Yoder runs for 140 yards, Johnson throws for 3 TDs and Lehigh rolls over Holy Cross 38-3

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Luke Yoder ran for 142 yards and scored twice, Hayden Johnson threw three touchdown passes, and Lehigh routed Holy Cross 38-3 on Saturday for a school-record 10th consecutive win.

The No. 4 FCS Mountain Hawks (10-0, 5-0 Patriot League) relied on their potent running game, gaining 344 yards on 45 carries. Jaden Green backed Yoder with 80 yards and Johnson had 59 yards on the ground.

Johnson completed only eight passes, with two touchdowns to Geoffrey Jamiel and one to Mason Humphrey. Johnson was 8-for-18 for 174 yards. He threw two interceptions.

Dominic Campanile completed 19 of 34 passes for 195 yards for the Crusaders (1-9, 1-4). Holy Cross had only 20 yards rushing.

Lehigh led 14-3 at halftime before a 17-point third quarter put the game in hand. Johnson hit Jamiel for a 45-yard score and Yoder had a 1-yard TD run in the quarter.

Johnson’s 11-yard pass to Jamiel wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Lehigh outgained Holy Cross 518-215 in total yards.

Lehigh and Lafayette are tied for first place. They meet at Lafayette in two weeks.

