20 Hong Kong activists guilty of contempt in 2014 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has convicted 20 activists, including student leader Joshua Wong, for defying authorities trying to clear a protest site during massive 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese-controlled city.

A High Court judge found the group guilty of contempt of court on Friday for failing to comply with a court order to vacate the site protesters occupied as they blocked major thoroughfares for 79 days.

Wong and 10 others earlier admitted to the charge while nine others pleaded not guilty.

In August, Wong and two other student leaders were sent to prison after the justice secretary requested the courts review their earlier, more lenient sentences for unlawful assembly related to the protests.

The case was adjourned for sentencing at a later date.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.