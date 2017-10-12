BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 87992 5.55 5.42 5.49+.06 AT&TInc 1.96 800114 37.53 35.83 35.86—2.33 Alibaba 150149 184.39 180.35 180.53—4.16 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 53574 11.39 11.28 11.30—.11 Altria 2.64f 68724 65.49 64.28 65.35+.48 Ambev .06e 136787 6.82 6.74 6.79 AMovilL .66e 55830 17.87 17.49 17.86+.32 AEagleOut .50 48211 13.14 12.72 13.03—.11 AmIntlGrp 1.28 61351 62.75 61.66 62.55+.71 Anadarko .20 47861 48.26 47.39 47.73—.66 Annaly 1.20a 120729 12.17 12.07 12.17+.11 Apache 1 61038 41.74 40.36 41.41—.55 Avon 48643 2.37 2.26 2.31+.01 BcoBrads .37e 106018 11.66 11.47 11.50—.12 BkofAm .48f 699065 25.93 25.34 25.45—.38 BiPVxSTrs 250433 36.63 35.63 35.97—.26 BarrickG .12 56264 16.82 16.61 16.68—.08 BrMySq 1.56 51917 65.73 64.90 65.35+.24 CVSHealth 2 61136 74.57 73.51 73.78—.12 CabotO&G .20 56354 26.07 25.32 26.00+.49 CallonPet 47200 11.20 10.86 10.93—.38 Calpine 103445 14.87 14.78 14.79—.07 Cemex .29t 223482 8.24 7.97 7.100—.19 CntryLink 2.16 316636 20.39 19.97 20.35+.08 ChesEng 263575 3.93 3.78 3.85—.10 CgpVelLCrd 81708 15.77 15.07 15.50—.61 Citigroup 1.28 389656 76.14 72.27 72.37—2.57 ClevCliffs 75393 6.96 6.77 6.84+.07 CocaCola 1.48 75243 46.14 45.94 46.11+.01 Corning .62 60105 30.01 29.52 29.94+.05 CSVInvNrs 78394 26.25 24.51 25.08—1.89 CSVLgNGrs 303986 11.06 10.40 10.83+.65 DeltaAir 1.22 56724 53.19 52.54 53.11+.04 DenburyR 60135 1.30 1.23 1.26—.06 DiamRk .50 48132 11.10 10.89 11.07+.10 DrGMBllrs 82122 19.88 19.25 19.46—.51 DxSCBearrs 51915 13.39 13.13 13.24+.03 Disney 1.56 108512 97.82 96.81 96.93—1.62 EnCanag .06 87471 11.60 11.29 11.43—.10 EngyTrfPt 2.20 48579 18.77 18.52 18.63—.11 ENSCO .04 154744 5.55 5.30 5.32—.27 Equifax 1.56 58891 110.85 106.58 108.81—1.69 Exelon 1.31 47297 38.95 38.25 38.94+.48 Express 64234 6.44 5.82 5.88—.53 ExxonMbl 3.08 64027 82.50 82.17 82.43—.17 FstDatan 75181 17.90 17.54 17.54—.29 Fitbitn 57184 6.80 6.55 6.69+.13 FordM .60a 446801 12.32 12.11 12.12—.26 FrptMcM 139017 14.68 14.45 14.51+.08 GGPInc .88 x61211 21.62 21.18 21.46 Gap .92 85730 28.38 27.17 27.21—1.21 GenElec .96 585738 23.09 22.83 23.05—.02 GenMotors 1.52 151851 45.43 44.15 44.89—.58 HPInc .53 86635 20.47 20.25 20.40—.01 Hallibrtn .72 55873 45.20 44.69 44.76—.75 HPEntn .26 82714 14.94 14.73 14.80—.14 HostHotls .80a 112624 19.41 18.71 19.40+.73 Huntsmn .50 55123 28.23 27.42 28.22+.84 iShChinaLC .87e 65235 45.97 45.80 45.87+.02 iShEMkts .59e 297242 46.37 46.20 46.24—.02 iShiBoxIG 3.87 100934 121.19 120.95 121.10+.03 iSh20yrT 3.05 69629 124.98 124.24 124.95+.53 iSEafe 1.66e 107400 69.33 69.09 69.21—.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 60082 88.40 88.29 88.29—.11 iShR2K 1.77e 160972 150.01 149.02 149.64—.11 iShCorEafe 1.56e 60901 64.98 64.76 64.88—.02 Interpublic .72 77841 20.51 20.34 20.35—.20 iShJapanrs 56868 56.79 56.64 56.68—.07 iShCorEM .95e 66614 55.84 55.64 55.67—.01 ItauUnibH .32e 67729 14.20 14.00 14.04—.14 JJilln 91004 5.28 4.82 4.86—5.07 JPMorgCh 2.24f 176913 97.50 95.62 95.99—.76 JohnJn 3.36 49744 137.52 136.02 136.83+.18 JnprNtwk .40 192717 26.70 25.08 25.47—1.40 Keycorp .38 160664 18.55 18.22 18.24—.20 KindMorg .50 69663 19.00 18.79 18.88—.17 Kinrossg 74310 4.51 4.36 4.45+.06 Kroger s .50 198851 21.36 20.53 21.00+.22 LVSands 2.92 50933 63.45 61.53 61.68—1.64 Level3 158120 55.61 55.01 55.40+.01 LloydBkg .47a 64482 3.60 3.54 3.58—.03 MBIA 107206 7.23 6.64 6.81—.32 MGM Rsts .44 117725 30.83 30.05 30.07—.83 Macys 1.51 95129 20.42 20.05 20.24—.23 MarathnO .20 67499 13.69 13.47 13.62—.06 Medtrnic 1.84 82899 77.96 77.10 77.92—.32 Merck 1.88 59446 63.88 63.59 63.83+.05 MorgStan 1f 65807 49.42 48.38 48.59—.59 Nabors .24 88866 7.36 7.07 7.25—.15 NikeB s .84 106196 51.11 50.35 50.83—.20 NobleCorp .08 69673 3.83 3.67 3.81—.02 NokiaCp .17e 78405 5.86 5.79 5.83—.05 NovoNord .96e 53220 49.26 48.99 49.06—.32 OasisPet 74005 8.54 8.27 8.40—.22 Oracle .76 112092 48.48 48.11 48.23—.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 128673 69.35 64.42 64.50—4.65 Penney 229049 3.48 3.31 3.35—.13 Petrobras 95888 10.45 10.33 10.40—.09 Pfizer 1.28 132763 36.60 36.28 36.35—.10 PUVixSTrs 218353 17.93 16.98 17.36—.19 ProctGam 2.76f 57002 92.31 91.39 92.15+.69 QEPRes .08 49870 9.00 8.72 8.82—.21 RegionsFn .36 101721 15.15 14.88 14.91—.14 RiteAid 494206 1.79 1.63 1.65—.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 391676 255.06 254.37 254.64—.35 SpdrLehHY 2.30 49574 37.19 37.15 37.16—.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 51346 56.98 56.27 56.38—.43 SpdrRetls .49e 64283 40.33 39.50 39.88—.53 SpdrOGEx .73e 113889 33.73 33.15 33.59—.25 Schlmbrg 2 60383 67.42 66.79 67.29—.45 Schwab .32 57992 45.50 44.93 45.03—.28 SnapIncAn 624952 16.86 15.82 16.55+.58 SwstnEngy 154582 5.91 5.67 5.83—.03 SpiritRltC .72 51447 8.60 8.38 8.49—.02 Sprint 95669 7.18 7.03 7.14—.05 Squaren 104159 33.16 32.21 32.81+.81 SPHlthC 1.01e 47212 82.82 82.53 82.63—.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 80236 54.52 54.15 54.47+.23 SPEngy 2.04e 100635 68.27 67.80 68.18—.25 SPDRFncl .46e 535838 26.40 26.09 26.12—.20 SPInds 1.12e 104904 72.27 71.69 72.19+.38 SPTech .78e 58951 60.50 60.14 60.21—.15 SPUtil 1.55e 118406 54.67 54.22 54.53+.28 Synchrony .60f 65188 31.33 30.48 30.64—.78 TaiwSemi .73e 53153 40.66 40.32 40.44+.09 Target 2.48 87508 60.25 58.54 60.19+1.04 TevaPhrm 1.36e 199851 15.82 15.03 15.15—.61 Transocn 150998 10.68 10.27 10.50—.11 Twitter 303971 18.66 17.73 18.45+.72 UnilevNV 1.43e 49904 60.88 60.27 60.79+1.04 USNGas 115064 6.55 6.39 6.50+.19 USOilFd 146913 10.29 10.13 10.23—.13 USSteel .20 98099 25.95 25.05 25.56+.36 ValeSA .29e 210939 9.97 9.72 9.86+.07 ValeantPh 84047 14.31 13.81 13.83—.46 VanEGold .12e 261829 23.84 23.59 23.72—.08 VanEJrGld 70910 34.88 34.51 34.65—.27 VangEmg 1.10e 77729 44.87 44.73 44.78 VangFTSE 1.10e 55136 44.00 43.85 43.93 Vereit .55 73261 8.40 8.31 8.38+.02 VerizonCm 2.36f 165120 48.85 48.13 48.35—.51 Vipshop 118948 8.27 7.87 7.90—.25 Visa s .66 62951 108.71 107.90 108.11—.33 WPXEngy 51967 11.03 10.75 10.93—.17 WalMart 2.04 121172 86.37 85.06 86.10+.37 WeathfIntl 182614 4.06 3.85 3.99—.03 WellsFargo 1.52 145942 55.71 55.06 55.21—.45 WhitingPet 152759 5.33 5.10 5.25—.07 XLGrp .88 51933 40.94 40.03 40.67+1.30 ZTOExpn 74331 15.78 15.36 15.56+.48

