Wisconsin RB Gideon Ituka has feeling in extremities after being carted off the field at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin says running back Gideon Ituka has feeling in his extremities after he was carted off…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin says running back Gideon Ituka has feeling in his extremities after he was carted off the field on a backboard during Saturday’s loss at No. 2 Indiana.

The Big Ten Network reported during its telecast Ituka had been taken to a local hospital. Ituka later posted on social media that he was doing well and on the plane home with his teammates.

Ituka was injured with 8:35 left in the third quarter on a play that he took two big hits. The first came from defensive lineman Stephen Daley in the backfield and though the refs ruled him down for a 3-yard loss, Ituka managed to break out of Daley’s grasp and continued to fight for yards.

That’s when Indiana defensive linemen Daniel Ndukwe hit Ituka hard and drove him backward into the ground, Ituka’s head bouncing hard off the playing surface.

Trainers quickly rushed onto the field as Ituka gestured with his hands while he continued to lay on the field. Players from both teams took a knee and eventually, Ituka’s helmet was removed before he was placed on the backboard. As Ituka was lifted onto the cart, each Wisconsin player ran over to wish him well and Ituka gave a thumbs up as he was leaving the field.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.