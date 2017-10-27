BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 23080 5.99 5.91 5.96—.09 AT&TInc 1.96 63151 33.88 33.54 33.87+.20 AbbVie 2.56 20158 94.97 90.75 93.24+3.68 Aetna 2f 24579 180.57 177.32 179.08+.48 Alibaba 35346 173.43 171.11 172.39+2.07 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21251 10.61 10.50 10.60+.11 Ambev .06e 19090 6.43 6.38 6.39+.07 Annaly 1.20a 21055 11.55 11.34 11.44—.07 BcBilVArg .33e 11895 8.32 8.23 8.31—.29 BcoSantSA .23e 17468 6.60 6.52 6.59—.15 BkofAm .48 102119 27.90 27.62 27.80+.06 Barclay .15e 11204 9.62 9.57 9.61+.16 BiPVxSTrs 55364 35.94 35.31 35.65—.61 BarrickG .12 24675 14.71 14.54 14.62+.11 Blackstone 2.32 x13957 33.48 32.51 32.98—.35 BostonSci 10440 29.09 28.66 28.71—.11 CBLAsc 1.06 13586 8.04 7.62 7.81—.29 CVSHealth 2 54834 74.99 71.30 71.92—1.39 CabotO&G .20 21977 26.83 24.61 26.22+1.57 Camecog .40 12481 8.41 7.78 7.84—1.00 CardnlHlth 1.85 11611 64.63 61.64 62.88—1.88 CntryLink 2.16 10326 18.50 18.16 18.17—.35 ChesEng 33373 3.55 3.47 3.52—.01 Chevron 4.32 23490 116.40 113.59 114.27—4.17 CgpVelLCrd 11753 17.68 16.95 17.62+.57 CgpVelICrd 9797 21.77 20.84 20.90—.74 Citigroup 1.28 18320 73.88 73.01 73.47—.32 ClevCliffs 38598 6.34 6.08 6.11—.42 CocaCola 1.48 12149 46.19 45.91 46.06—.17 ColgPalm 1.60 13331 70.90 69.85 70.25—.97 CSVLgNGrs 66473 9.24 9.05 9.13—.80 DxGBullrs 10744 28.90 28.40 28.62—.21 DrGMBllrs 17050 14.92 14.64 14.81—.24 DxSCBearrs 14068 13.58 13.42 13.48+.03 DxBiotBear 10213 5.40 5.22 5.27—.15 DrxSCBulls 10370 65.69 64.92 65.45—.11 Disney 1.56 12726 97.90 96.89 97.13—1.43 EldorGldg .02e 14197 1.32 1.26 1.28—.03 EnCanag .06 12479 10.90 10.55 10.86+.16 EgyTrEqs 1.14 16019 17.52 16.85 17.52+.80 EngyTrfPt 2.20 19544 17.24 16.82 17.02+.42 ENSCO .04 36840 5.00 4.79 4.91—.11 ExxonMbl 3.08 19580 83.00 82.01 82.75—.72 FordM .60a 56090 12.24 12.03 12.07—.20 FrptMcM 49752 14.32 13.93 14.01—.68 GGPInc .88 21294 20.36 19.80 20.05—.40 GNC .80 10544 7.02 6.75 6.90+.25 GainCap .24 10245 7.20 6.35 6.88+.74 GenElec .96 91429 21.30 21.17 21.29—.04 GenMotors 1.52 18373 45.17 44.45 44.51—.74 Gerdau .02e 10576 3.53 3.50 3.52+.02 Gigamon 35415 38.20 38.05 38.15+2.00 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 11119 36.36 36.20 36.26—.34 Goldcrpg .24 11365 13.06 12.82 12.98+.06 GpTelevisa 71850 23.80 22.27 22.35—1.53 HPInc .53 10661 21.66 21.32 21.34—.18 Hanesbdss .60 30295 22.79 22.43 22.49—.33 Huntsmn .50 30707 30.93 30.06 30.19+.39 ICICIBk .16e 49158 9.20 8.92 8.95+.13 iShGold 14191 12.19 12.16 12.17—.02 iShBrazil .67e 15536 41.12 40.80 40.87+.24 iShChinaLC .87e 13333 46.17 46.04 46.10+.43 iShEMkts .59e 42959 45.74 45.58 45.65+.17 iShiBoxIG 3.87 13355 120.78 120.68 120.68+.13 iSEafe 1.66e 12472 69.02 68.89 68.92—.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 18808 88.33 88.23 88.27+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 32536 148.94 148.30 148.70—.06 iShREst 2.76e 10763 79.42 78.76 79.09—.15 Infosys .40e 10306 15.04 14.87 15.00—.01 Interpublic .72 8745 20.10 19.60 19.65—.53 ItauUnibH .32e 13192 13.43 13.23 13.33+.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15181 102.19 101.14 101.53—.21 KindMorg .50 14500 18.02 17.82 18.00 Kinrossg 17356 3.91 3.82 3.91+.04 Kohls 2.20 10229 43.00 42.28 42.91—1.73 Kroger s .50 14554 20.72 20.50 20.53—.29 MGM Rsts .44 12504 31.38 30.90 31.03+.20 Macys 1.51 32298 20.50 20.14 20.46—.88 MarathnO .20 10672 13.58 13.39 13.54—.02 Merck 1.88 52173 60.55 59.02 59.56—2.43 MorgStan 1 11937 51.05 50.51 50.74—.02 Mulesftn 9914 26.66 24.80 25.07+1.19 Nabors .24 25916 6.02 5.77 5.82—.32 NewResid 2f 10796 17.88 17.42 17.58+.52 NikeB s .84 15827 56.36 55.67 55.93—.88 NokiaCp .17e 43346 5.00 4.92 4.93+.17 OasisPet 9003 8.81 8.50 8.77+.08 OcwenFn 10667 3.49 3.16 3.28—.20 Oracle .76 16810 50.46 50.03 50.12—.03 Penney 204503 3.00 2.76 2.100—.66 Petrobras 25597 10.55 10.38 10.55+.16 Pfizer 1.28 15881 35.71 35.40 35.64—.11 Potash .40 8910 19.30 18.97 19.01—.33 PUVixSTrs 48381 17.23 16.64 16.96—.59 ProShtVxs 11372 103.33 101.59 102.40+1.75 PUShtQQQ 9340 14.70 14.55 14.58—.56 Qudiann 19996 25.80 23.50 23.51+.71 RangeRs .08 9081 17.83 17.41 17.70—.02 RegionsFn .36 12783 15.84 15.70 15.79—.02 RiceEngy 10482 26.71 26.13 26.46+.17 RiteAid 61605 1.68 1.58 1.60—.08 S&P500ETF 4.13e 71986 256.63 256.16 256.54+.92 SpdrLehHY 2.30 9988 37.17 37.13 37.15+.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8650 57.78 57.40 57.71+.17 SpdrRetls .49e 16394 40.25 39.74 39.99—.76 SpdrOGEx .73e 18201 32.67 32.05 32.57+.15 STMicro .40 12295 23.16 22.81 22.82—.27 SantCUSA 11954 16.06 14.75 15.77+.37 Schlmbrg 2 22105 63.63 62.97 63.23—.14 SiderurNac 9685 2.81 2.76 2.78—.06 SimonProp 7.20f 8563 161.100 153.71 157.91—5.85 SnapIncAn 14962 14.52 14.22 14.44+.05 SwstnEngy 40365 5.38 5.14 5.25+.08 Sprint 9444 7.05 6.97 6.97—.03 Squaren 21254 35.00 34.30 34.80+.69 SPMatls .98e 8902 59.38 58.89 58.90—.53 SPCnSt 1.28e 13672 53.49 53.04 53.14—.42 SPEngy 2.04e 26394 66.88 66.34 66.77—.46 SPDRFncl .46e 85575 26.80 26.61 26.69—.11 SPInds 1.12e 8768 72.50 72.15 72.42+.13 SPTech .78e 31331 62.25 61.88 62.16+1.26 SPUtil 1.55e 13620 54.77 54.55 54.64—.07 TALEducs 40051 29.67 28.00 28.02+.29 Target 2.48 13785 61.56 59.86 60.62—1.39 TeckResg .20f 9245 20.52 20.06 20.42—.42 TenetHlth 20173 14.83 13.99 14.24+1.37 TevaPhrm 1.36e 17935 13.77 13.55 13.62—.08 Transocn 14975 10.11 9.91 10.04—.13 Twitter 96758 20.75 20.15 20.73+.42 UnionPac 2.42 11226 119.71 116.48 118.54+2.07 USNGas 30170 6.13 6.09 6.11—.15 USOilFd 34566 10.70 10.55 10.69+.12 USSteel .20 23963 27.28 26.72 26.97—.72 ValeSA .29e 44055 9.85 9.75 9.84—.04 ValeantPh 11696 11.82 11.53 11.73+.08 VanEGold .06e 38466 22.43 22.31 22.38—.05 VEckOilSvc .47e 9194 23.30 23.08 23.24—.12 VanEJrGld 9962 31.82 31.61 31.74—.17 VangAllW 1.34e 11155 53.27 53.15 53.19—.03 VangEmg 1.10e 12575 44.38 44.25 44.31+.11 Vereit .55 23316 7.75 7.70 7.74—.01 VerizonCm 2.36f 10559 48.87 48.53 48.81—.08 Visa s .66 13196 110.13 108.69 109.08—.72 WalMart 2.04 11939 88.36 87.15 88.23—.39 WashPrGp 1 9761 7.99 7.69 7.86—.13 WeathfIntl 23113 3.26 3.20 3.24+.03 WellsFargo 1.56f 16871 55.59 55.13 55.35—.27 WhitingPet 41604 5.59 5.39 5.51—.05 WmsCos 1.20 10412 28.38 28.10 28.33—.08 Yamanag .02 10747 2.51 2.44 2.47—.01 —————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.