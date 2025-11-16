UTSA takes on East Carolina in AAC action

East Carolina (7-3) at UTSA (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UTSA Offense…

East Carolina (7-3) at UTSA (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 411.9 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 240.1 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 171.8 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (38th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 388.1 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 240.7 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 147.4 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (111th)

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 466.3 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 286.7 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 179.6 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 33.6 points per game (29th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 339.1 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 219.7 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 119.4 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (15th)

UTSA ranks 71st in third down percentage, converting 39.6% of the time. East Carolina ranks 9th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 30.1%.

UTSA ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 67.3 penalty yards per game, compared to East Carolina’s 70th-ranked 55.2 per-game average.

UTSA is 71st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.2% of trips. East Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 70.0%.

East Carolina ranks 82nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:29, compared to UTSA’s 28th-ranked average of 31:52.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 2,181 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 983 yards on 138 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 567 yards on 52 catches, 7 TDs

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 2,801 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.6 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 637 yards on 128 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 745 yards on 51 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

UTSA won 28-7 over Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15. McCown led UTSA with 306 yards on 24-of-37 passing (64.9%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball one time for 2 yards and one rushing touchdown. Will Henderson III carried the ball 19 times for 185 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. McCuin recorded 100 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

East Carolina won 31-27 over Memphis on Saturday, Nov. 15. Houser threw for 332 yards on 23-of-34 attempts (67.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. Montgomery carried the ball 27 times for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for three yards. Brock Spalding had five receptions for 88 yards.

Next game

UTSA hosts Army on Nov. 29. East Carolina plays at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 29.

