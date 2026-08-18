UCLA’s new era under Bob Chesney offers a roster makeover and a jolt of hope in Westwood

UCLA LOS ANGELES (AP) — 2025 record: 3-9 Expectations New coach Bob Chesney has stirred up anticipation and excitement around…

UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — 2025 record: 3-9

Expectations

New coach Bob Chesney has stirred up anticipation and excitement around a program that has nosedived in recent years. Coming from James Madison, he signed 62 new players, including 42 transfers, while his high-energy personality helped keep several Bruins in the fold. Chesney’s reputation is well-known, having posted a winning record in all but one of his 16 seasons. He’s gone out of his way to appeal to longtime Bruins fans and campus groups in an effort to bolster lagging attendance at the Rose Bowl.

QB Nico Iamaleava will be looking to keep his confidence going under a new coaching staff.

Strengths include a veteran quarterback

Coming off a rough first season in Westwood, Iamaleava immediately bought into the plans of Chesney and new offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

The duo brought along three offensive linemen from James Madison who should better protect Iamaleava, who got little help last year. He had 1,928 passing yards and 505 rushing yards — leading the team — to go with 17 total touchdowns. Iamaleava is looking to revive the excitement that surrounded him at Tennessee before he transferred home to UCLA and lost his head coach and both coordinators after an 0-3 start.

Weaknesses include offensive, defensive lines

The offense is bolstered by those three James Madison transfers: All-Sun Belt selections Riley Robell and Carter Sweazie, along with JD Raymer. But the Bruins lost three starters on the offensive line.

New defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler’s focus is on improving a unit that allowed 387.0 yards per game last season. The James Madison import brought along four players from a unit that ranked fifth nationally at 266.6 yards per game allowed. The Bruins’ defense managed just 10 sacks and 40 tackles for loss last season —- both worst in the FBS.

New faces

DE Sahir West (transfer from James Madison), WR Brian Rowe Jr. (transfer from South Carolina), RB Wayne Knight (transfer from James Madison), WR Landon Ellis (transfer from James Madison), LB Sammy Omosigho (transfer from Oklahoma).

Key losses

RB Jalen Berger (graduated), WR Kwazi Gilmer (transferred to Nebraska), WR Rico Flores Jr. (transferred to Virginia), OL Garrett DiGiorgio (NFL), DT Gary Smith III (NFL).

Biggest games for the Bruins

At California (Sept. 5), at Oregon (Oct. 12), vs. USC (Nov. 28).

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