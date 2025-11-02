Wisconsin hosts Washington in Big Ten play

Washington (6-2) at Wisconsin (2-6), Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: BTN Key stats Wisconsin Offense Overall:…

Washington (6-2) at Wisconsin (2-6), Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 261.9 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 152.1 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 109.8 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 12.5 points per game (135th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 341.0 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 230.3 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 110.8 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (62nd)

Washington Offense

Overall: 438.6 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 272.4 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 166.3 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (23rd)

Washington Defense

Overall: 333.1 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 230.1 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (35th)

Washington is 123rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.7% of third downs.

Wisconsin ranks 125th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Washington’s 29th-ranked +4 margin.

Washington ranks 78th in the FBS averaging 57.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Wisconsin’s 8th-ranked 34.0 per-game average.

Wisconsin is 81st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 85.7% of trips. Washington’s red zone offense ranks 23rd, scoring on 91.4% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 635 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 300 yards on 76 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 291 yards on 26 catches, 1 TD

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 2,117 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs, 73.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 643 yards on 126 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 668 yards on 44 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Wisconsin lost 21-7 to Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 25. Hunter Simmons threw for 86 yards on 7-of-21 attempts (33.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. Gideon Ituka carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards. Eugene Hilton Jr. put up 42 yards on one catch.

Washington defeated Illinois 42-25 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Williams led Washington with 280 yards on 26-of-33 passing (78.8%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards. Coleman had 75 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. Boston put up 153 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Wisconsin plays at No. 2 Indiana on Nov. 15. Washington hosts Purdue on Nov. 15.

