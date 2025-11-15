UT Rio Grande Valley beats McNeese 28-13 behind Marburger’s 4 TD passes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger threw four touchdown passes and UT Rio Grande Valley beat McNeese 28-13…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger threw four touchdown passes and UT Rio Grande Valley beat McNeese 28-13 on Saturday night.

Marburger was 17-of-29 passing for 257 yards. Tony Diaz had three touchdown catches and finished with seven receptions for 134 yards receiving for UT Rio Grande Valley (8-3, 4-3 Southland Conference), which has won three of its last four games. Marburger and Diaz connected on TDs from 75 and 7 yards in the fourth quarter.

Jake Strong completed 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards and threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions for McNeese (4-7, 3-4). Matthew McCallister caught six passes that included an 85-yard touchdown and finished 140 yards receiving.

Strong’s TD pass to McCallister stretched the Cowboys’ lead to 10-0 late in the first quarter. Marburger threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tavian Cord and a 7-yarder to Diaz to put the Vaqueros up 14-10 at the break.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.