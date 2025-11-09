Western Kentucky meets Middle Tennessee in CUSA play

Middle Tennessee (1-8) at Western Kentucky (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Western…

Middle Tennessee (1-8) at Western Kentucky (7-2), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 409.7 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 287.8 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 121.9 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 30.1 points per game (56th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 383.0 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 205.3 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 177.7 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (56th)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 331.0 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 251.3 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 79.7 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (118th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 377.6 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 234.6 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 143.0 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 32.0 points per game (120th)

Middle Tennessee is 116th in third down percentage, converting 34.6% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 47th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 36.4%.

Western Kentucky ranks 121st in the FBS with 66.9 penalty yards per game.

Middle Tennessee is 133rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96.7% of trips. Western Kentucky’s red zone offense ranks 65th, scoring on 85.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,863 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 325 yards on 68 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 568 yards on 35 catches, 5 TDs

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 2,157 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 551 yards on 105 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 446 yards on 38 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Western Kentucky won 35-16 over New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Rodney Tisdale Jr. led Western Kentucky with 301 yards on 30-of-38 passing (78.9%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards. La’Vell Wright had 44 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. KD Hutchinson had seven receptions for 83 yards.

Middle Tennessee lost 56-30 to Florida International on Saturday, Nov. 8. Vattiato led Middle Tennessee with 242 yards on 26-of-37 passing (70.3%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Middlebrook had 30 rushing yards on eight carries, adding five receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown. Cam’ron Lacy recorded 108 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Western Kentucky plays at LSU on Nov. 22. Middle Tennessee hosts Sam Houston on Nov. 22.

