BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|36221
|5.59
|5.36
|5.39—.20
|AMCEnt .80
|12035
|15.20
|13.90
|14.33—.88
|AT&TInc 1.96
|16279
|38.67
|38.30
|38.37—.22
|Alibaba
|27459
|180.60
|178.75
|180.54+1.34
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|11654
|11.45
|11.40
|11.42+.02
|Altria 2.64f
|4911
|63.13
|62.75
|63.05+.50
|Ambev .06e
|6370
|6.61
|6.57
|6.60—.02
|AEagleOut .50
|8262
|13.72
|13.19
|13.25—.40
|ABInBev 3.19e
|
|4635
|123.02
|122.36
|122.47+.86
|Annaly 1.20a
|19855
|12.19
|12.13
|12.16+.04
|ArcelorMrs
|9617
|26.67
|26.43
|26.45—.27
|Avon
|6678
|2.32
|2.24
|2.32+.03
|Axalta
|14524
|30.16
|28.94
|29.16—1.38
|BPPLC 2.38
|4759
|38.34
|38.26
|38.31+.05
|BcoBrads .37e
|7394
|11.38
|11.29
|11.33—.11
|BkofAm .48f
|75858
|26.27
|26.08
|26.15—.06
|BiPVxSTrs
|28281
|37.24
|36.89
|37.09+.01
|BarrickG .12
|6954
|16.79
|16.67
|16.71+.12
|BostonSci
|6972
|29.48
|29.32
|29.34—.16
|CVSHealth 2
|12241
|77.22
|75.36
|75.44—1.48
|CabotO&G .20
|9551
|25.75
|25.49
|25.50—.22
|Calpine
|5524
|14.91
|14.88
|14.90+.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|10873
|20.07
|19.92
|20.07+.07
|ChesEng
|15397
|4.22
|4.14
|4.15—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|8852
|14.74
|14.52
|14.52+.12
|Citigroup 1.28
|15608
|75.88
|75.40
|75.57—.07
|ClevCliffs
|26737
|7.10
|6.81
|6.87—.24
|CocaCola 1.48
|8642
|45.60
|45.34
|45.43—.07
|CmtyHlt
|6466
|7.01
|6.74
|6.88—.23
|CSVLgNGrs
|29756
|9.92
|9.54
|9.64—.29
|DDRCorp .76
|6531
|8.98
|8.85
|8.92+.07
|DaVitaInc
|7722
|57.44
|55.38
|55.46—4.36
|DeltaAir 1.22
|6281
|52.43
|51.69
|51.82—.19
|DeutschBk .83e
|4525
|17.04
|16.92
|16.94—.27
|DxGBullrs
|8155
|35.10
|34.72
|34.76+.46
|DrGMBllrs
|16227
|19.93
|19.50
|19.52+.14
|DirDGlBrrs
|6415
|23.63
|23.34
|23.62—.24
|DxEnBear
|5556
|11.06
|10.92
|11.04—.07
|DxSCBearrs
|13654
|13.18
|12.96
|13.14+.02
|DxBiotBear
|6194
|4.38
|4.27
|4.35+.03
|DrxSCBulls
|7798
|68.23
|67.10
|67.30—.07
|Disney 1.56
|6631
|100.98
|100.19
|100.53+.46
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|4870
|71.40
|71.01
|71.17—.05
|Embraer .13e
|4619
|22.76
|22.51
|22.64—.07
|ENSCO .04
|20301
|5.70
|5.57
|5.57—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|7633
|82.10
|81.76
|81.87+.16
|FiatChrys
|9998
|17.83
|17.69
|17.73+.13
|FMajSilvg
|7785
|7.55
|7.39
|7.43+.08
|Fitbitn
|13861
|6.70
|6.51
|6.67+.16
|FordM .60a
|38451
|12.41
|12.29
|12.29—.02
|FrptMcM
|17635
|14.45
|14.18
|14.36+.03
|GenElec .96
|235584
|24.15
|23.65
|23.69—.70
|GenMotors 1.52
|17960
|45.43
|44.93
|45.11+.18
|Gerdau .02e
|9952
|3.37
|3.29
|3.29—.07
|GoldFLtd .02e
|6979
|4.20
|4.14
|4.17—.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|6459
|13.39
|13.32
|13.36+.06
|HPInc .53
|5916
|20.70
|20.56
|20.70+.12
|Herbalife
|4882
|76.20
|75.00
|75.74+.49
|HertzGl
|11004
|26.38
|25.35
|25.89+.60
|HPEntn .26
|5188
|14.88
|14.77
|14.88+.08
|HonwllIntl 2.98f
|
|5196
|145.30
|143.64
|143.72+.10
|HovnanE
|5200
|2.26
|2.15
|2.15—.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|6085
|8.44
|8.37
|8.37—.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|15357
|42.37
|42.13
|42.16—.46
|iShSilver
|7958
|16.01
|15.95
|15.97+.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|5754
|45.69
|45.59
|45.62—.20
|iShEMkts .59e
|35995
|45.57
|45.48
|45.52—.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|7030
|68.54
|68.46
|68.48+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|23201
|150.68
|149.83
|150.00—.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|5123
|54.88
|54.77
|54.84—.12
|ItauUnibH .32e
|8968
|14.05
|13.93
|13.96—.18
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|10794
|97.07
|96.54
|96.67—.25
|JnprNtwk .40
|12001
|28.36
|27.36
|27.43—1.00
|Keycorp .38
|12283
|18.75
|18.59
|18.61—.08
|KindMorg .50
|6420
|19.10
|19.01
|19.09+.07
|Kinrossg
|6461
|4.30
|4.23
|4.29+.01
|Kohls 2.20
|6348
|44.20
|42.94
|43.15—.19
|Kroger s .50
|26484
|20.82
|20.48
|20.66+.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|6143
|3.57
|3.56
|3.57
|MBIA
|4759
|7.83
|7.57
|7.76+.11
|MGM Rsts .44
|15136
|30.71
|30.30
|30.51—.30
|Macys 1.51
|15657
|20.99
|20.78
|20.91+.10
|MarathnO .20
|9288
|13.68
|13.54
|13.58+.03
|McEwenM .01
|6392
|2.18
|2.11
|2.16+.06
|Medtrnic 1.84
|17642
|78.26
|77.07
|77.13—2.68
|Merck 1.88
|5268
|64.74
|64.12
|64.32—.23
|MorgStan 1f
|6865
|50.00
|49.53
|49.61—.16
|Nabors .24
|6697
|7.73
|7.56
|7.60+.05
|NewellRub .92f
|4568
|43.98
|43.74
|43.88—.02
|NikeB s .84
|8224
|52.30
|51.63
|51.76—.66
|NobleCorp .08
|7240
|4.24
|4.13
|4.14+.01
|NokiaCp .17e
|8155
|5.94
|5.92
|5.93+.02
|OasisPet
|6442
|8.53
|8.40
|8.46+.06
|OneMain
|6188
|33.39
|32.07
|32.31+3.43
|Oracle .76
|10261
|48.58
|48.25
|48.29—.12
|Pandora
|4470
|8.22
|8.12
|8.18+.06
|Penney
|6275
|3.75
|3.71
|3.72+.01
|PetrbrsA
|4973
|9.92
|9.83
|9.85—.07
|Petrobras
|9677
|10.33
|10.22
|10.23—.09
|Pfizer 1.28
|9710
|36.11
|36.02
|36.06+.01
|PUVixSTrs
|22135
|18.56
|18.21
|18.40—.02
|PrUShSPrs
|7036
|45.60
|45.40
|45.55+.05
|PUShtQQQ
|6544
|15.00
|14.95
|14.97—.05
|PUShtSPX
|6306
|13.33
|13.24
|13.31+.02
|QEPRes .08
|4908
|8.85
|8.63
|8.81+.18
|RegionsFn .36
|10113
|15.24
|15.11
|15.13—.08
|RiceEngy
|7229
|27.89
|27.49
|27.52—.22
|RioTinto 2.27e
|5283
|49.25
|49.00
|49.00—.08
|RiteAid
|57350
|2.00
|1.93
|1.93—.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|38250
|254.70
|254.15
|254.29—.08
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|8428
|33.81
|33.55
|33.58
|SABESP .39e
|6146
|11.09
|10.90
|10.93+.32
|SeadrillLtd
|5500
|.37
|.35
|.35—.03
|SeaWorld
|12335
|13.65
|13.08
|13.51+.22
|Shopifyn
|5682
|97.70
|96.04
|96.26—1.66
|SnapIncAn
|9684
|14.92
|14.75
|14.80+.01
|SouthnCo 2.32
|4446
|49.65
|49.51
|49.56—.03
|SwstnEngy
|9466
|5.94
|5.86
|5.88—.06
|Sprint
|10275
|7.43
|7.31
|7.32—.05
|Squaren
|7009
|31.13
|30.76
|30.92+.16
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|4751
|53.96
|53.72
|53.73—.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10874
|68.42
|68.14
|68.17+.10
|SPDRFncl .46e
|29044
|26.42
|26.27
|26.31—.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|4548
|72.11
|71.70
|71.74—.20
|SPTech .78e
|7199
|60.14
|60.00
|60.13+.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|5009
|53.60
|53.47
|53.50+.07
|Target 2.48
|4369
|57.30
|56.72
|57.00—.12
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|31966
|16.15
|15.82
|16.02+.08
|Transocn
|27423
|10.59
|10.35
|10.47+.16
|Twitter
|14532
|18.05
|17.77
|17.97+.12
|UndrArms
|6953
|17.02
|16.63
|16.70—.32
|USNGas
|18149
|6.25
|6.16
|6.19—.06
|USOilFd
|14580
|10.05
|9.100
|10.00+.03
|USSteel .20
|28287
|25.90
|24.84
|24.95—1.10
|ValeSA .29e
|59569
|10.04
|9.86
|9.91—.22
|ValeSApf .29e
|4394
|9.30
|9.15
|9.18—.22
|ValeantPh
|5657
|14.55
|14.31
|14.37—.10
|VanEGold .12e
|26282
|23.74
|23.64
|23.65+.06
|VnEkRus .64e
|10181
|22.11
|22.05
|22.08—.05
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|5469
|25.64
|25.42
|25.48+.06
|VanEJrGld
|6184
|34.89
|34.64
|34.65+.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18857
|44.23
|44.17
|44.19—.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10751
|43.45
|43.40
|43.40+.04
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|12493
|48.93
|48.65
|48.89+.08
|Vipshop
|7360
|8.43
|8.22
|8.24—.12
|WalMart 2.04
|9790
|80.08
|79.40
|80.04+1.04
|WeathfIntl
|6691
|4.30
|4.21
|4.23—.01
|WellsFargo 1.52
|11082
|55.70
|55.35
|55.41—.17
|WhitingPet
|23411
|5.29
|5.22
|5.26+.06
|YumChina .10p
|
|10359
|42.87
|41.36
|42.76+1.94
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.