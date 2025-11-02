West Virginia and Colorado meet in Big 12 action

Colorado (3-6) at West Virginia (3-6), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: TNT Key stats West Virginia…

Colorado (3-6) at West Virginia (3-6), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 358.2 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 174.3 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 183.9 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (100th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 406.4 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 255 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 151.4 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (110th)

Colorado Offense

Overall: 329.8 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 199.8 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 22 points per game (110th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 426.4 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 210.7 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 215.8 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 30.1 points per game (107th)

West Virginia is 132nd in third down percentage, converting 28.6% of the time. Colorado ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 35.6%.

Colorado is 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to West Virginia’s 29th-ranked +4 margin.

West Virginia is 25th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 91.3% of trips.

West Virginia ranks 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:46.

Team leaders

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 720 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Diore Hubbard, 264 yards on 78 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 443 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 1,242 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 313 yards on 78 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 521 yards on 28 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

West Virginia defeated Houston 45-35 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Scotty Fox Jr. led West Virginia with 157 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Hubbard carried the ball 29 times for 108 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for five yards. Jeff Weimer recorded 67 yards on three catches.

Colorado lost 52-17 to Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 1. Julian Lewis passed for 121 yards on 9-of-17 attempts (52.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Dallan Hayden carried the ball nine times for 34 yards, adding one reception for -2 yards. Miller recorded 91 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

West Virginia plays at Arizona State on Nov. 15. Colorado hosts Arizona State on Nov. 22.

