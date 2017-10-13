AP Top U.S. News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

Grim search for victims as wildfires grow to size of NYC

Hotel: Gunman shot at crowd seconds after shooting guard

Families face confusion, varying responses over fire missing

NYC, London police taking fresh look at Weinstein claims

FDA advisers endorse gene therapy to treat form of blindness

New lawsuits aim to prevent more violence in Charlottesville

Security guard, 21, killed at Vegas concert mourned as hero

Emergency alerts draw complaints in fast-moving wildfires

South Dakota school cancels homecoming after racist stunt

It’s Boy Scouts vs. Girl Scouts as BSA moves to admit girls

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.