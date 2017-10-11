BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|13984
|5.45
|5.35
|5.45+.09
|AMCEnt .80
|7710
|13.88
|13.55
|13.75—.10
|AT&TInc 1.96
|22675
|38.61
|38.35
|38.52+.02
|AbbVie 2.56
|5828
|92.24
|91.45
|91.91+.74
|Alibaba
|23588
|183.87
|182.60
|183.83+.71
|Altria 2.64f
|5354
|65.24
|64.91
|65.11+.10
|Ambev .06e
|16487
|6.80
|6.73
|6.77+.03
|AEagleOut .50
|10778
|13.68
|13.42
|13.47—.14
|Annaly 1.20a
|18068
|12.14
|12.07
|12.12+.06
|Apache 1
|7136
|42.76
|41.95
|42.10—.36
|ArcelorMrs
|7622
|26.41
|26.28
|26.28+.10
|BcoBrads .37e
|5159
|11.72
|11.57
|11.59—.02
|BcoSantSA .23e
|14044
|6.69
|6.66
|6.69—.13
|BkofAm .48f
|83799
|25.90
|25.65
|25.68—.25
|BiPVxSTrs
|26759
|37.19
|36.85
|37.10+.09
|Barracuda
|24352
|23.95
|22.59
|22.90—2.84
|BarrickG .12
|6096
|16.75
|16.66
|16.70+.05
|BrMySq 1.56
|6265
|65.50
|64.93
|65.44+.31
|CVSHealth 2
|5692
|74.97
|74.24
|74.73+.02
|Calpine
|10757
|14.87
|14.82
|14.84+.04
|Cemex .29t
|25788
|8.45
|8.33
|8.34—.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|11414
|20.33
|20.18
|20.23—.10
|ChesEng
|51511
|3.96
|3.80
|3.82—.10
|Chicos .33
|5880
|8.11
|7.81
|8.07—.53
|Citigroup 1.28
|16414
|75.24
|74.66
|74.73—.45
|ClevCliffs
|7795
|6.86
|6.74
|6.83+.02
|Coach 1.35
|6023
|39.67
|39.07
|39.08—.92
|CocaCola 1.48
|6665
|46.10
|45.87
|46.00+.13
|ColgPalm 1.60
|13818
|75.00
|74.15
|74.74+1.84
|CmclMtls .48
|6752
|19.88
|19.07
|19.49+.69
|Corning .62
|5411
|30.09
|29.80
|29.92—.12
|CSVInvNrs
|7061
|25.94
|25.55
|25.78—1.51
|CSVLgNGrs
|39649
|10.68
|10.53
|10.59+.56
|CrescPtEg .28
|6001
|7.72
|7.53
|7.54—.26
|DaVitaInc
|13224
|55.63
|54.33
|55.24+.92
|DeltaAir 1.22
|29528
|53.97
|52.75
|52.90+.20
|DenburyR
|9909
|1.36
|1.33
|1.35+.02
|DicksSptg .68
|13513
|26.91
|25.61
|25.78—1.36
|DxGBullrs
|7673
|35.18
|34.52
|34.98+.70
|DrGMBllrs
|10984
|19.83
|19.46
|19.68+.38
|DirDGlBrrs
|6885
|23.50
|23.13
|23.28—.48
|DxSCBearrs
|7296
|13.19
|13.10
|13.18
|Disney 1.56
|5260
|99.58
|98.70
|98.99—.59
|EnCanag .06
|9354
|11.47
|11.29
|11.33—.04
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|6630
|18.65
|18.44
|18.58+.11
|ENSCO .04
|16265
|5.61
|5.45
|5.47—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|5280
|82.45
|82.14
|82.18—.08
|FordM .60a
|17153
|12.40
|12.33
|12.33—.06
|FrptMcM
|17710
|14.55
|14.27
|14.49+.08
|GenElec .96
|110756
|23.27
|23.02
|23.15—.21
|GenMotors 1.52
|12810
|45.44
|45.08
|45.23+.02
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|5763
|40.73
|40.65
|40.66—.13
|GoldFLtd .02e
|7072
|4.20
|4.15
|4.15—.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|5378
|13.41
|13.36
|13.37+.07
|HPInc .53
|6227
|20.68
|20.49
|20.65+.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|5661
|45.28
|44.71
|44.73—.30
|HPEntn .26
|8636
|14.96
|14.85
|14.88—.08
|IAMGldg
|6236
|6.27
|6.16
|6.27+.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|15694
|8.29
|8.20
|8.24—.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|27140
|43.11
|42.79
|42.85+.03
|iShSKor .65e
|5866
|71.59
|71.47
|71.54+.47
|iShSpain .99e
|5430
|33.47
|33.40
|33.46—.08
|iShSilver
|6943
|16.22
|16.17
|16.17+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|14698
|45.65
|45.57
|45.63—.41
|iShEMkts .59e
|38311
|46.11
|46.03
|46.08+.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|24404
|69.13
|69.06
|69.11+.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|13281
|150.15
|149.79
|149.83—.03
|iSTaiwnrs
|7531
|37.26
|37.19
|37.23+.37
|iShCorEM .95e
|7615
|55.51
|55.43
|55.47+.02
|ItauUnibH .32e
|8411
|14.28
|14.15
|14.16+.03
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|17507
|96.91
|96.22
|96.33—.80
|JohnJn 3.36
|12104
|136.39
|134.37
|136.28+2.38
|JnprNtwk .40
|17824
|27.00
|26.26
|26.47—.85
|Keycorp .38
|8292
|18.62
|18.44
|18.47—.18
|KindMorg .50
|6560
|19.04
|18.96
|18.97+.02
|Kinrossg
|9170
|4.39
|4.33
|4.39+.09
|Kroger s .50
|86957
|22.03
|21.30
|21.97+1.44
|LloydBkg .47a
|11578
|3.59
|3.57
|3.58—.08
|MGM Rsts .44
|6719
|30.55
|30.30
|30.40—.03
|Macys 1.51
|6498
|20.66
|20.51
|20.53—.13
|MarathnO .20
|12123
|13.73
|13.44
|13.47—.15
|McDnlds 4.04f
|
|7630
|163.24
|160.58
|162.58+2.00
|Medtrnic 1.84
|8084
|77.70
|77.08
|77.47+.18
|Merck 1.88
|7149
|64.34
|63.92
|64.02—.44
|Nabors .24
|10025
|7.58
|7.33
|7.34—.17
|Nielsenplc 1.36
|5697
|40.45
|40.29
|40.37+.19
|NikeB s .84
|10750
|51.52
|51.06
|51.10—.43
|NobleCorp .08
|11201
|3.95
|3.78
|3.80—.09
|NokiaCp .17e
|6993
|5.89
|5.86
|5.86—.06
|OasisPet
|5315
|8.43
|8.17
|8.20—.14
|Oracle .76
|13670
|48.47
|48.16
|48.40+.19
|Pandora
|5326
|7.80
|7.70
|7.78—.07
|Penney
|18782
|3.56
|3.47
|3.50—.05
|PetrbrsA
|6708
|10.24
|10.15
|10.17+.02
|Petrobras
|10580
|10.56
|10.45
|10.48+.01
|Pfizer 1.28
|18415
|36.42
|36.20
|36.39—.01
|Pretiumg
|16410
|11.57
|10.33
|11.42+1.74
|PUVixSTrs
|25928
|18.49
|18.16
|18.41+.07
|ProctGam 2.76f
|7576
|91.73
|91.07
|91.39—.24
|RangeRs .08
|8523
|20.28
|19.92
|19.95+.34
|RegionsFn .36
|13696
|15.13
|14.94
|14.95—.22
|RiteAid
|44026
|1.90
|1.84
|1.86
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|27333
|254.64
|254.32
|254.40—.22
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|11194
|33.83
|33.33
|33.35—.29
|Schlmbrg 2
|14594
|67.78
|66.87
|66.90—1.43
|SeadrillLtd
|27572
|.35
|.31
|.32—.04
|SeaWorld
|12455
|13.65
|13.00
|13.46+.30
|Shopifyn
|12665
|95.89
|92.02
|94.34+1.77
|Smith&N .61e
|6582
|37.75
|37.48
|37.68—.14
|SnapIncAn
|53102
|14.87
|14.50
|14.55+.21
|SouthnCo 2.32
|5485
|50.76
|50.09
|50.42+.18
|SwstAirl .50f
|6726
|58.72
|58.01
|58.46+.45
|SwstnEngy
|25101
|5.90
|5.70
|5.71—.13
|Sprint
|15343
|7.20
|7.08
|7.13—.01
|Squaren
|10357
|31.56
|31.21
|31.50+.18
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|5517
|82.67
|82.51
|82.64+.08
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|10500
|54.39
|54.10
|54.32+.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9163
|68.38
|67.91
|67.93—.34
|SPDRFncl .46e
|45185
|26.33
|26.21
|26.22—.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|5493
|71.85
|71.68
|71.69—.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18027
|54.52
|53.95
|54.30+.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12965
|40.21
|39.68
|40.21+1.24
|Target 2.48
|6450
|58.49
|57.73
|58.48+.88
|Technip
|5414
|27.32
|26.88
|26.88—.39
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|10356
|15.95
|15.83
|15.84—.05
|TimeWarn 1.61
|
|5289
|103.78
|103.50
|103.74+.39
|Transocn
|22066
|10.65
|10.31
|10.36—.16
|TurqHillRs
|5371
|3.31
|3.21
|3.31+.09
|Twitter
|16080
|17.59
|17.44
|17.48+.07
|UndrArms
|6471
|16.83
|16.36
|16.36—.48
|UtdContl
|11546
|68.76
|67.40
|67.43—.29
|UtdMicro .09e
|7707
|2.60
|2.59
|2.60+.02
|USNGas
|13308
|6.43
|6.40
|6.41+.14
|USOilFd
|16545
|10.32
|10.27
|10.28
|USSteel .20
|19847
|24.89
|24.45
|24.86—.12
|ValeSA .29e
|28243
|9.79
|9.73
|9.78—.04
|ValeSApf .29e
|5443
|9.06
|9.01
|9.05—.05
|ValeantPh
|6355
|14.50
|14.35
|14.37—.09
|VanEGold .12e
|20992
|23.80
|23.67
|23.76+.19
|VnEkRus .64e
|12078
|22.38
|22.32
|22.34+.09
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|10765
|25.43
|25.01
|25.03—.34
|VangEmg 1.10e
|7961
|44.63
|44.57
|44.60—.05
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|7991
|49.32
|49.12
|49.18+.04
|Vipshop
|11912
|8.46
|8.28
|8.39+.11
|Visa s .66
|5712
|108.24
|107.60
|108.23+.92
|WalMart 2.04
|18888
|84.82
|84.10
|84.82+.69
|WeathfIntl
|17843
|4.13
|4.01
|4.02—.07
|WellsFargo 1.52
|11831
|55.57
|55.26
|55.49—.13
|WhitingPet
|30841
|5.27
|5.07
|5.12—.13
|ZTOExpn
|5653
|14.88
|14.40
|14.86+.52
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.