Arizona trending up in third season under Brennan, has QB Noah Fifita back to lead offense

Arizona TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — 2025 record: 9-4 Expectations Arizona took a big step in its second season under coach…

Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — 2025 record: 9-4

Expectations

Arizona took a big step in its second season under coach Brent Brennan, finishing 9-4. The Wildcats have even higher expectations with the return of quarterback Noah Fifita and offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Fifita threw for 3,228 yards and a school-record 29 TDs in his first season with Doege calling the shots and will feel even more comfortable in Arizona’s offense. Arizona has talent at receiver despite losing its top two producers and returns leading rusher Ismail Mahdi thanks to a court order granting him another year of eligibility.

The Wildcats took a big step on defense a year ago and will hope to keep the upward trend despite losing four defensive backs to the NFL.

Strengths all over the offense

Fifita is the rare quarterback to play all four seasons for the same team. Though undersized at 5-foot-10, Fifita has gotten better each season. He threw for a career-high in yards last season and cut his interceptions in half from the previous season, from 12 to six.

Though Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley are gone, receiver should be a strength with several players back, including Tre Spivey. Mahdi was granted an extra year of eligibility — with linebacker Max Harris — after leading the Wildcats with 853 yards last season Kedrick Reescano also returns.

The defense will be anchored by edge rusher Tre Smith and Taye Brown, one of the Big 12’s best linebackers.

Key losses in secondary among weaknesses

Arizona’s secondary was one of the keys to its defensive resurgence, but the Wildcats lost Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith, Michael Dansby and Treydan Stukes to the NFL. Arizona restocked the secondary through the transfer portal, but it still will be a question mark heading into the season. Arizona struggled with pass protection at times last season and will need to be better this season to give Fifita time to throw.

New faces

TE Cole Rusk, WR DJ Jordan, RB Antwan Roberts, S Daylen Austin, OL Zach Henning, DL Victory Johnson, CB Tyrese Boss, S Cam Chapa, S Malcolm Hartzog, LB Everett Roussaw.

Key losses

WR Kris Hutson, WR Javin Whatley, CB Michael Dansby, S Dalton Johnson, S Genesis Smith, CB Treydan Stukes, OL Ty Buchanon, OL Chubba Maae, DB Matai Tagoa’i, LB Riley Wilson, WR Luke Wysong.

Biggest games for the Wildcats

At No. 14 BYU (Sept. 12); at No. 12 Texas Tech (Oct. 31); vs. No. 21 Utah (Nov. 14); vs. Arizona State (Nov. 28).

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.