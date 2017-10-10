BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 80813 5.44 5.35 5.36—.03 AT&TInc 1.96 169610 38.61 38.27 38.50+.20 AbbottLab 1.06 48352 55.43 54.53 55.40+.74 Alibaba 124046 184.46 181.36 183.12+1.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 52549 11.44 11.32 11.35+.01 Altria 2.64f 80712 65.13 63.90 65.01+1.44 Ambev .06e 359336 6.83 6.66 6.74+.17 Annaly 1.20a 223178 12.16 12.04 12.06—.07 Apache 1 100091 45.26 42.41 42.46—3.39 Axalta 52727 29.21 28.55 28.76—.92 BcBilVArg .33e 74660 8.73 8.43 8.73+.27 BcoBrads .37e 119773 11.70 11.49 11.61+.30 BcoSantSA .23e 191363 6.83 6.58 6.82+.07 BkofAm .48f 447472 25.95 25.71 25.93+.08 BiPVxSTrs 234262 37.89 36.88 37.01—.88 BarrickG .12 47878 16.83 16.65 16.65—.05 BrMySq 1.56 49351 65.26 64.16 65.13+.98 CVSHealth 2 103410 75.43 73.30 74.71+.41 CabotO&G .20 52466 25.67 25.24 25.36—.08 Calpine 176355 14.91 14.78 14.80—.07 Cemex .29t 135050 8.71 8.39 8.39—.24 CntryLink 2.16 75449 20.34 20.01 20.32+.22 ChesEng 422551 4.23 3.91 3.91—.28 Chevron 4.32 52375 119.82 118.29 118.80+1.09 CgpVelLCrd 50493 15.89 15.35 15.76+1.21 Citigroup 1.28 132308 75.54 74.63 75.18—.21 ClevCliffs 55090 6.90 6.73 6.81+.01 CocaCola 1.48 60724 45.90 45.53 45.87+.46 Corning .62 48408 30.14 29.65 30.03—.09 CSVLgNGrs 99343 10.11 9.86 10.03+.45 DDRCorp .76 54882 9.06 8.84 8.92+.03 DaVitaInc 60617 55.55 53.58 54.32+.43 DeltaAir 1.22 112047 53.71 52.47 52.70+.96 DenburyR 89527 1.42 1.29 1.33—.05 DiamOffsh .50 46019 15.70 15.08 15.14+.28 DxGBullrs 47723 35.74 34.05 34.28—.93 DrGMBllrs 110893 20.44 19.11 19.30—.80 DirDGlBrrs 61848 23.94 22.90 23.76+.47 DxSCBearrs 59059 13.29 13.07 13.18—.11 DxBiotBear 52911 4.52 4.35 4.41—.02 Disney 1.56 64600 100.07 98.66 99.58+.01 DowDuPnt 1.84 47183 71.75 71.16 71.57—.11 EldorGldg .02e 52753 2.33 2.23 2.27—.08 EnCanag .06 138501 11.61 11.36 11.37+.05 ENSCO .04 132630 5.78 5.58 5.58—.02 ExxonMbl 3.08 68063 82.74 82.09 82.26+.23 FstDatan 50679 18.05 17.85 18.00+.02 FordM .60a 318951 12.42 12.25 12.39+.05 FrptMcM 127709 14.69 14.36 14.41+.09 Gap .92 49168 29.26 28.44 28.70—.03 GenElec .96 769304 23.86 23.32 23.36—.07 GenMotors 1.52 135532 45.40 44.86 45.21—.12 Gerdau .02e 147020 3.50 3.34 3.47+.16 Goldcrpg .24 47888 13.56 13.29 13.30—.08 HPInc .53 65492 20.62 20.42 20.57 Hallibrtn .72 58506 45.87 44.98 45.03+.10 HertzGl 47459 26.89 25.44 26.72+.73 HPEntn .26 92286 15.03 14.81 14.96+.16 HostHotls .80a 49939 18.62 18.38 18.55+.16 ICICIBk .16e 67415 8.38 8.31 8.38 iShGold 70875 12.44 12.38 12.39+.04 iShBrazil .67e 148900 42.98 42.51 42.82+.82 iShEMU .86e 55891 43.61 43.27 43.55+.39 iShSpain .99e 120631 33.67 32.79 33.53+.52 iShSilver 80919 16.29 16.15 16.15+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 116118 46.03 45.80 46.03+.39 iShEMkts .59e 439827 46.08 45.89 46.05+.45 iSh20yrT 3.05 64735 124.87 124.02 124.18+.20 iSEafe 1.66e 160385 69.11 68.79 69.10+.65 iShiBxHYB 5.09 68744 88.53 88.40 88.48+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 183234 150.29 149.41 149.86+.43 iShCorEafe 1.56e 50599 64.76 64.47 64.72+.60 iShJapanrs 63630 56.50 56.40 56.46+.40 iShCorEM .95e 116530 55.48 55.27 55.45+.54 ItauUnibH .32e 94977 14.25 14.03 14.13+.29 JPMorgCh 2.24f 96751 97.18 96.24 97.13+.72 JohnContln 1e 81673 41.93 40.66 41.49+.89 Keycorp .38 119427 18.72 18.55 18.65+.08 KindMorg .50 67757 19.15 18.94 18.95—.08 Kinrossg 53253 4.35 4.28 4.30+.01 Kroger s .50 201828 20.68 19.99 20.53+.24 LloydBkg .47a 163274 3.66 3.61 3.65+.07 MBIA 47788 7.72 7.48 7.50—.18 MGM Rsts .44 75447 31.09 30.40 30.43—.38 Macys 1.51 83802 20.78 20.46 20.66+.31 MarathnO .20 96549 13.84 13.59 13.62+.04 Medtrnic 1.84 71884 77.38 76.91 77.29+.36 Merck 1.88 48147 64.48 64.20 64.46+.13 MorgStan 1f 55901 49.53 49.13 49.49+.11 Nabors .24 68953 7.92 7.51 7.51—.17 NikeB s .84 71391 51.82 51.37 51.53+.01 NobleCorp .08 102801 4.15 3.87 3.89—.14 NobleEngy .40 56929 28.39 27.47 27.54—.51 NokiaCp .17e 132389 5.97 5.87 5.92 NovoNord .96e 52608 48.87 48.64 48.83—.38 OasisPet 56688 8.69 8.32 8.34—.09 Oracle .76 x143728 48.46 48.00 48.21+.04 Pandora 60799 8.26 7.80 7.85—.34 Penney 87833 3.62 3.52 3.54—.01 PetrbrsA 51901 10.21 10.10 10.15+.20 Petrobras 112955 10.56 10.42 10.47+.18 Pfizer 1.28 168610 36.51 36.03 36.40+.26 PUVixSTrs 218494 19.20 18.19 18.34—.84 ProctGam 2.76f 159166 93.04 89.86 91.62—.50 PulteGrp .36 47114 27.23 26.68 26.85—.30 RegionsFn .36 90650 15.18 14.99 15.16+.15 RiteAid 300910 1.91 1.83 1.86—.02 SpdrGold 69672 122.97 122.36 122.40+.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 359710 255.05 253.98 254.62+.67 SpdrLehHY 2.30 68190 37.25 37.18 37.25+.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 65927 57.24 56.72 57.21+.56 SpdrOGEx .73e 76550 34.21 33.58 33.64—.05 Schwab .32 78783 45.60 44.86 45.09—.32 SeaWorld 54719 13.94 13.12 13.16—.53 Shopifyn 112940 99.00 89.35 92.57—4.79 Smith&N .61e 49453 40.41 35.97 37.82+1.68 SnapIncAn 137327 14.86 14.32 14.34—.37 SwstAirl .50f 49900 59.18 57.90 58.01+.35 SwstnEngy 126042 6.06 5.80 5.83—.07 SpiritRltC .72 54400 8.58 8.39 8.42+.02 Sprint 311697 7.35 7.04 7.14—.18 Squaren 57362 31.44 30.65 31.32+.25 SPCnSt 1.28e 103968 54.27 53.82 54.13+.47 SPEngy 2.04e 76361 68.93 68.20 68.27+.06 SPDRFncl .46e 347485 26.37 26.22 26.37+.12 SPInds 1.12e 60174 72.19 71.72 71.85+.11 SPTech .78e 51088 60.34 59.85 60.16+.06 SPUtil 1.55e 83114 54.03 53.46 54.02+.52 Target 2.48 66387 57.85 56.58 57.60+1.35 TevaPhrm 1.36e 117682 15.96 15.64 15.89+.12 Transocn 138748 10.93 10.51 10.52+.01 Twitter 98788 17.93 17.39 17.41—.26 UtdContl 100882 69.62 67.41 67.72+3.02 USNGas 48259 6.30 6.24 6.27+.10 USOilFd 145365 10.32 10.19 10.28+.28 USSteel .20 80284 25.44 24.72 24.98—.04 ValeSA .29e 281256 9.91 9.74 9.82+.01 ValeantPh 53438 14.74 14.39 14.46+.04 VanEGold .12e 325199 23.89 23.53 23.57—.17 VanEJrGld 113423 35.18 34.41 34.52—.45 VangREIT 3.08e 52550 84.32 83.50 83.75+.25 VangEmg 1.10e 94582 44.68 44.52 44.65+.43 VangFTSE 1.10e 87166 43.81 43.63 43.78+.40 Vereit .55 121899 8.44 8.29 8.36+.01 VerizonCm 2.36f 91495 49.49 49.06 49.14+.09 Vipshop 242821 8.38 8.14 8.28+.12 WalMart 2.04 240209 84.88 82.61 84.13+3.60 WeathfIntl 205271 4.35 4.04 4.09—.12 WellsFargo 1.52 119890 55.72 55.15 55.61+.47 WhitingPet 153628 5.45 5.22 5.24—.06

