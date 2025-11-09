Washington State matches up against Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech (5-4) at Washington State (4-5), Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. EST. How to watch: The CW Key stats…

Louisiana Tech (5-4) at Washington State (4-5), Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. EST.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Washington State Offense

Overall: 310.7 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 205.3 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 105.3 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (119th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 319.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 181.0 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 138.3 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (58th)

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 366.0 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 192.7 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 173.3 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (68th)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 374.7 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 247.7 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 127.0 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (18th)

Washington State is 114th in third down percentage, converting 34.8% of the time.

Washington State is 131st in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 20th-ranked +6 margin.

Louisiana Tech ranks 136th in the FBS averaging 77.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Washington State’s 44th-ranked 49.4 per-game average.

Louisiana Tech is 96th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.0% of trips. Washington State’s red zone defense ranks 45th at 81.5%.

Louisiana Tech ranks 95th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:08, compared to Washington State’s 25th-ranked average of 31:52.

Team leaders

Washington State

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 1,244 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 397 yards on 89 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 518 yards on 39 catches, 2 TDs

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 1,228 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 503 yards on 94 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Devin Gandy, 346 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Washington State fell 10-7 to Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Eckhaus led Washington State with 146 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 24 yards. Vorhees carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 24 yards. Meredith had four receptions for 44 yards.

Louisiana Tech fell to Delaware 25-24 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Evan Bullock led Louisiana Tech with 95 yards on 11-of-15 passing (73.3%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Thevenin carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 42 yards. Jalen Mickens put up 42 yards on four catches.

Next game

Washington State plays at James Madison on Nov. 22. Louisiana Tech hosts Liberty on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.