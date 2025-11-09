Virginia Tech visits Florida State in ACC matchup

Virginia Tech (3-6) at Florida State (4-5), Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats…

Virginia Tech (3-6) at Florida State (4-5), Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Florida State Offense

Overall: 493.8 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 267.1 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 226.7 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (17th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 316.3 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 204.9 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 111.4 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (34th)

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 358.9 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 176.9 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 182 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (91st)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 367.6 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 220.7 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 146.9 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (102nd)

Virginia Tech is 92nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.4% of the time. Florida State ranks 11th on offense, converting on 50.8% of third downs.

Virginia Tech is 116th in the FBS averaging 65.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida State’s 59th-ranked 52.7 per-game average.

Virginia Tech is 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 97.1% of trips. Florida State’s red zone offense ranks 64th, scoring on 86% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 2,128 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk, 433 yards on 94 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 813 yards on 43 catches, 4 TDs

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,592 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 576 yards on 98 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 382 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Florida State fell 24-10 to Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 8. Castellanos threw for 250 yards on 23-of-43 attempts (53.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards. Samuel Singleton Jr. carried the ball six times for 28 yards. Robinson recorded 124 yards on nine catches.

Virginia Tech fell to Louisville 28-16 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Drones led Virginia Tech with 76 yards on 11-of-24 passing (45.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards, adding one reception for 12 yards. Greene recorded 17 yards on one catch.

Next game

Florida State plays at North Carolina State on Nov. 21. Virginia Tech hosts No. 18 Miami (FL) on Nov. 22.

