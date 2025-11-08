Wydner and Murrell lead West Georgia over North Alabama 24-17

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes, Latrelle Murrell ran for 128 yards and a score and…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes, Latrelle Murrell ran for 128 yards and a score and West Georgia shut out North Alabama in the second half for a 24-17 victory on Saturday night.

Wydner tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Dickerson and a 20-yarder to Owen Dupree to end the scoring with 5:43 left to play in the third quarter.

Wydner was 26-of-34 passing for 274 yards. Murrell carried 16 times that included a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for West Georgia (7-3, 4-3 United Athletic Conference).

Destin Wade threw for 137 yards and a touchdown pass, and he added 31 yards rushing with a TD run to lead North Alabama (2-8, 1-5). Wade connected with Azariah Fletcher for a 75-yard touchdown and ran for a 11-yard TD to give the Lions a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter.

