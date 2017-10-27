BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|23080
|5.99
|5.91
|5.96—.09
|AT&TInc 1.96
|63151
|33.88
|33.54
|33.87+.20
|AbbVie 2.56
|20158
|94.97
|90.75
|93.24+3.68
|Aetna 2f
|24579
|180.57
|177.32
|179.08+.48
|Alibaba
|35346
|173.43
|171.11
|172.39+2.07
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|21251
|10.61
|10.50
|10.60+.11
|Ambev .06e
|19090
|6.43
|6.38
|6.39+.07
|Annaly 1.20a
|21055
|11.55
|11.34
|11.44—.07
|BcBilVArg .33e
|11895
|8.32
|8.23
|8.31—.29
|BcoSantSA .23e
|17468
|6.60
|6.52
|6.59—.15
|BkofAm .48
|102119
|27.90
|27.62
|27.80+.06
|Barclay .15e
|11204
|9.62
|9.57
|9.61+.16
|BiPVxSTrs
|55364
|35.94
|35.31
|35.65—.61
|BarrickG .12
|24675
|14.71
|14.54
|14.62+.11
|Blackstone 2.32
|
|x13957
|33.48
|32.51
|32.98—.35
|BostonSci
|10440
|29.09
|28.66
|28.71—.11
|CBLAsc 1.06
|13586
|8.04
|7.62
|7.81—.29
|CVSHealth 2
|54834
|74.99
|71.30
|71.92—1.39
|CabotO&G .20
|21977
|26.83
|24.61
|26.22+1.57
|Camecog .40
|12481
|8.41
|7.78
|7.84—1.00
|CardnlHlth 1.85
|11611
|64.63
|61.64
|62.88—1.88
|CntryLink 2.16
|10326
|18.50
|18.16
|18.17—.35
|ChesEng
|33373
|3.55
|3.47
|3.52—.01
|Chevron 4.32
|
|23490
|116.40
|113.59
|114.27—4.17
|CgpVelLCrd
|11753
|17.68
|16.95
|17.62+.57
|CgpVelICrd
|9797
|21.77
|20.84
|20.90—.74
|Citigroup 1.28
|18320
|73.88
|73.01
|73.47—.32
|ClevCliffs
|38598
|6.34
|6.08
|6.11—.42
|CocaCola 1.48
|12149
|46.19
|45.91
|46.06—.17
|ColgPalm 1.60
|13331
|70.90
|69.85
|70.25—.97
|CSVLgNGrs
|66473
|9.24
|9.05
|9.13—.80
|DxGBullrs
|10744
|28.90
|28.40
|28.62—.21
|DrGMBllrs
|17050
|14.92
|14.64
|14.81—.24
|DxSCBearrs
|14068
|13.58
|13.42
|13.48+.03
|DxBiotBear
|10213
|5.40
|5.22
|5.27—.15
|DrxSCBulls
|10370
|65.69
|64.92
|65.45—.11
|Disney 1.56
|12726
|97.90
|96.89
|97.13—1.43
|EldorGldg .02e
|14197
|1.32
|1.26
|1.28—.03
|EnCanag .06
|12479
|10.90
|10.55
|10.86+.16
|EgyTrEqs 1.14
|16019
|17.52
|16.85
|17.52+.80
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|19544
|17.24
|16.82
|17.02+.42
|ENSCO .04
|36840
|5.00
|4.79
|4.91—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|19580
|83.00
|82.01
|82.75—.72
|FordM .60a
|56090
|12.24
|12.03
|12.07—.20
|FrptMcM
|49752
|14.32
|13.93
|14.01—.68
|GGPInc .88
|21294
|20.36
|19.80
|20.05—.40
|GNC .80
|10544
|7.02
|6.75
|6.90+.25
|GainCap .24
|10245
|7.20
|6.35
|6.88+.74
|GenElec .96
|91429
|21.30
|21.17
|21.29—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|18373
|45.17
|44.45
|44.51—.74
|Gerdau .02e
|10576
|3.53
|3.50
|3.52+.02
|Gigamon
|35415
|38.20
|38.05
|38.15+2.00
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|11119
|36.36
|36.20
|36.26—.34
|Goldcrpg .24
|11365
|13.06
|12.82
|12.98+.06
|GpTelevisa
|71850
|23.80
|22.27
|22.35—1.53
|HPInc .53
|10661
|21.66
|21.32
|21.34—.18
|Hanesbdss .60
|30295
|22.79
|22.43
|22.49—.33
|Huntsmn .50
|30707
|30.93
|30.06
|30.19+.39
|ICICIBk .16e
|49158
|9.20
|8.92
|8.95+.13
|iShGold
|14191
|12.19
|12.16
|12.17—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|15536
|41.12
|40.80
|40.87+.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|13333
|46.17
|46.04
|46.10+.43
|iShEMkts .59e
|42959
|45.74
|45.58
|45.65+.17
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|13355
|120.78
|120.68
|120.68+.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|12472
|69.02
|68.89
|68.92—.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|18808
|88.33
|88.23
|88.27+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|32536
|148.94
|148.30
|148.70—.06
|iShREst 2.76e
|10763
|79.42
|78.76
|79.09—.15
|Infosys .40e
|10306
|15.04
|14.87
|15.00—.01
|Interpublic .72
|8745
|20.10
|19.60
|19.65—.53
|ItauUnibH .32e
|13192
|13.43
|13.23
|13.33+.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|15181
|102.19
|101.14
|101.53—.21
|KindMorg .50
|14500
|18.02
|17.82
|18.00
|Kinrossg
|17356
|3.91
|3.82
|3.91+.04
|Kohls 2.20
|10229
|43.00
|42.28
|42.91—1.73
|Kroger s .50
|14554
|20.72
|20.50
|20.53—.29
|MGM Rsts .44
|12504
|31.38
|30.90
|31.03+.20
|Macys 1.51
|32298
|20.50
|20.14
|20.46—.88
|MarathnO .20
|10672
|13.58
|13.39
|13.54—.02
|Merck 1.88
|52173
|60.55
|59.02
|59.56—2.43
|MorgStan 1
|11937
|51.05
|50.51
|50.74—.02
|Mulesftn
|9914
|26.66
|24.80
|25.07+1.19
|Nabors .24
|25916
|6.02
|5.77
|5.82—.32
|NewResid 2f
|10796
|17.88
|17.42
|17.58+.52
|NikeB s .84
|15827
|56.36
|55.67
|55.93—.88
|NokiaCp .17e
|43346
|5.00
|4.92
|4.93+.17
|OasisPet
|9003
|8.81
|8.50
|8.77+.08
|OcwenFn
|10667
|3.49
|3.16
|3.28—.20
|Oracle .76
|16810
|50.46
|50.03
|50.12—.03
|Penney
|204503
|3.00
|2.76
|2.100—.66
|Petrobras
|25597
|10.55
|10.38
|10.55+.16
|Pfizer 1.28
|15881
|35.71
|35.40
|35.64—.11
|Potash .40
|8910
|19.30
|18.97
|19.01—.33
|PUVixSTrs
|48381
|17.23
|16.64
|16.96—.59
|ProShtVxs
|11372
|103.33
|101.59
|102.40+1.75
|PUShtQQQ
|9340
|14.70
|14.55
|14.58—.56
|Qudiann
|19996
|25.80
|23.50
|23.51+.71
|RangeRs .08
|9081
|17.83
|17.41
|17.70—.02
|RegionsFn .36
|12783
|15.84
|15.70
|15.79—.02
|RiceEngy
|10482
|26.71
|26.13
|26.46+.17
|RiteAid
|61605
|1.68
|1.58
|1.60—.08
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|71986
|256.63
|256.16
|256.54+.92
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|9988
|37.17
|37.13
|37.15+.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8650
|57.78
|57.40
|57.71+.17
|SpdrRetls .49e
|16394
|40.25
|39.74
|39.99—.76
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18201
|32.67
|32.05
|32.57+.15
|STMicro .40
|12295
|23.16
|22.81
|22.82—.27
|SantCUSA
|11954
|16.06
|14.75
|15.77+.37
|Schlmbrg 2
|22105
|63.63
|62.97
|63.23—.14
|SiderurNac
|9685
|2.81
|2.76
|2.78—.06
|SimonProp 7.20f
|
|8563
|161.100
|153.71
|157.91—5.85
|SnapIncAn
|14962
|14.52
|14.22
|14.44+.05
|SwstnEngy
|40365
|5.38
|5.14
|5.25+.08
|Sprint
|9444
|7.05
|6.97
|6.97—.03
|Squaren
|21254
|35.00
|34.30
|34.80+.69
|SPMatls .98e
|8902
|59.38
|58.89
|58.90—.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13672
|53.49
|53.04
|53.14—.42
|SPEngy 2.04e
|26394
|66.88
|66.34
|66.77—.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|85575
|26.80
|26.61
|26.69—.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|8768
|72.50
|72.15
|72.42+.13
|SPTech .78e
|31331
|62.25
|61.88
|62.16+1.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13620
|54.77
|54.55
|54.64—.07
|TALEducs
|40051
|29.67
|28.00
|28.02+.29
|Target 2.48
|13785
|61.56
|59.86
|60.62—1.39
|TeckResg .20f
|9245
|20.52
|20.06
|20.42—.42
|TenetHlth
|20173
|14.83
|13.99
|14.24+1.37
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|17935
|13.77
|13.55
|13.62—.08
|Transocn
|14975
|10.11
|9.91
|10.04—.13
|Twitter
|96758
|20.75
|20.15
|20.73+.42
|UnionPac 2.42
|
|11226
|119.71
|116.48
|118.54+2.07
|USNGas
|30170
|6.13
|6.09
|6.11—.15
|USOilFd
|34566
|10.70
|10.55
|10.69+.12
|USSteel .20
|23963
|27.28
|26.72
|26.97—.72
|ValeSA .29e
|44055
|9.85
|9.75
|9.84—.04
|ValeantPh
|11696
|11.82
|11.53
|11.73+.08
|VanEGold .06e
|38466
|22.43
|22.31
|22.38—.05
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9194
|23.30
|23.08
|23.24—.12
|VanEJrGld
|9962
|31.82
|31.61
|31.74—.17
|VangAllW 1.34e
|11155
|53.27
|53.15
|53.19—.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12575
|44.38
|44.25
|44.31+.11
|Vereit .55
|23316
|7.75
|7.70
|7.74—.01
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|10559
|48.87
|48.53
|48.81—.08
|Visa s .66
|13196
|110.13
|108.69
|109.08—.72
|WalMart 2.04
|11939
|88.36
|87.15
|88.23—.39
|WashPrGp 1
|9761
|7.99
|7.69
|7.86—.13
|WeathfIntl
|23113
|3.26
|3.20
|3.24+.03
|WellsFargo 1.56f
|
|16871
|55.59
|55.13
|55.35—.27
|WhitingPet
|41604
|5.59
|5.39
|5.51—.05
|WmsCos 1.20
|10412
|28.38
|28.10
|28.33—.08
|Yamanag .02
|10747
|2.51
|2.44
|2.47—.01
|—————————
