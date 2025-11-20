With Iron Bowl looming, No. 10 Alabama looks to find rhythm against lower-division Eastern Illinois

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Coming off a home loss to Oklahoma and with lower-division Eastern Illinois visiting Saturday, No. 10…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Coming off a home loss to Oklahoma and with lower-division Eastern Illinois visiting Saturday, No. 10 Alabama will try to reclaim its rhythm before the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide (8-2, No. 10 CFP) won’t have a chance to strengthen their College Football Playoff positioning against Eastern Illinois (3-8), so the game is more about fine-tuning parts of their operation and staying healthy against an overmatched opponent.

“We have to use this week to continue to get better,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “That is the priority. That’s where our head needs to be in order for us to continue to have the outcomes we want.”

Eastern Illinois, which has lost six in a row, is 6-41 all time against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision but has never beaten a team from a power conference.

Alabama’s 23-21 loss to the Sooners last week made things a bit tougher on the Tide, as far as playoff seeding goes, but they still control their own destiny for the Southeastern Conference title game and CFP.

A lackluster win against LSU and the loss to Oklahoma exposed a few areas that Alabama would like to clean up before closing the season at rival Auburn. In one way, this is a familiar spot. Alabama lost to Florida State in Week 1, beat Louisiana-Monroe 73-0 the following week and then won seven more games. The hope is the loss to Oklahoma has a similar effect.

Alabama needs to play cleaner

Alabama lost the turnover battle for the first time this season against Oklahoma. The Tide had the best turnover margin (plus-10) in the SEC before last Saturday but were minus-three against the Sooners. Quarterback Ty Simpson has a turnover in six consecutive games, including a lost fumble in five in a row.

Offensive line will be a focus

Alabama debuted a new starting offensive line last Saturday with right tackle Wilkin Formby moving to right guard and freshman Michael Carroll starting at right tackle. The two played every snap. This Saturday is another chance to build cohesion with the new group, which is compounded by center Parker Brailsford’s foot injury.

“I think they did a pretty good job,” DeBoer said. “I thought there were things where our execution was certainly improved, and I thought Wilkin did a nice job getting off the ball. And Michael was out there competing. You know he’s going to give you everything he has.”

Special teams must get back on track

Alabama’s special teams had a rough day last Saturday, allowing a 46-yard punt return that set up Oklahoma’s first score, a fumble on a punt return and a missed field goal. The units have struggled throughout the year, particularly kicking. A bounce-back performance Saturday would do well for this group before facing Auburn.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.