Division II panel votes to approve the contentious age-based eligibility model adopted in Division I

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division II will move to the age-based eligibility model that has prompted athlete lawsuits across the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division II will move to the age-based eligibility model that has prompted athlete lawsuits across the country since it was adopted in Division I.

The Division II executive board voted Tuesday to have athletes’ eligibility to begin upon initial full-time enrollment or the regular academic year immediately following the athlete’s 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. Athletes will be allowed five seasons of competition over five years.

Previously, Division II athletes were allowed four seasons of competition to be completed within their first 10 semesters or 15 quarters of full-time enrollment.

A series of lawsuits have been filed in state and federal courts since the Division I Council approved age-based eligibility June 23. Athletes who graduated from high school in 2022 and exhausted their four-year eligibility in the last academic year have argued they have been unfairly denied a fifth year of eligibility in 2026-27.

A federal judge in Denver on July 31 ruled all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted their fourth season of college eligibility this spring are eligible for a fifth season this school year. The NCAA has filed its intention to appeal that ruling.

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