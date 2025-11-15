Washington’s pick-6 gives Long Island 10-3 win over Saint Francis

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Marshall Washington Jr.’s fourth-quarter pick-6 lifted Long Island University to a 10-3 win over winless Saint…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Marshall Washington Jr.’s fourth-quarter pick-6 lifted Long Island University to a 10-3 win over winless Saint Francis on Saturday.

Washington intercepted Nick Whitfield’s pass on a dead run and sprinted down the left sideline 35 yards with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Long Island (5-6, 3-3 Northeast Conference) led 3-0 at halftime on Will Johnson’s 43-yard field goal. The Red Flash (0-10, 0-6) tied the game with 10 minutes left in the third quarter on Mac Plummer’s 40-yard kick.

Greenwood threw for 105 yards and led all rushers, carrying the ball 16 times for 79 of the Sharks’ 249 yards total offense. O’Shawn Ross Jr. added 50 yards on 17 carries.

The Red Flash managed only 157 yards offense with Ralph Ekechi rushing for 51 yards.

