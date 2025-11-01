Wofford picks off 4 passes, 2 for TDs in 26-16 win over Samford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Maximus Pulley and Eli Campbell both returned interceptions for touchdowns and Wofford had four picks overall…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Maximus Pulley and Eli Campbell both returned interceptions for touchdowns and Wofford had four picks overall in beating Samford 26-16 on Saturday.

Pulley made interceptions on consecutive Samford possessions, the first for a 25-yard pick-6 and another to set up Gerald Modest Jr’s 5-yard rushing TD for a 14-7 lead.

Campbell’s 42-yard pick-6 early in the second half made it 21-10. Kade Moledor had the other interception and Brandon Maina sacked Quincy Crittendon in the end zone for a safety.

With the defense’s performance, it didn’t matter that Wofford (3-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) was outgained 351-191 and had eight fewer first downs, though Samford (1-8, 1-6) had just 19 yards rushing.

Crittendon threw for 219 yards and Charlie Gilliam threw for 113 and a TD but had the four interceptions. Jake Garner kicked three field goals.

