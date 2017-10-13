BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|51313
|5.83
|5.69
|5.76+.27
|AT&TInc 1.96
|141529
|35.88
|35.25
|35.50—.36
|AlcoaCp
|9507
|48.63
|48.10
|48.29+.76
|Alibaba
|41747
|181.15
|178.10
|180.95+.42
|Altria 2.64f
|9418
|65.90
|65.42
|65.74+.39
|Ambev .06e
|47872
|7.01
|6.96
|7.01+.22
|AMovilL .66e
|7705
|18.25
|17.78
|18.07+.21
|Annaly 1.20a
|7423
|12.20
|12.16
|12.19+.02
|ArcelorMrs
|27100
|29.15
|28.63
|29.06+1.98
|AstraZens 1.37e
|8100
|34.70
|34.55
|34.64+.11
|BPPLC 2.38
|7728
|39.48
|39.31
|39.39+.38
|BcoBrads .37e
|12462
|11.68
|11.56
|11.60+.10
|BcoSantSA .23e
|7777
|6.62
|6.57
|6.62—.02
|BkofAm .48f
|196986
|25.57
|25.12
|25.55+.10
|BiPVxSTrs
|35701
|35.75
|35.44
|35.53—.44
|BioAmber
|39994
|.68
|.63
|.64+.01
|BoxIncn
|10237
|19.94
|19.46
|19.94+.68
|CVSHealth 2
|6749
|74.20
|73.43
|73.44—.34
|Calpine
|22588
|14.85
|14.76
|14.78—.02
|CardnlHlth 1.85
|7040
|66.35
|64.08
|64.16—2.17
|Cemex .29t
|21319
|8.17
|7.96
|8.14+.14
|Centenes
|18147
|87.33
|83.56
|86.29—7.40
|CntryLink 2.16
|8866
|20.42
|20.07
|20.10—.26
|ChesEng
|41176
|3.93
|3.85
|3.88+.03
|Chevron 4.32
|7245
|120.00
|119.51
|119.55+.41
|CgpVelLCrd
|11339
|16.27
|16.06
|16.14+.64
|CgpVelICrd
|7625
|23.08
|22.77
|22.96—.99
|Citigroup 1.28
|74727
|72.10
|70.91
|71.87—.51
|ClevCliffs
|68937
|7.49
|7.17
|7.43+.59
|CocaCola 1.48
|8252
|46.38
|46.18
|46.29+.18
|CmtyHlt
|16113
|5.81
|5.32
|5.56—.46
|ConAgra .85
|7790
|34.70
|34.34
|34.34—.25
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|x8553
|50.16
|49.47
|49.53—.01
|Corning .62
|10753
|29.99
|29.57
|29.64—.30
|CSVLgNGrs
|21308
|11.26
|11.15
|11.22+.39
|DeutschBk .83e
|8202
|16.67
|16.56
|16.67—.03
|DxGBullrs
|10094
|35.95
|35.30
|35.32+.45
|DrGMBllrs
|17417
|19.97
|19.50
|19.50+.04
|DirDGlBrrs
|12068
|23.03
|22.60
|23.03—.32
|DxSCBearrs
|11992
|13.34
|13.17
|13.28+.04
|DxBiotBear
|7089
|4.55
|4.44
|4.54+.06
|ENSCO .04
|43159
|5.78
|5.50
|5.69+.37
|EntProdPt 1.68f
|11918
|26.75
|26.15
|26.23—.43
|Express
|6926
|6.05
|5.90
|5.92+.04
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|12809
|83.08
|82.70
|82.78+.35
|FairmSant
|7099
|4.87
|4.68
|4.73—.04
|FstDatan
|9658
|17.74
|17.58
|17.72+.18
|FstHorizon .36
|7502
|18.96
|18.49
|18.73—.08
|FordM .60a
|68404
|12.06
|11.87
|12.05—.08
|FrptMcM
|28026
|14.81
|14.66
|14.73+.22
|GenElec .96
|46055
|23.20
|23.02
|23.18+.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|23353
|45.60
|45.00
|45.43+.54
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|7406
|41.11
|40.99
|41.03+.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|9055
|4.09
|4.05
|4.07+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|12138
|13.46
|13.36
|13.39+.10
|HCAHldg
|9762
|73.67
|71.18
|73.46—.76
|HPInc .53
|59847
|21.78
|20.95
|21.52+1.12
|HarmonyG .05
|7701
|1.88
|1.85
|1.86—.01
|HPEntn .26
|16308
|15.04
|14.64
|14.99+.19
|HostHotls .80a
|7066
|19.46
|19.18
|19.26—.14
|Huntsmn .50
|13818
|28.86
|28.34
|28.83+.61
|ICICIBk .16e
|12098
|8.52
|8.37
|8.51+.22
|iShBrazil .67e
|30233
|43.42
|43.23
|43.29+.35
|iShEMU .86e
|15887
|43.74
|43.68
|43.72+.11
|iShSilver
|9013
|16.39
|16.34
|16.37+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|8247
|46.22
|46.12
|46.19+.32
|iShEMkts .59e
|95461
|46.67
|46.61
|46.64+.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|7876
|121.57
|121.45
|121.47+.37
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|8563
|125.67
|125.42
|125.43+.48
|iSEafe 1.66e
|14386
|69.62
|69.55
|69.61+.40
|iShR2K 1.77e
|23786
|149.92
|149.23
|149.48—.16
|iShJapanrs
|22136
|57.32
|57.25
|57.29+.61
|iShUK rs
|9593
|35.43
|35.39
|35.43+.19
|ItauUnibH .32e
|16211
|14.30
|14.14
|14.20+.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|24835
|96.28
|94.96
|96.27+.28
|JnprNtwk .40
|9199
|25.55
|25.19
|25.54+.07
|Keycorp .38
|26924
|18.20
|17.97
|18.18—.06
|Kinrossg
|8282
|4.52
|4.45
|4.45
|Kroger s .50
|14936
|21.16
|20.83
|20.99—.01
|MGM Rsts .44
|17591
|30.18
|29.56
|29.82—.25
|Macys 1.51
|8652
|20.32
|20.10
|20.29+.05
|MarathnO .20
|10170
|13.95
|13.75
|13.89+.27
|Merck 1.88
|7315
|64.17
|63.85
|63.95+.12
|Monsanto 2.16
|
|12721
|122.80
|122.30
|122.43+2.52
|MorgStan 1f
|18214
|48.48
|47.70
|48.45—.14
|NRGEgy .12
|7327
|25.85
|25.47
|25.71+.03
|Nabors .24
|14271
|7.58
|7.36
|7.44+.19
|NikeB s .84
|13649
|50.93
|50.74
|50.85+.02
|NobleCorp .08
|17243
|4.07
|3.85
|4.00+.19
|NokiaCp .17e
|16342
|5.93
|5.90
|5.92+.09
|OasisPet
|9036
|8.64
|8.48
|8.55+.15
|Oracle .76
|9984
|48.53
|48.33
|48.45+.22
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|71681
|64.06
|56.32
|58.76—5.74
|Penney
|20935
|3.43
|3.33
|3.43+.08
|Petrobras
|25792
|10.67
|10.54
|10.64+.24
|Pfizer 1.28
|11788
|36.42
|36.25
|36.37+.02
|PUVixSTrs
|39839
|17.08
|16.77
|16.86—.50
|ProctGam 2.76f
|7700
|93.09
|92.59
|92.71+.56
|RegionsFn .36
|19092
|14.88
|14.62
|14.83—.08
|RevGpn .20
|16360
|27.25
|27.00
|27.11—.45
|RiteAid
|46775
|1.69
|1.65
|1.69+.04
|SpdrGold
|7604
|123.75
|123.52
|123.56+.67
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|37795
|255.15
|254.76
|254.96+.32
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|7489
|37.20
|37.15
|37.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|10758
|56.15
|55.52
|56.00—.38
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|13532
|34.05
|33.70
|33.78+.19
|SanchezEn
|6823
|4.41
|4.26
|4.29+.01
|Schwab .32
|9384
|44.86
|44.33
|44.85—.18
|SiderurNac
|12534
|3.19
|3.11
|3.18+.18
|SnapIncAn
|39210
|16.68
|16.22
|16.55
|SwstnEngy
|21979
|5.93
|5.77
|5.81—.03
|Sprint
|13645
|7.15
|7.00
|7.06—.08
|Squaren
|15066
|33.22
|32.55
|32.85+.04
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14577
|82.50
|82.25
|82.35—.28
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|10207
|54.71
|54.58
|54.60+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|18575
|68.78
|68.41
|68.44+.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|148926
|26.10
|25.89
|26.09—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|8575
|72.62
|72.30
|72.30+.11
|SPTech .78e
|10349
|60.56
|60.43
|60.52+.31
|SPUtil 1.55e
|28024
|54.77
|54.17
|54.40—.13
|Target 2.48
|6831
|60.75
|59.95
|60.59+.40
|TeckResg .20f
|10803
|23.59
|23.24
|23.39+.54
|TenetHlth
|15030
|13.10
|12.25
|13.04—.82
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|81661
|15.22
|14.30
|14.60—.55
|3DSys
|15557
|12.81
|11.78
|12.00—1.11
|TimeWarn 1.61
|
|12650
|101.54
|100.59
|101.07—2.31
|Transocn
|78490
|11.23
|10.63
|10.100+.50
|Twitter
|28003
|18.73
|18.35
|18.57+.12
|UBSGrp .80f
|7798
|17.36
|17.28
|17.36+.18
|USBancrp 1.20f
|11052
|53.93
|53.57
|53.88—.11
|USNGas
|7081
|6.60
|6.57
|6.59+.09
|USOilFd
|21823
|10.40
|10.36
|10.37+.14
|USSteel .20
|59215
|27.36
|26.80
|27.17+1.61
|UtdhlthGp 3f
|
|12884
|190.70
|186.00
|190.04—2.88
|ValeSA .29e
|128369
|10.28
|10.16
|10.23+.37
|ValeSApf .29e
|10023
|9.52
|9.39
|9.47+.32
|ValeantPh
|28718
|13.77
|13.31
|13.43—.40
|VanEGold .12e
|43379
|23.99
|23.85
|23.85+.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15891
|45.19
|45.09
|45.17+.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10261
|44.19
|44.14
|44.17+.24
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|21718
|48.36
|47.92
|47.100—.36
|Vipshop
|8727
|8.09
|7.90
|8.01+.11
|Visa s .66
|6755
|109.26
|108.44
|109.01+.90
|WalMart 2.04
|12021
|86.95
|86.24
|86.58+.48
|WeathfIntl
|19800
|4.06
|3.96
|3.99
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|63142
|53.66
|52.84
|53.50—1.71
|WhitingPet
|36648
|5.53
|5.34
|5.44+.19
|XLGrp .88
|8789
|40.52
|38.97
|40.52—.15
|Yamanag .02
|7371
|2.68
|2.65
|2.66+.01
|ZTOExpn
|20265
|15.72
|15.54
|15.66+.10
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.