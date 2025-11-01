Vidlak, Rutherford propel Stephen F. Austin to 41-17 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw two touchdown passes, backup quarterback Gavin Rutherford added a touchdown pass and run,…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw two touchdown passes, backup quarterback Gavin Rutherford added a touchdown pass and run, and Stephen F. Austin posted a wire-to-wire 41-17 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Rutherford and Jaylen Jenkins sandwiched 1-yard touchdown runs around a 30-yard field goal by Carlos Alvarado and Stephen F. Austin (7-2, 5-0 Southland Conference), ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches’ poll, led 17-0 after one quarter.

Vidlak tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Wayland at the end of a 13-play, 96-yard drive and Alvarado added another field goal for a 27-0 advantage at halftime.

UT Rio Grande (6-3, 2-3) managed three first downs and 49 yards of offense before the break.

Vidlak connected with Kylon Harris for a 6-yard score in the third quarter and Rutherford hit Wayland for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Vidlak completed 25 of 32 passes for 203 yards and Rutherford added 62 yards on 6-for-10 passing.for the Lumberjacks.

Eddie Lee Marburger totaled 115 yards on 16-for-24 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Vaqueros. Brysen Gardner kicked a field goal and Tony Diaz caught the touchdown pass — a 2-yarder — in a 10-point third quarter. Aidan Jakobsohn had a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.