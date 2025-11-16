UTEP and New Mexico State meet in CUSA action

New Mexico State (3-7) at UTEP (2-8), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UTEP…

New Mexico State (3-7) at UTEP (2-8), Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTEP Offense

Overall: 321.3 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 210.0 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 111.3 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (110th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 369.9 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 207.5 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 162.4 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (87th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 306.7 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 241.7 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 65.0 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (120th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 396.4 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 240.9 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 155.5 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 26.9 points per game (86th)

UTEP ranks 133rd in third down percentage, converting 29.2% of the time. New Mexico State ranks 86th on defense, holding its opponents to 41.2%.

UTEP ranks 119th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to New Mexico State’s 50th-ranked +2 margin.

UTEP is 95th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.0% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone defense ranks 36th at 80.0%.

UTEP ranks 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:31.

Team leaders

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 1,163 yards, 8 TDs, 9 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Skyler Locklear, 364 yards on 81 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Wondame Davis Jr., 465 yards on 21 catches, 4 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 2,236 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 344 yards on 92 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 583 yards on 52 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UTEP was beaten by Missouri State 38-24 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Locklear passed for 125 yards on 14-of-29 attempts (48.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 56 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ashten Emory carried the ball nine times for 55 yards. Eric Willis III had five receptions for 45 yards.

New Mexico State fell 42-9 to Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 15. Fife led New Mexico State with 166 yards on 23-of-34 passing (67.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Dijon Stanley had 19 rushing yards on seven carries, adding three receptions for 22 yards. Faupel had nine receptions for 80 yards.

Next game

UTEP plays at Delaware on Nov. 29. New Mexico State hosts Middle Tennessee on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.