BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|87992
|5.55
|5.42
|5.49+.06
|AT&TInc 1.96
|800114
|37.53
|35.83
|35.86—2.33
|Alibaba
|150149
|184.39
|180.35
|180.53—4.16
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|53574
|11.39
|11.28
|11.30—.11
|Altria 2.64f
|68724
|65.49
|64.28
|65.35+.48
|Ambev .06e
|136787
|6.82
|6.74
|6.79
|AMovilL .66e
|55830
|17.87
|17.49
|17.86+.32
|AEagleOut .50
|48211
|13.14
|12.72
|13.03—.11
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|61351
|62.75
|61.66
|62.55+.71
|Anadarko .20
|47861
|48.26
|47.39
|47.73—.66
|Annaly 1.20a
|120729
|12.17
|12.07
|12.17+.11
|Apache 1
|61038
|41.74
|40.36
|41.41—.55
|Avon
|48643
|2.37
|2.26
|2.31+.01
|BcoBrads .37e
|106018
|11.66
|11.47
|11.50—.12
|BkofAm .48f
|699065
|25.93
|25.34
|25.45—.38
|BiPVxSTrs
|250433
|36.63
|35.63
|35.97—.26
|BarrickG .12
|56264
|16.82
|16.61
|16.68—.08
|BrMySq 1.56
|51917
|65.73
|64.90
|65.35+.24
|CVSHealth 2
|61136
|74.57
|73.51
|73.78—.12
|CabotO&G .20
|56354
|26.07
|25.32
|26.00+.49
|CallonPet
|47200
|11.20
|10.86
|10.93—.38
|Calpine
|103445
|14.87
|14.78
|14.79—.07
|Cemex .29t
|223482
|8.24
|7.97
|7.100—.19
|CntryLink 2.16
|316636
|20.39
|19.97
|20.35+.08
|ChesEng
|263575
|3.93
|3.78
|3.85—.10
|CgpVelLCrd
|81708
|15.77
|15.07
|15.50—.61
|Citigroup 1.28
|389656
|76.14
|72.27
|72.37—2.57
|ClevCliffs
|75393
|6.96
|6.77
|6.84+.07
|CocaCola 1.48
|75243
|46.14
|45.94
|46.11+.01
|Corning .62
|60105
|30.01
|29.52
|29.94+.05
|CSVInvNrs
|78394
|26.25
|24.51
|25.08—1.89
|CSVLgNGrs
|303986
|11.06
|10.40
|10.83+.65
|DeltaAir 1.22
|56724
|53.19
|52.54
|53.11+.04
|DenburyR
|60135
|1.30
|1.23
|1.26—.06
|DiamRk .50
|48132
|11.10
|10.89
|11.07+.10
|DrGMBllrs
|82122
|19.88
|19.25
|19.46—.51
|DxSCBearrs
|51915
|13.39
|13.13
|13.24+.03
|Disney 1.56
|108512
|97.82
|96.81
|96.93—1.62
|EnCanag .06
|87471
|11.60
|11.29
|11.43—.10
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|48579
|18.77
|18.52
|18.63—.11
|ENSCO .04
|154744
|5.55
|5.30
|5.32—.27
|Equifax 1.56
|58891
|110.85
|106.58
|108.81—1.69
|Exelon 1.31
|47297
|38.95
|38.25
|38.94+.48
|Express
|64234
|6.44
|5.82
|5.88—.53
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|64027
|82.50
|82.17
|82.43—.17
|FstDatan
|75181
|17.90
|17.54
|17.54—.29
|Fitbitn
|57184
|6.80
|6.55
|6.69+.13
|FordM .60a
|446801
|12.32
|12.11
|12.12—.26
|FrptMcM
|139017
|14.68
|14.45
|14.51+.08
|GGPInc .88
|x61211
|21.62
|21.18
|21.46
|Gap .92
|85730
|28.38
|27.17
|27.21—1.21
|GenElec .96
|585738
|23.09
|22.83
|23.05—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|151851
|45.43
|44.15
|44.89—.58
|HPInc .53
|86635
|20.47
|20.25
|20.40—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|55873
|45.20
|44.69
|44.76—.75
|HPEntn .26
|82714
|14.94
|14.73
|14.80—.14
|HostHotls .80a
|112624
|19.41
|18.71
|19.40+.73
|Huntsmn .50
|55123
|28.23
|27.42
|28.22+.84
|iShChinaLC .87e
|65235
|45.97
|45.80
|45.87+.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|297242
|46.37
|46.20
|46.24—.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|100934
|121.19
|120.95
|121.10+.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|69629
|124.98
|124.24
|124.95+.53
|iSEafe 1.66e
|107400
|69.33
|69.09
|69.21—.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|60082
|88.40
|88.29
|88.29—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|160972
|150.01
|149.02
|149.64—.11
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|60901
|64.98
|64.76
|64.88—.02
|Interpublic .72
|77841
|20.51
|20.34
|20.35—.20
|iShJapanrs
|56868
|56.79
|56.64
|56.68—.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|66614
|55.84
|55.64
|55.67—.01
|ItauUnibH .32e
|67729
|14.20
|14.00
|14.04—.14
|JJilln
|91004
|5.28
|4.82
|4.86—5.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|176913
|97.50
|95.62
|95.99—.76
|JohnJn 3.36
|49744
|137.52
|136.02
|136.83+.18
|JnprNtwk .40
|192717
|26.70
|25.08
|25.47—1.40
|Keycorp .38
|160664
|18.55
|18.22
|18.24—.20
|KindMorg .50
|69663
|19.00
|18.79
|18.88—.17
|Kinrossg
|74310
|4.51
|4.36
|4.45+.06
|Kroger s .50
|198851
|21.36
|20.53
|21.00+.22
|LVSands 2.92
|50933
|63.45
|61.53
|61.68—1.64
|Level3
|158120
|55.61
|55.01
|55.40+.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|64482
|3.60
|3.54
|3.58—.03
|MBIA
|107206
|7.23
|6.64
|6.81—.32
|MGM Rsts .44
|117725
|30.83
|30.05
|30.07—.83
|Macys 1.51
|95129
|20.42
|20.05
|20.24—.23
|MarathnO .20
|67499
|13.69
|13.47
|13.62—.06
|Medtrnic 1.84
|82899
|77.96
|77.10
|77.92—.32
|Merck 1.88
|59446
|63.88
|63.59
|63.83+.05
|MorgStan 1f
|65807
|49.42
|48.38
|48.59—.59
|Nabors .24
|88866
|7.36
|7.07
|7.25—.15
|NikeB s .84
|106196
|51.11
|50.35
|50.83—.20
|NobleCorp .08
|69673
|3.83
|3.67
|3.81—.02
|NokiaCp .17e
|78405
|5.86
|5.79
|5.83—.05
|NovoNord .96e
|53220
|49.26
|48.99
|49.06—.32
|OasisPet
|74005
|8.54
|8.27
|8.40—.22
|Oracle .76
|112092
|48.48
|48.11
|48.23—.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|128673
|69.35
|64.42
|64.50—4.65
|Penney
|229049
|3.48
|3.31
|3.35—.13
|Petrobras
|95888
|10.45
|10.33
|10.40—.09
|Pfizer 1.28
|132763
|36.60
|36.28
|36.35—.10
|PUVixSTrs
|218353
|17.93
|16.98
|17.36—.19
|ProctGam 2.76f
|57002
|92.31
|91.39
|92.15+.69
|QEPRes .08
|49870
|9.00
|8.72
|8.82—.21
|RegionsFn .36
|101721
|15.15
|14.88
|14.91—.14
|RiteAid
|494206
|1.79
|1.63
|1.65—.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|391676
|255.06
|254.37
|254.64—.35
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|49574
|37.19
|37.15
|37.16—.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|51346
|56.98
|56.27
|56.38—.43
|SpdrRetls .49e
|64283
|40.33
|39.50
|39.88—.53
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|113889
|33.73
|33.15
|33.59—.25
|Schlmbrg 2
|60383
|67.42
|66.79
|67.29—.45
|Schwab .32
|57992
|45.50
|44.93
|45.03—.28
|SnapIncAn
|624952
|16.86
|15.82
|16.55+.58
|SwstnEngy
|154582
|5.91
|5.67
|5.83—.03
|SpiritRltC .72
|51447
|8.60
|8.38
|8.49—.02
|Sprint
|95669
|7.18
|7.03
|7.14—.05
|Squaren
|104159
|33.16
|32.21
|32.81+.81
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|47212
|82.82
|82.53
|82.63—.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|80236
|54.52
|54.15
|54.47+.23
|SPEngy 2.04e
|100635
|68.27
|67.80
|68.18—.25
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|535838
|26.40
|26.09
|26.12—.20
|SPInds 1.12e
|104904
|72.27
|71.69
|72.19+.38
|SPTech .78e
|58951
|60.50
|60.14
|60.21—.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|118406
|54.67
|54.22
|54.53+.28
|Synchrony .60f
|65188
|31.33
|30.48
|30.64—.78
|TaiwSemi .73e
|53153
|40.66
|40.32
|40.44+.09
|Target 2.48
|87508
|60.25
|58.54
|60.19+1.04
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|199851
|15.82
|15.03
|15.15—.61
|Transocn
|150998
|10.68
|10.27
|10.50—.11
|Twitter
|303971
|18.66
|17.73
|18.45+.72
|UnilevNV 1.43e
|49904
|60.88
|60.27
|60.79+1.04
|USNGas
|115064
|6.55
|6.39
|6.50+.19
|USOilFd
|146913
|10.29
|10.13
|10.23—.13
|USSteel .20
|98099
|25.95
|25.05
|25.56+.36
|ValeSA .29e
|210939
|9.97
|9.72
|9.86+.07
|ValeantPh
|84047
|14.31
|13.81
|13.83—.46
|VanEGold .12e
|261829
|23.84
|23.59
|23.72—.08
|VanEJrGld
|70910
|34.88
|34.51
|34.65—.27
|VangEmg 1.10e
|77729
|44.87
|44.73
|44.78
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|55136
|44.00
|43.85
|43.93
|Vereit .55
|73261
|8.40
|8.31
|8.38+.02
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|165120
|48.85
|48.13
|48.35—.51
|Vipshop
|118948
|8.27
|7.87
|7.90—.25
|Visa s .66
|62951
|108.71
|107.90
|108.11—.33
|WPXEngy
|51967
|11.03
|10.75
|10.93—.17
|WalMart 2.04
|121172
|86.37
|85.06
|86.10+.37
|WeathfIntl
|182614
|4.06
|3.85
|3.99—.03
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|145942
|55.71
|55.06
|55.21—.45
|WhitingPet
|152759
|5.33
|5.10
|5.25—.07
|XLGrp .88
|51933
|40.94
|40.03
|40.67+1.30
|ZTOExpn
|74331
|15.78
|15.36
|15.56+.48
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.