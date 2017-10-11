BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 13984 5.45 5.35 5.45+.09 AMCEnt .80 7710 13.88 13.55 13.75—.10 AT&TInc 1.96 22675 38.61 38.35 38.52+.02 AbbVie 2.56 5828 92.24 91.45 91.91+.74 Alibaba 23588 183.87 182.60 183.83+.71 Altria 2.64f 5354 65.24 64.91 65.11+.10 Ambev .06e 16487 6.80 6.73 6.77+.03 AEagleOut .50 10778 13.68 13.42 13.47—.14 Annaly 1.20a 18068 12.14 12.07 12.12+.06 Apache 1 7136 42.76 41.95 42.10—.36 ArcelorMrs 7622 26.41 26.28 26.28+.10 BcoBrads .37e 5159 11.72 11.57 11.59—.02 BcoSantSA .23e 14044 6.69 6.66 6.69—.13 BkofAm .48f 83799 25.90 25.65 25.68—.25 BiPVxSTrs 26759 37.19 36.85 37.10+.09 Barracuda 24352 23.95 22.59 22.90—2.84 BarrickG .12 6096 16.75 16.66 16.70+.05 BrMySq 1.56 6265 65.50 64.93 65.44+.31 CVSHealth 2 5692 74.97 74.24 74.73+.02 Calpine 10757 14.87 14.82 14.84+.04 Cemex .29t 25788 8.45 8.33 8.34—.05 CntryLink 2.16 11414 20.33 20.18 20.23—.10 ChesEng 51511 3.96 3.80 3.82—.10 Chicos .33 5880 8.11 7.81 8.07—.53 Citigroup 1.28 16414 75.24 74.66 74.73—.45 ClevCliffs 7795 6.86 6.74 6.83+.02 Coach 1.35 6023 39.67 39.07 39.08—.92 CocaCola 1.48 6665 46.10 45.87 46.00+.13 ColgPalm 1.60 13818 75.00 74.15 74.74+1.84 CmclMtls .48 6752 19.88 19.07 19.49+.69 Corning .62 5411 30.09 29.80 29.92—.12 CSVInvNrs 7061 25.94 25.55 25.78—1.51 CSVLgNGrs 39649 10.68 10.53 10.59+.56 CrescPtEg .28 6001 7.72 7.53 7.54—.26 DaVitaInc 13224 55.63 54.33 55.24+.92 DeltaAir 1.22 29528 53.97 52.75 52.90+.20 DenburyR 9909 1.36 1.33 1.35+.02 DicksSptg .68 13513 26.91 25.61 25.78—1.36 DxGBullrs 7673 35.18 34.52 34.98+.70 DrGMBllrs 10984 19.83 19.46 19.68+.38 DirDGlBrrs 6885 23.50 23.13 23.28—.48 DxSCBearrs 7296 13.19 13.10 13.18 Disney 1.56 5260 99.58 98.70 98.99—.59 EnCanag .06 9354 11.47 11.29 11.33—.04 EngyTrfPt 2.20 6630 18.65 18.44 18.58+.11 ENSCO .04 16265 5.61 5.45 5.47—.11 ExxonMbl 3.08 5280 82.45 82.14 82.18—.08 FordM .60a 17153 12.40 12.33 12.33—.06 FrptMcM 17710 14.55 14.27 14.49+.08 GenElec .96 110756 23.27 23.02 23.15—.21 GenMotors 1.52 12810 45.44 45.08 45.23+.02 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 5763 40.73 40.65 40.66—.13 GoldFLtd .02e 7072 4.20 4.15 4.15—.01 Goldcrpg .24 5378 13.41 13.36 13.37+.07 HPInc .53 6227 20.68 20.49 20.65+.08 Hallibrtn .72 5661 45.28 44.71 44.73—.30 HPEntn .26 8636 14.96 14.85 14.88—.08 IAMGldg 6236 6.27 6.16 6.27+.09 ICICIBk .16e 15694 8.29 8.20 8.24—.14 iShBrazil .67e 27140 43.11 42.79 42.85+.03 iShSKor .65e 5866 71.59 71.47 71.54+.47 iShSpain .99e 5430 33.47 33.40 33.46—.08 iShSilver 6943 16.22 16.17 16.17+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 14698 45.65 45.57 45.63—.41 iShEMkts .59e 38311 46.11 46.03 46.08+.03 iSEafe 1.66e 24404 69.13 69.06 69.11+.01 iShR2K 1.77e 13281 150.15 149.79 149.83—.03 iSTaiwnrs 7531 37.26 37.19 37.23+.37 iShCorEM .95e 7615 55.51 55.43 55.47+.02 ItauUnibH .32e 8411 14.28 14.15 14.16+.03 JPMorgCh 2.24f 17507 96.91 96.22 96.33—.80 JohnJn 3.36 12104 136.39 134.37 136.28+2.38 JnprNtwk .40 17824 27.00 26.26 26.47—.85 Keycorp .38 8292 18.62 18.44 18.47—.18 KindMorg .50 6560 19.04 18.96 18.97+.02 Kinrossg 9170 4.39 4.33 4.39+.09 Kroger s .50 86957 22.03 21.30 21.97+1.44 LloydBkg .47a 11578 3.59 3.57 3.58—.08 MGM Rsts .44 6719 30.55 30.30 30.40—.03 Macys 1.51 6498 20.66 20.51 20.53—.13 MarathnO .20 12123 13.73 13.44 13.47—.15 McDnlds 4.04f 7630 163.24 160.58 162.58+2.00 Medtrnic 1.84 8084 77.70 77.08 77.47+.18 Merck 1.88 7149 64.34 63.92 64.02—.44 Nabors .24 10025 7.58 7.33 7.34—.17 Nielsenplc 1.36 5697 40.45 40.29 40.37+.19 NikeB s .84 10750 51.52 51.06 51.10—.43 NobleCorp .08 11201 3.95 3.78 3.80—.09 NokiaCp .17e 6993 5.89 5.86 5.86—.06 OasisPet 5315 8.43 8.17 8.20—.14 Oracle .76 13670 48.47 48.16 48.40+.19 Pandora 5326 7.80 7.70 7.78—.07 Penney 18782 3.56 3.47 3.50—.05 PetrbrsA 6708 10.24 10.15 10.17+.02 Petrobras 10580 10.56 10.45 10.48+.01 Pfizer 1.28 18415 36.42 36.20 36.39—.01 Pretiumg 16410 11.57 10.33 11.42+1.74 PUVixSTrs 25928 18.49 18.16 18.41+.07 ProctGam 2.76f 7576 91.73 91.07 91.39—.24 RangeRs .08 8523 20.28 19.92 19.95+.34 RegionsFn .36 13696 15.13 14.94 14.95—.22 RiteAid 44026 1.90 1.84 1.86 S&P500ETF 4.13e 27333 254.64 254.32 254.40—.22 SpdrOGEx .73e 11194 33.83 33.33 33.35—.29 Schlmbrg 2 14594 67.78 66.87 66.90—1.43 SeadrillLtd 27572 .35 .31 .32—.04 SeaWorld 12455 13.65 13.00 13.46+.30 Shopifyn 12665 95.89 92.02 94.34+1.77 Smith&N .61e 6582 37.75 37.48 37.68—.14 SnapIncAn 53102 14.87 14.50 14.55+.21 SouthnCo 2.32 5485 50.76 50.09 50.42+.18 SwstAirl .50f 6726 58.72 58.01 58.46+.45 SwstnEngy 25101 5.90 5.70 5.71—.13 Sprint 15343 7.20 7.08 7.13—.01 Squaren 10357 31.56 31.21 31.50+.18 SPHlthC 1.01e 5517 82.67 82.51 82.64+.08 SPCnSt 1.28e 10500 54.39 54.10 54.32+.19 SPEngy 2.04e 9163 68.38 67.91 67.93—.34 SPDRFncl .46e 45185 26.33 26.21 26.22—.15 SPInds 1.12e 5493 71.85 71.68 71.69—.16 SPUtil 1.55e 18027 54.52 53.95 54.30+.28 TaiwSemi .73e 12965 40.21 39.68 40.21+1.24 Target 2.48 6450 58.49 57.73 58.48+.88 Technip 5414 27.32 26.88 26.88—.39 TevaPhrm 1.36e 10356 15.95 15.83 15.84—.05 TimeWarn 1.61 5289 103.78 103.50 103.74+.39 Transocn 22066 10.65 10.31 10.36—.16 TurqHillRs 5371 3.31 3.21 3.31+.09 Twitter 16080 17.59 17.44 17.48+.07 UndrArms 6471 16.83 16.36 16.36—.48 UtdContl 11546 68.76 67.40 67.43—.29 UtdMicro .09e 7707 2.60 2.59 2.60+.02 USNGas 13308 6.43 6.40 6.41+.14 USOilFd 16545 10.32 10.27 10.28 USSteel .20 19847 24.89 24.45 24.86—.12 ValeSA .29e 28243 9.79 9.73 9.78—.04 ValeSApf .29e 5443 9.06 9.01 9.05—.05 ValeantPh 6355 14.50 14.35 14.37—.09 VanEGold .12e 20992 23.80 23.67 23.76+.19 VnEkRus .64e 12078 22.38 22.32 22.34+.09 VEckOilSvc .86e 10765 25.43 25.01 25.03—.34 VangEmg 1.10e 7961 44.63 44.57 44.60—.05 VerizonCm 2.36f 7991 49.32 49.12 49.18+.04 Vipshop 11912 8.46 8.28 8.39+.11 Visa s .66 5712 108.24 107.60 108.23+.92 WalMart 2.04 18888 84.82 84.10 84.82+.69 WeathfIntl 17843 4.13 4.01 4.02—.07 WellsFargo 1.52 11831 55.57 55.26 55.49—.13 WhitingPet 30841 5.27 5.07 5.12—.13 ZTOExpn 5653 14.88 14.40 14.86+.52 —————————

