|71328
|19.42
|18.85
|19.34—.33
|PSSrLoan 1.01
|73317
|23.14
|23.10
|23.11—.02
|PUVixSTrs
|369612
|17.58
|16.69
|17.55—.10
|QEPRes .08
|98182
|8.13
|7.35
|8.07+.41
|Qudiann
|100648
|26.66
|22.72
|22.80—3.59
|RangeRs .08
|87166
|18.03
|17.44
|17.72—.36
|RegionsFn .36
|153911
|15.88
|15.60
|15.81+.24
|RiceEngy
|127788
|26.69
|25.57
|26.29—.48
|RiteAid
|339961
|1.79
|1.62
|1.67—.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|587993
|256.30
|255.48
|255.62+.33
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|102483
|37.22
|37.12
|37.14—.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|122944
|32.43
|31.67
|32.42+.17
|STMicro .40
|87531
|23.34
|22.48
|23.08+2.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|84429
|63.81
|63.06
|63.37—.07
|SnapIncAn
|169253
|14.76
|14.11
|14.39+.23
|SwstAirl .50f
|141641
|58.72
|54.19
|55.11—2.05
|SwstnEngy
|224634
|5.19
|4.90
|5.17+.12
|Sprint
|112118
|7.19
|6.97
|7.00—.10
|Squaren
|115442
|34.75
|32.83
|34.11+1.21
|SPMatls .98e
|69568
|59.62
|58.93
|59.43+.78
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|130835
|82.64
|81.66
|82.16—.83
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|133802
|53.94
|53.55
|53.56+.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|92012
|67.44
|66.82
|67.22+.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|393926
|26.92
|26.75
|26.80+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|79826
|72.63
|72.13
|72.29+.10
|SPTech .78e
|93393
|61.16
|60.86
|60.90+.25
|SPUtil 1.55e
|172016
|55.25
|54.69
|54.71+.01
|Suncorg 1.28
|70283
|33.86
|33.24
|33.56+.62
|SupEnrgy .32
|90509
|8.11
|7.66
|7.89—.04
|TALEducs
|373166
|30.46
|26.42
|27.73—4.64
|Technip .13
|78668
|26.69
|26.04
|26.58+1.42
|TeckResg .20f
|
|170479
|22.28
|20.66
|20.84—2.04
|TenetHlth
|83798
|14.33
|12.72
|12.87—1.30
|Teradyn .28
|82957
|42.25
|39.86
|42.03+2.91
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|163338
|14.01
|13.66
|13.69—.24
|TimeWarn 1.61
|66587
|99.65
|98.97
|98.97+.25
|Transocn
|108205
|10.20
|9.86
|10.17+.04
|Twitter
|1040825
|20.63
|18.90
|20.31+3.17
|UtdContl
|95389
|61.33
|59.47
|59.95+.03
|USOilFd
|145755
|10.58
|10.43
|10.57+.09
|USSteel .20
|92596
|28.34
|27.62
|27.69—.42
|ValeSA .29e
|378721
|10.30
|9.88
|9.88—.45
|ValeantPh
|112204
|12.08
|11.63
|11.65—.41
|VanEGold .06e
|492897
|22.87
|22.30
|22.43—.40
|VanEJrGld
|142452
|32.50
|31.75
|31.91—.48
|VangEmg 1.10e
|95486
|44.60
|44.20
|44.20—.23
|Vereit .55
|121150
|7.86
|7.68
|7.75—.05
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|133916
|49.43
|48.75
|48.89+.25
|Vipshop
|83159
|8.47
|7.86
|8.35+.38
|Visa s .66
|71959
|110.74
|109.67
|109.80+.31
|WeathfIntl
|283861
|3.42
|3.20
|3.21—.15
|WellsFargo 1.56f
|
|148779
|56.17
|55.49
|55.62+.37
|WhitingPet
|387533
|5.58
|4.89
|5.56+.69
|Xeroxrs 1
|69771
|32.83
|29.82
|30.65—2.45
|Yamanag .02
|86384
|2.53
|2.45
|2.47—.05
