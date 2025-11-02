UTEP and Jacksonville State meet in CUSA action

Jacksonville State (5-3) at UTEP (2-6), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UTEP Offense…

Jacksonville State (5-3) at UTEP (2-6), Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTEP Offense

Overall: 325.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 216.4 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 109 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (113th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 350.9 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 195.5 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 155.4 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (76th)

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 409.3 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 149.9 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 259.4 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (58th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 379.6 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 240.8 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 138.9 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (82nd)

UTEP ranks 131st in third down percentage, converting 28.8% of the time. Jacksonville State ranks 92nd on defense, holding its opponents to 40.9%.

UTEP is 125th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Jacksonville State’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

Jacksonville State is 23rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 91.4% of trips.

UTEP ranks 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:23, compared to Jacksonville State’s 33rd-ranked average of 31:23.

Team leaders

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 1,163 yards, 8 TDs, 9 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Ashten Emory, 267 yards on 70 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Odom, 418 yards on 42 catches, 4 TDs

Jacksonville State

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 669 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 1,054 yards on 181 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Brock Rechsteiner, 305 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

UTEP fell 33-20 to Kennesaw State on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Skyler Locklear led UTEP with 160 yards on 14-of-29 passing (48.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 77 yards. Emory carried the ball 10 times for 30 yards, adding two receptions for six yards. Odom recorded 51 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Jacksonville State won 24-21 over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Caden Creel led Jacksonville State with 139 yards on 13-of-19 passing (68.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 31 yards. Cook carried the ball 21 times for 105 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Deondre Johnson put up 131 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

UTEP plays at Missouri State on Nov. 15. Jacksonville State hosts Kennesaw State on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.