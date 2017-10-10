AP Top Entertainment News at 6:38 a.m. EDT

Donna Karan sorry after comments praising Harvey Weinstein
In Weinstein’s downfall, a moment of reckoning for Hollywood
Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce ‘Last Jedi’ trailer
ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules
Streep, Lawrence and more stars react to Weinstein’s ouster
Impersonator in chief Baldwin headlines Iowa Democrats event
Hollywood condemnation of Weinstein grows louder
First lady vs first wife: Melania and Ivana spar over roles
‘Blade Runner 2049’ tops box office but still disappoints
Puerto Rico slum transformed by ‘Despacito’ seeks to revive
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.