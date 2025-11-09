West Virginia visits Arizona State in Big 12 matchup

West Virginia (4-6) at Arizona State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. EST. How to watch: TNT Key stats Arizona…

West Virginia (4-6) at Arizona State (6-3), Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Arizona State Offense

Overall: 409.1 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 220.8 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 188.3 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (89th)

Arizona State Defense

Overall: 334.8 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 211.6 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (62nd)

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 359.3 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 177.1 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 182.2 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (96th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 400.8 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 259.4 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 141.4 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (101st)

Arizona State ranks 117th in third down percentage, converting 34.1% of the time. West Virginia ranks 31st on defense, holding its opponents to 34.2%.

Arizona State is 118th in the FBS averaging 66.3 penalty yards per game, compared to West Virginia’s 62nd-ranked 53.2 per-game average.

West Virginia ranks 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:09, compared to Arizona State’s 8th-ranked average of 33:06.

Team leaders

Arizona State

Passing: Sam Leavitt, 1,628 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Raleek Brown, 770 yards on 137 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 628 yards on 57 catches, 8 TDs

West Virginia

Passing: Scotty Fox Jr., 825 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Diore Hubbard, 328 yards on 94 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 461 yards on 30 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Arizona State beat Iowa State 24-19 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Jeff Sims led Arizona State with 177 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 29 times for 228 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Brown carried the ball 16 times for 64 yards, adding two receptions for eight yards. Chamon Metayer put up 68 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

West Virginia won 29-22 over Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 8. Fox led West Virginia with 202 yards on 17-of-28 passing (60.7%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 58 yards. Hubbard carried the ball 16 times for 64 yards, adding six receptions for 94 yards. Jeff Weimer put up 26 yards on two catches.

Next game

Arizona State plays at Colorado on Nov. 22. West Virginia hosts No. 9 Texas Tech on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.