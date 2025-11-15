Valpo goes for two, beats Stetson 32-31 in overtime after trailing by 24 points

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rowan Keefe scored on a 2-yard run in overtime then hit Colin Hayes with a two-point…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rowan Keefe scored on a 2-yard run in overtime then hit Colin Hayes with a two-point conversion pass to win it as Valparaiso defeated Stetson 32-31 on Saturday.

The Beacons trailed 24-0 in the third quarter before Keefe led a rally that included three touchdowns and three two-point conversions. Valparaiso tied it with one second left in regulation when Keefe threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Devin Yeats and followed it up with a two-point pass to Hayes.

In overtime, Chris Stephenson’s 3-yard pass to Dylan Redmon followed by a successful PAT gave Stetson a 31-24 lead. On Valpo’s possession, an 18-yard pass to Jay Melchiori set up Keefe’s touchdown and the Beacons won it with their fourth successful two-point attempt.

Keefe completed 18 of 26 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for Valpo (2-9, 1-6 Pioneer Football League). Noah Long had 92 yards rushing and Ryan Ricketti 103 receiving yards. Hayes caught only three passes for 19 yards but had two two-point receptions.

Stephenson threw for 134 yards and Cayden Betts ran for 127 for the Hatters (3-8, 2-5).

