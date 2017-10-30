BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 16416 6.09 5.97 5.100—.06 AT&TInc 1.96 70791 34.33 33.99 34.21+.24 Alibaba 51697 180.66 177.59 180.63+4.48 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 15893 10.87 10.69 10.86+.21 Ambev .06e 12582 6.38 6.35 6.38—.02 Annaly 1.20a 7747 11.69 11.59 11.65+.04 Axalta 11861 34.09 32.50 33.43+.28 BB&TCp 1.32 9527 49.09 48.68 48.80+.06 BPPLC 2.38 12577 39.54 39.39 39.53+.43 BcBilVArg .33e 8589 8.63 8.55 8.63+.31 BcoSantSA .23e 60978 6.76 6.73 6.75+.22 BkofAm .48 87725 27.70 27.48 27.58—.22 BiPVxSTrs 40077 34.85 34.31 34.41+.15 BarrickG .12 11673 14.72 14.56 14.71+.03 BostonSci 7074 28.50 28.18 28.27—.23 BrMySq 1.56 15309 61.53 60.28 60.90+.96 CFIndss 1.20 7073 38.06 37.40 37.84+.73 CVSHealth 2 13733 69.66 68.50 69.08+.09 CabotO&G .20 7574 27.10 26.65 27.05+.30 CalAtlantic .16 36600 50.48 48.77 49.46+9.01 CenovusE .20 8207 9.74 9.61 9.73+.07 CntryLink 2.16 12882 17.58 17.41 17.42—.07 ChesEng 48001 3.94 3.73 3.94+.17 Chevron 4.32 9322 114.23 112.84 114.11+.57 ChicB&I .28 7078 17.18 16.19 16.74+.66 CgpVelLCrd 6835 18.82 18.60 18.76+.45 Citigroup 1.28 13420 73.56 73.18 73.35—.52 ClevCliffs 9270 6.35 6.24 6.31—.00 CocaCola 1.48 7345 46.06 45.92 45.96—.11 ConAgra .85 x6802 34.27 33.77 34.03+.56 ConocoPhil 1.06 7345 51.80 51.32 51.67+.46 CSVLgNGrs 28454 9.35 9.09 9.28+.17 DeltaAir 1.22 6841 50.38 50.06 50.28—.28 DenburyR 8750 1.19 1.14 1.17+.03 DiamOffsh .50 9165 17.12 15.92 16.83+1.02 DxGBullrs 6860 29.96 29.07 29.85+.43 DrGMBllrs 15840 15.74 15.17 15.66+.44 DirDGlBrrs 9291 27.38 26.55 26.67—.33 DxSCBearrs 10289 13.42 13.28 13.40+.21 DxBiotBear 15739 5.09 4.78 4.86—.16 DrxSCBulls 8356 66.39 65.62 65.77—1.10 Dynegy 60055 12.84 12.32 12.65+1.43 EldorGldg .02e 9615 1.34 1.29 1.31+.02 EnCanag .06 17572 11.41 11.22 11.38+.14 EngyTrfPt 2.26f 8812 17.42 17.24 17.41+.40 ENSCO .04 48726 5.63 5.10 5.57+.36 EntProdPt 1.69f x13185 25.04 24.76 24.92+.55 ExxonMbl 3.08 9205 83.95 83.57 83.71 FstDatan 14370 18.54 18.23 18.32—.66 FordM .60a 64254 12.02 11.95 11.98—.08 FrptMcM 17747 14.26 14.00 14.23+.10 GenElec .96 171937 20.72 20.37 20.56—.23 GenMotors 1.52 60053 43.74 42.26 43.65—.99 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 6901 36.73 36.62 36.70+.47 Goldcrpg .24 8276 13.35 13.06 13.27+.17 Hallibrtn .72 6628 42.76 42.15 42.69+.26 HPEntn .26 7070 14.28 14.15 14.19—.09 HostHotls .80a 6769 19.51 19.34 19.38—.06 Huntsmn .50 20194 31.79 31.10 31.23+.17 ICICIBk .16e 33835 9.19 9.05 9.09+.29 iShBrazil .67e 18467 41.00 40.75 40.95—.60 iShSilver 8147 15.87 15.82 15.85—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 12697 45.95 45.81 45.95—.54 iShEMkts .59e 29622 46.11 45.97 46.10—.05 iSEafe 1.66e 12004 69.28 69.20 69.27+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 26658 149.43 148.85 148.96—.83 Infosys .40e 12545 15.01 14.79 14.98—.02 iShJapanrs 7496 58.38 58.32 58.35—.08 ItauUnibH .32e 7659 13.34 13.24 13.32—.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 9852 101.56 101.07 101.47—.30 Keycorp .38 7844 18.31 18.20 18.29—.08 KindMorg .50 x10352 18.25 17.92 18.22+.32 Kroger s .50 8380 20.63 20.41 20.62+.05 LennarA .16 27907 57.25 56.00 56.47—1.54 Macys 1.51 36317 19.59 19.00 19.16—.53 MarathnO .20 15940 14.11 13.84 14.10+.29 MasterCrd .88 9316 151.48 148.84 149.28+.76 Merck 1.88 91884 56.05 54.41 55.45—2.79 MorgStan 1 x8355 50.78 50.46 50.54—.37 Nabors .24 22013 5.72 5.50 5.63+.08 NikeB s .84 11835 55.93 55.31 55.39—.57 NobleCorp .08 8669 4.20 3.97 4.15+.16 NokiaCp .17e 24448 4.87 4.83 4.84—.07 OasisPet 10293 9.33 9.04 9.25+.26 Oracle .76 8791 50.75 50.46 50.51—.38 Pandora 7466 7.36 7.23 7.30+.10 Penney 39700 3.09 3.01 3.02—.10 PetrbrsA 12183 10.53 10.40 10.52+.02 Petrobras 18758 10.81 10.61 10.80+.07 Pfizer 1.28 30886 35.46 35.09 35.24—.37 PlainsAAP 2.20 x20077 20.23 19.41 20.22+.83 PlainsGPrs 1.54 x17927 20.56 19.89 20.54+.64 Potash .40 9377 19.39 19.02 19.31+.20 PrecDrill .28 16892 2.85 2.56 2.80+.26 PUVixSTrs 35221 16.15 15.67 15.77+.15 ProShtVxs 8198 106.17 104.46 105.80—.53 Qudiann 6862 23.94 22.25 23.27 RegionsFn .36 8463 15.66 15.54 15.59—.14 RiceEngy 7747 28.57 28.23 28.38—.13 RiteAid 29669 1.63 1.57 1.62+.05 RoyDShllA 3.76 6618 62.04 61.67 62.02+.75 SMEnergy .10 8392 20.15 19.31 20.02+.83 S&P500ETF 4.13e 43913 257.40 256.99 257.28—.43 SpdrBiots .44e 9576 85.10 83.53 84.69+.89 SpdrLehHY 2.30 9037 37.24 37.20 37.23 SpdrOGEx .73e 29754 33.99 33.41 33.92+.55 STMicro .40 8316 23.97 23.74 23.92+.63 SanchezEn 7299 4.28 4.03 4.26+.22 Schlmbrg 2 7055 64.46 63.53 64.41+.86 SiderurNac 11607 2.76 2.65 2.75+.02 SnapIncAn 43385 15.87 15.05 15.82+.38 SouthnCo 2.32 6737 52.16 51.83 51.95—.14 SwstnEngy 28936 5.51 5.36 5.46+.02 SpiritRltC .72 10913 8.30 8.17 8.24+.05 Squaren 17801 35.81 35.14 35.44+.24 SPCnSt 1.28e 7967 53.03 52.86 52.89—.21 SPConsum 1.12e 6739 92.07 91.85 92.05—.35 SPEngy 2.04e 18987 67.87 67.31 67.84+.50 SPDRFncl .46e 36491 26.70 26.60 26.65—.14 SPTech .78e 10010 62.80 62.54 62.80+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 13134 55.04 54.89 54.94—.12 Suncorg 1.28 7115 33.96 33.70 33.90+.14 TALEducs 23180 28.20 27.90 28.02+.01 TaiwSemi .73e 7999 42.66 42.29 42.62+.47 TevaPhrm 1.36e 32168 13.78 13.34 13.76+.44 TimeWarn 1.61 7437 98.99 98.52 98.91+.12 Transocn 27601 10.71 10.29 10.67+.34 TriPointe 8902 17.75 17.22 17.32+.09 Twitter 62663 21.52 21.06 21.49—.19 UndrArms 14139 16.45 15.53 16.41+.36 UnArCwi 13324 14.67 14.11 14.63+.23 USNGas 10565 6.16 6.10 6.14+.03 USOilFd 21928 10.93 10.89 10.92+.08 USSteel .20 10270 27.00 26.74 26.82—.26 ValeSA .29e 54067 10.00 9.85 9.98—.03 ValeantPh 14531 11.57 11.41 11.45+.04 VanEGold .06e 23685 22.71 22.48 22.67+.10 VnEkRus .01e 9890 22.17 22.10 22.17+.18 VEckOilSvc .47e 7899 24.06 23.63 24.02+.35 VanEJrGld 7710 32.40 32.01 32.34+.24 VangEmg 1.10e 28530 44.64 44.51 44.63—.11 VangFTSE 1.10e 15933 43.95 43.88 43.93+.05 VerizonCm 2.36f 10804 49.12 48.79 48.99+.12 VistraEnn 30058 20.01 19.42 19.78—.52 WalMart 2.04 6974 87.95 87.15 87.44—.73 WeathfIntl 18624 3.36 3.25 3.30+.03 WellsFargo 1.56f 14750 55.60 55.31 55.51—.37 WhitingPet 52552 6.14 5.83 6.10+.28 WmsCos 1.20 8654 28.97 28.63 28.92+.30 Yamanag .02 12028 2.58 2.53 2.57+.02 —————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.