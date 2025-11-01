Vogeler boots 34-yard field goal in OT to send Colgate past Merrimack 23-20

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Stearney threw for 246 yards, Luke Vogeler kicked a 34-yard field goal in overtime and…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Stearney threw for 246 yards, Luke Vogeler kicked a 34-yard field goal in overtime and Colgate beat Merrimack 23-20 on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

Colgate’s (4-5) Adam DeSantis intercepted Ayden Pereira on Merrimack’s (3-6) second play of overtime to help set up Vogeler’s game winner. Merrimack’s Carlton Thai kicked a 47-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 20 apiece.

Danny Shaban put the Raiders ahead 20-17 on a 2-yard scoring run that ended a nine-play, 94-yard drive that lasted a little more than five minutes with 9:45 left to play.

Reed Swanson caught five passes for 134 yards for Colgate which has won four of its last six.

Pereira threw for 237 yards and was intercepted once. His 16-yard touchdown run with 8:02 left in the third tied the score at 10 apiece.

Merrimack has lost three straight and four of its last five.

