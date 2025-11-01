William & Mary beats Albany 37-7 to remain unbeaten at home

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Hughes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, Rashad Raymond rushed for 76 yards and…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Hughes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, Rashad Raymond rushed for 76 yards and a score, and William & Mary blocked three punts for safeties in a 37-7 victory over Albany on Saturday to remain unbeaten at home.

William & Mary had three touchdowns, two safeties and a field goal in the first half to build a 28-0 lead. Josh Miller and Jordan Greenhow each blocked a punt that went out of the end zone in the first half. Trevon Cannon also had a first-half interception, leading to Damian Harris’ wide-receiver pass for a 16-yard touchdown and a 28-point lead.

William & Mary’s third safety of the game came with 6:45 left in the third on Xavier Dillard’s blocked punt.

Jackson Blee and Armon Wright each made a touchdown grab for William & Mary (5-4, 4-2 Coastal Athletic Association).

Jack Shields was just 9-of-30 passing for 133 yards with an interception for Albany (1-8, 0-5), which has lost five straight games. The Great Danes’ lone victory this season came against Cornell.

