Utah State visits UNLV in MWC matchup

Utah State (5-4) at UNLV (7-2), Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 463.4 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 256.0 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 207.4 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 37.4 points per game (14th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 450.2 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 265.0 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 185.2 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (118th)

Utah State Offense

Overall: 425.2 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 266.7 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 158.6 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (27th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 421.6 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 243.1 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 178.4 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (104th)

Utah State ranks 119th in third down percentage, converting 33.0% of the time. UNLV ranks 3rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 26.2%.

UNLV is 10th in the FBS with a +8 turnover margin.

UNLV ranks 127th in the FBS with 69.4 penalty yards per game.

Utah State ranks 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Utah State ranks 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:20, compared to UNLV’s 42nd-ranked average of 30:55.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 2,251 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 780 yards on 103 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 650 yards on 37 catches, 3 TDs

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 2,096 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 609 yards on 96 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 710 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UNLV beat Colorado State 42-10 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Colandrea passed for 251 yards on 15-of-22 attempts (68.2%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 33 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Thomas had 131 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Troy Omeire had one reception for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Utah State beat Nevada 51-14 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Barnes led Utah State with 288 yards on 20-of-27 passing (74.1%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 40 yards. Davis carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards and scored two touchdowns. Brady Boyd recorded 117 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

UNLV hosts Hawaii on Nov. 21. Utah State plays at Fresno State on Nov. 22.

