BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|80813
|5.44
|5.35
|5.36—.03
|AT&TInc 1.96
|169610
|38.61
|38.27
|38.50+.20
|AbbottLab 1.06
|48352
|55.43
|54.53
|55.40+.74
|Alibaba
|124046
|184.46
|181.36
|183.12+1.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|52549
|11.44
|11.32
|11.35+.01
|Altria 2.64f
|80712
|65.13
|63.90
|65.01+1.44
|Ambev .06e
|359336
|6.83
|6.66
|6.74+.17
|Annaly 1.20a
|223178
|12.16
|12.04
|12.06—.07
|Apache 1
|100091
|45.26
|42.41
|42.46—3.39
|Axalta
|52727
|29.21
|28.55
|28.76—.92
|BcBilVArg .33e
|74660
|8.73
|8.43
|8.73+.27
|BcoBrads .37e
|119773
|11.70
|11.49
|11.61+.30
|BcoSantSA .23e
|191363
|6.83
|6.58
|6.82+.07
|BkofAm .48f
|447472
|25.95
|25.71
|25.93+.08
|BiPVxSTrs
|234262
|37.89
|36.88
|37.01—.88
|BarrickG .12
|47878
|16.83
|16.65
|16.65—.05
|BrMySq 1.56
|49351
|65.26
|64.16
|65.13+.98
|CVSHealth 2
|103410
|75.43
|73.30
|74.71+.41
|CabotO&G .20
|52466
|25.67
|25.24
|25.36—.08
|Calpine
|176355
|14.91
|14.78
|14.80—.07
|Cemex .29t
|135050
|8.71
|8.39
|8.39—.24
|CntryLink 2.16
|75449
|20.34
|20.01
|20.32+.22
|ChesEng
|422551
|4.23
|3.91
|3.91—.28
|Chevron 4.32
|
|52375
|119.82
|118.29
|118.80+1.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|50493
|15.89
|15.35
|15.76+1.21
|Citigroup 1.28
|132308
|75.54
|74.63
|75.18—.21
|ClevCliffs
|55090
|6.90
|6.73
|6.81+.01
|CocaCola 1.48
|60724
|45.90
|45.53
|45.87+.46
|Corning .62
|48408
|30.14
|29.65
|30.03—.09
|CSVLgNGrs
|99343
|10.11
|9.86
|10.03+.45
|DDRCorp .76
|54882
|9.06
|8.84
|8.92+.03
|DaVitaInc
|60617
|55.55
|53.58
|54.32+.43
|DeltaAir 1.22
|112047
|53.71
|52.47
|52.70+.96
|DenburyR
|89527
|1.42
|1.29
|1.33—.05
|DiamOffsh .50
|46019
|15.70
|15.08
|15.14+.28
|DxGBullrs
|47723
|35.74
|34.05
|34.28—.93
|DrGMBllrs
|110893
|20.44
|19.11
|19.30—.80
|DirDGlBrrs
|61848
|23.94
|22.90
|23.76+.47
|DxSCBearrs
|59059
|13.29
|13.07
|13.18—.11
|DxBiotBear
|52911
|4.52
|4.35
|4.41—.02
|Disney 1.56
|64600
|100.07
|98.66
|99.58+.01
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|47183
|71.75
|71.16
|71.57—.11
|EldorGldg .02e
|52753
|2.33
|2.23
|2.27—.08
|EnCanag .06
|138501
|11.61
|11.36
|11.37+.05
|ENSCO .04
|132630
|5.78
|5.58
|5.58—.02
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|68063
|82.74
|82.09
|82.26+.23
|FstDatan
|50679
|18.05
|17.85
|18.00+.02
|FordM .60a
|318951
|12.42
|12.25
|12.39+.05
|FrptMcM
|127709
|14.69
|14.36
|14.41+.09
|Gap .92
|49168
|29.26
|28.44
|28.70—.03
|GenElec .96
|769304
|23.86
|23.32
|23.36—.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|135532
|45.40
|44.86
|45.21—.12
|Gerdau .02e
|147020
|3.50
|3.34
|3.47+.16
|Goldcrpg .24
|47888
|13.56
|13.29
|13.30—.08
|HPInc .53
|65492
|20.62
|20.42
|20.57
|Hallibrtn .72
|58506
|45.87
|44.98
|45.03+.10
|HertzGl
|47459
|26.89
|25.44
|26.72+.73
|HPEntn .26
|92286
|15.03
|14.81
|14.96+.16
|HostHotls .80a
|49939
|18.62
|18.38
|18.55+.16
|ICICIBk .16e
|67415
|8.38
|8.31
|8.38
|iShGold
|70875
|12.44
|12.38
|12.39+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|148900
|42.98
|42.51
|42.82+.82
|iShEMU .86e
|55891
|43.61
|43.27
|43.55+.39
|iShSpain .99e
|120631
|33.67
|32.79
|33.53+.52
|iShSilver
|80919
|16.29
|16.15
|16.15+.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|116118
|46.03
|45.80
|46.03+.39
|iShEMkts .59e
|439827
|46.08
|45.89
|46.05+.45
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|64735
|124.87
|124.02
|124.18+.20
|iSEafe 1.66e
|160385
|69.11
|68.79
|69.10+.65
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|68744
|88.53
|88.40
|88.48+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|183234
|150.29
|149.41
|149.86+.43
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|50599
|64.76
|64.47
|64.72+.60
|iShJapanrs
|63630
|56.50
|56.40
|56.46+.40
|iShCorEM .95e
|116530
|55.48
|55.27
|55.45+.54
|ItauUnibH .32e
|94977
|14.25
|14.03
|14.13+.29
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|96751
|97.18
|96.24
|97.13+.72
|JohnContln 1e
|81673
|41.93
|40.66
|41.49+.89
|Keycorp .38
|119427
|18.72
|18.55
|18.65+.08
|KindMorg .50
|67757
|19.15
|18.94
|18.95—.08
|Kinrossg
|53253
|4.35
|4.28
|4.30+.01
|Kroger s .50
|201828
|20.68
|19.99
|20.53+.24
|LloydBkg .47a
|163274
|3.66
|3.61
|3.65+.07
|MBIA
|47788
|7.72
|7.48
|7.50—.18
|MGM Rsts .44
|75447
|31.09
|30.40
|30.43—.38
|Macys 1.51
|83802
|20.78
|20.46
|20.66+.31
|MarathnO .20
|96549
|13.84
|13.59
|13.62+.04
|Medtrnic 1.84
|71884
|77.38
|76.91
|77.29+.36
|Merck 1.88
|48147
|64.48
|64.20
|64.46+.13
|MorgStan 1f
|55901
|49.53
|49.13
|49.49+.11
|Nabors .24
|68953
|7.92
|7.51
|7.51—.17
|NikeB s .84
|71391
|51.82
|51.37
|51.53+.01
|NobleCorp .08
|102801
|4.15
|3.87
|3.89—.14
|NobleEngy .40
|56929
|28.39
|27.47
|27.54—.51
|NokiaCp .17e
|132389
|5.97
|5.87
|5.92
|NovoNord .96e
|52608
|48.87
|48.64
|48.83—.38
|OasisPet
|56688
|8.69
|8.32
|8.34—.09
|Oracle .76
|x143728
|48.46
|48.00
|48.21+.04
|Pandora
|60799
|8.26
|7.80
|7.85—.34
|Penney
|87833
|3.62
|3.52
|3.54—.01
|PetrbrsA
|51901
|10.21
|10.10
|10.15+.20
|Petrobras
|112955
|10.56
|10.42
|10.47+.18
|Pfizer 1.28
|168610
|36.51
|36.03
|36.40+.26
|PUVixSTrs
|218494
|19.20
|18.19
|18.34—.84
|ProctGam 2.76f
|
|159166
|93.04
|89.86
|91.62—.50
|PulteGrp .36
|47114
|27.23
|26.68
|26.85—.30
|RegionsFn .36
|90650
|15.18
|14.99
|15.16+.15
|RiteAid
|300910
|1.91
|1.83
|1.86—.02
|SpdrGold
|69672
|122.97
|122.36
|122.40+.32
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|359710
|255.05
|253.98
|254.62+.67
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|68190
|37.25
|37.18
|37.25+.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|65927
|57.24
|56.72
|57.21+.56
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|76550
|34.21
|33.58
|33.64—.05
|Schwab .32
|78783
|45.60
|44.86
|45.09—.32
|SeaWorld
|54719
|13.94
|13.12
|13.16—.53
|Shopifyn
|112940
|99.00
|89.35
|92.57—4.79
|Smith&N .61e
|49453
|40.41
|35.97
|37.82+1.68
|SnapIncAn
|137327
|14.86
|14.32
|14.34—.37
|SwstAirl .50f
|49900
|59.18
|57.90
|58.01+.35
|SwstnEngy
|126042
|6.06
|5.80
|5.83—.07
|SpiritRltC .72
|54400
|8.58
|8.39
|8.42+.02
|Sprint
|311697
|7.35
|7.04
|7.14—.18
|Squaren
|57362
|31.44
|30.65
|31.32+.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|103968
|54.27
|53.82
|54.13+.47
|SPEngy 2.04e
|76361
|68.93
|68.20
|68.27+.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|347485
|26.37
|26.22
|26.37+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|60174
|72.19
|71.72
|71.85+.11
|SPTech .78e
|51088
|60.34
|59.85
|60.16+.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|83114
|54.03
|53.46
|54.02+.52
|Target 2.48
|66387
|57.85
|56.58
|57.60+1.35
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|117682
|15.96
|15.64
|15.89+.12
|Transocn
|138748
|10.93
|10.51
|10.52+.01
|Twitter
|98788
|17.93
|17.39
|17.41—.26
|UtdContl
|100882
|69.62
|67.41
|67.72+3.02
|USNGas
|48259
|6.30
|6.24
|6.27+.10
|USOilFd
|145365
|10.32
|10.19
|10.28+.28
|USSteel .20
|80284
|25.44
|24.72
|24.98—.04
|ValeSA .29e
|281256
|9.91
|9.74
|9.82+.01
|ValeantPh
|53438
|14.74
|14.39
|14.46+.04
|VanEGold .12e
|325199
|23.89
|23.53
|23.57—.17
|VanEJrGld
|113423
|35.18
|34.41
|34.52—.45
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|52550
|84.32
|83.50
|83.75+.25
|VangEmg 1.10e
|94582
|44.68
|44.52
|44.65+.43
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|87166
|43.81
|43.63
|43.78+.40
|Vereit .55
|121899
|8.44
|8.29
|8.36+.01
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|91495
|49.49
|49.06
|49.14+.09
|Vipshop
|242821
|8.38
|8.14
|8.28+.12
|WalMart 2.04
|240209
|84.88
|82.61
|84.13+3.60
|WeathfIntl
|205271
|4.35
|4.04
|4.09—.12
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|119890
|55.72
|55.15
|55.61+.47
|WhitingPet
|153628
|5.45
|5.22
|5.24—.06
